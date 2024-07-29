Agree Realty Is Set To Outperform Its Peers: Here's Why

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
369 Followers

Summary

  • Agree Realty is still attractive after a recent stock price increase.
  • ADC has top-tier portfolio quality reflected within its occupancy rate, WALT, and share of ABR derived from investment-graded tenants.
  • The Company increases investment volume at wide, positive investment spreads, suggesting improving market conditions.
  • I believe ADC will continue to outperform under outstanding management with a role-model level of communication with shareholders.
  • Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector.

Good News Concept Metal Letterpress Type

elinedesignservices

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Since I last covered Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), its stock price has increased by ~15.1%, constituting a total return of ~16.1%. In the meantime, we witnessed optimistic updates on inflation, which certainly supported ADC's and other net lease sector representatives. However, I

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
369 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, NNN, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News