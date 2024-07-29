Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Low-Priced Stock Fund uses an opportunistic approach in seeking undervalued stocks. It focuses mostly on small- and mid-cap companies, including overseas. Most holdings have share prices below $35 per share or an earnings yield at or above the median for the Russell 2000® Index. (The earnings yield is the inverse of the price-earnings (P/E) ratio; a high earnings yield means a low P/E ratio.)
- Our investment process is based on the belief that many low-priced stocks are mispriced. Mispricings are especially likely to occur in businesses that seem boring and out of favor, or which require careful analysis.
- We seek to buy higher-quality companies with stable growth prospects that trade at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic (fair) value.
- Where the gap between price and value is especially compelling, we may invest in firms whose near-term prospects appear challenged. We cast a wide net, and many holdings are outside of the fund's benchmark.
- We invest with a long-term time horizon and global perspective, seeking to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. To help manage risk, we look for understandable businesses that are resilient and growing, with honest and capable management, purchased at a modest price.
|
Performance Review
For the second quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -1.93%, outpacing the -3.28% result of the benchmark, the Russell 2000® Index.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive in the past three months, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. kept the Federal Reserve on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
Against this backdrop, growth stocks (-2.92%) held up a bit better than value stocks (-3.64%) within the benchmark. By sector, consumer discretionary (-6%) fared worst, followed by materials, industrials and health care (-4% each). Conversely, consumer staples rose about 2% and utilities advanced 0.13%.
The fund's outperformance of the benchmark in Q2 primarily reflects stock selection, especially in the information technology sector. The top individual relative contributor was avoiding Super Micro Computer (SMCI) (-19%), a maker of high-end servers and networking solutions for data centers and cloud applications. This sizable benchmark constituent that didn't fit our investment approach, as we focus on high-quality companies with stable earnings growth that we believe are mispriced - meaning they trade at a discount to our estimate of fair value.
Also in tech, an investment in disk-drive manufacturer Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) (+12%) notably helped. Seagate has invested capital to create new storage products that would be relevant in data centers, which have grown faster than PCs - an example of the company adapting to a changing competitive landscape. In Q2, Seagate benefited from a cyclical recovery in demand for data-storage products and from increasing uptake of its new technology, called HAMR, among hyperscalers. We reduced our stake in Seagate this quarter, but continued to believe our thesis for this investment is on track and that the stock remained undervalued. It was the fund's sixth-largest position as of June 30.
In contrast, stock selection and an overweight in the lagging consumer discretionary sector detracted from the fund's relative result for the three months. Avoiding Insmed (INSM) (+145%) was the biggest individual relative detractor. Shares of the biopharmaceutical firm and benchmark component rose 147% in Q2, surging on May 28 after the company reported that a late-stage trial of its experimental drug to treat lung disease, brensocatib, met its primary endpoint. Management said it plans to submit an approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2024. We avoided the company in Q2 because it didn't fit our investment approach.
Portfolio Positioning and Market Outlook
The fund's positioning among sectors remained largely unchanged the past three months, as we made only modest changes based on where we found the best potential risk-adjusted returns and opportunistic ideas that fit our investment philosophy. Cash holdings fell to 0.93% of the fund's assets, down from 1.50% at the end of March. Our investment process centers on being patient, taking a long-term view and comparing price to value with the hope of choosing undiscovered gems. When we evaluate a stock, we typically think about owning it for three to five years. We look past short-term noise and focus on drivers over a multiyear period.
As of midyear, multiple crosscurrents are influencing financial markets. The U.S. consumer remains healthy, given low unemployment and growing wages. The housing market appears to have found its footing amid a pause and likely pivot in the Fed's rate-hiking campaign, and many parts of the industrial economy have benefited from several multiyear government-backed spending outlays for infrastructure and reshoring. COVID-related supply-chain disruption appears to have largely been resolved across most sectors. Europe continues to face sticky inflation, the global macro environment remains volatile − with land wars in Europe and the Middle East − and the U.S. economy demonstrates evidence of both mid- and late-cycle dynamics.
This backdrop provides opportunity for patient investors like us. We are monitoring a growing pipeline of companies that look attractive to us in the medium term. Should the market narrow and favor only a few winners, we believe that helps us find compelling ideas that are overlooked, and thus provides an opportunity for investment.
Characteristics
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Sam Chamovitz Morgen Peck Salim Hart
Trading Symbol: FLPSX
Start Date: December 27, 1989
Size (in millions): $26,970.35
Morningstar Category: Fund Mid-Cap Value
Characteristics
Earnings-Per-Share Growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share Growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital.
Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity.
Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share Growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
