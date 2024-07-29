elinedesignservices

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Since I last covered Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), its stock price has increased by ~15.1%, constituting a total return of ~16.1%. In the meantime, we witnessed optimistic updates on inflation, which certainly supported ADC's and other net lease sector representatives. However, I also believe the market has started recognising ADC's competitive edge over other sector representatives, especially given its Q2 2024 results. To get a better grasp of the development of my take on ADC, please refer to the link below:

Agree Realty Corporation: Elite-Level Business Metrics With Room To Further Outperform

Cash Flow Venue - Seeking Alpha

I recognise that the upside potential resulting from the multiple appreciation is lower than when I last covered ADC, but it's still there - ADC remains attractive, especially given the quality of its business, its management and shifting market conditions. I am a long-term-oriented investor, and I believe ADC's shareholders will benefit greatly. I am bullish on ADC.

I believe that ADC is set to outperform its peers due to:

the TOP quality of its management under Joey Agree's leadership

and top-tier portfolio quality reflected in the high occupancy, solid WALT, and a high share of ABR generated by investment-graded tenants

wide investment spreads and increasing investment activity, suggesting improvement in the market conditions

outperformance in recent years and YTD with no reasons for that to change

#1 High-quality Portfolio

As of June 2024, ADC owned 2202 properties across 49 states. Due to its focus on retail/service-oriented properties and monthly dividends, ADC is often compared to Realty Income (O). We will refer to O a few times. However, due to the size difference, I consider NNN REIT (NNN) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) more comparable entities. ADC has an outstanding occupancy rate, which improved by 0.2 percentage points compared to Q1 2024. The metric stood at 99.8% in Q2 2024. For reference, the occupancy rate stood at:

99.8% for EPRT (down from 99.9% in Q1 2024)

99.4% for NNN in Q1 2024

98.6% for O as of May 2024

ADC didn't manage to uphold its weighted average lease term (WALT) by offsetting the passage of time with new leases, as the metric declined from 8.2 years to 8.1 years. Nevertheless, ADC's new deals positively impacted the Company's WALT as the lease term resulting from new agreements in the first half of 2024 equalled 8.8 years. Although ADC's WALT is lower than the WALT recorded by some of its peers (10 years for NNN, 9.8 years for O, and 14.1 years for EPRT) it is still a solid level.

While the aforementioned metrics already paint a great picture of ADC's portfolio, it's crucial to discuss its tenant base. Some investors may consider the tenant structure as a little bit concentrated, given that the Top 10 tenants' share in its ABR amounted to 37%.

However, it's important to consider the quality of these tenants, with Walmart (WMT) being the Top 1 tenant responsible for ~5.8% of ADC's ABR. Generally speaking, 68.4% of the Company's ABR is derived from investment-graded tenants, which speaks volumes about ADC's portfolio quality, considering that O had 'just' ~36% of its rent derived from investment-graded tenants.

ADC's Investor Presentation

#2 Improving Investment Activity

Agree Realty has strong capabilities of sourcing attractive investment opportunities, which are well reflected in its tenant base and portfolio metrics. Since 2018, ADC has reviewed over $85B worth of investment opportunities and followed through on $7.1B. However, with the higher interest rate environment, the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations widened, limiting ADC's investment volume in 2023 and its expectations for 2024.

While ADC is 'small' enough to uphold solid growth despite lower investment volumes (as each acquisition still moves the needle for the business), investing is the primary way to REITs' growth. Therefore, it was pleasant to see that ADC realised a larger acquisition volume in Q2 2024 vs Q1 2024 ($185.8m vs $123.5m, respectively). Such a phenomenon also occurred in the case of EPRT, which may indicate the narrowing of the earlier mentioned gap, thus, upcoming improvement in the transaction market. In addition, the Enterprise updated (in plus) its 2024 acquisition volume guidance from ~$600m to ~$700m.

ADC's Investor Presentation

It's also worth recognising that ADC realises positive spreads on investment. Let's assume its AFFO yield for a cost of equity (AFFO per share 2024 guidance divided by its recent share price), which would equal ~6%. Then, let's take the cost of debt corresponding to its recent 10-year note pricing, which was equal to 5.625%. Given ADC's capital structure and weighted average cap rates of 7.7%, we have a positive investment spread of 1.8%. For details, please refer to the table below.

Author based on ADC

#3 Financials - You Can Sleep Sound

First, let's look at ADC's performance in terms of AFFO per share growth compared to NNN, EPRT, and O. During the 2019 - 2023 period (with 2018 as a base year), ADC's AFFO per share marked a high CAGR of 6.9%. It grew at a considerably faster pace than NNN's or O's. EPRT's AFFO per share marked a higher CAGR, but please remember the period difference (2020 - 2023).

Looking at Q2 2024, ADC increased its AFFO per share by 6.1% when compared to Q2 2023. For reference, EPRT improved this metric by 4.9%. I'm looking forward to reviewing NNN's and O's upcoming results. Moreover, ADC increased its 2024 AFFO per share guidance to $4.11-$4.14 range, constituting an expected increase of 4.4% year-over-year. (at midpoint) Please refer to the tables below for more details and more references to ADC's peers.

Author based on ADC, NNN, EPRT, and O

With a forward-looking AFFO payout ratio of ~72.6% and such credit metrics, ADC's shareholders may sleep sound knowing that their monthly dividends are secured. ADC has an investment-graded balance sheet with a BBB credit rating. The Company has a solid fixed charge coverage ratio equal to 4.7x (down by 0.2 since Q1 2024, but still above O's or NNN's Q1 2024 levels). ADC managed to improve its debt structure by driving the share of fixed-rate debt from ~88.9% to 98.4%. One of the strongest points of ADC's balance sheet is no material maturities until 2028 and a weighted average maturity term of ~7 years.

Please review the table below for details and some reference points to ADC's and its peers' Q1 2024 credit metrics.

Author based on ADC, EPRT, NNN, and O ADC's Investor Presentation

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method, a leading tool in transaction processes. This method allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. ADC's forward-looking P/FFO multiple has increased since my recent coverage of the Enterprise. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the business is overvalued. One has to recognize the business-related factors that may impact the market sentiment. Only then can the multiple valuation method prove to be informative.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

~16.9x for ADC

~13.8x for NNN

~16.0x for EPRT

~13.8x for O

As we can see, ADC currently trades at the highest P/FFO multiple out of the peer group. Does it mean it's overvalued? Not necessarily. The crucial aspect of valuation is understanding business-related factors impacting the multiple. ADC has top-tier business metrics, a sleep-sound balance sheet, great growth recorded during the last years and still in the growth momentum, and outstanding portfolio quality. Moreover, it's also important to factor in the TOP management under Joey Agree's leadership.

While the 'bargain' opportunity may have closed, I believe ADC remains attractive. I am a long-term-oriented investor, and I believe ADC's shareholders will benefit greatly. I recognise that the upside potential resulting from the multiple appreciation is lower than when I last covered ADC, but it's still there. Given the recent business development combined with shifting market conditions, I believe 18x P/FFO is well within ADC's reach.

Key Takeaways

Strengths & Opportunities

one of the most shareholder-friendly management teams under the outstanding leadership of Joey Agree, holding a CEO position

top-tier business metrics with high occupancy rate and solid lease terms

strong tenant base, with Walmart being the Top 1 tenant and 68.4% of ABR derived from investment-grade rated tenants

wide investment spreads given the estimated cost of capital and attractive cap rates secured by ADC

credit metrics that allow shareholders to sleep well at night

track record of outperforming some of its competitors in recent years

well-covered, growing, and attractive dividend

Weaknesses & Risk Factors