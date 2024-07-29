IWD: Value Stocks Are Likely To Shine Amid Impressive Growth And Potential Rotation

Jul. 29, 2024 10:29 AM ETiShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • The market trends are shifting, with the value category expected to outperform.
  • IWD offers an attractive entry point with cheap valuations, strong growth trends, and potential rotation from growth to value stocks.
  • Tech stocks face valuation risk and a potential correction.

Businessman holding virtual download icon progress for increasing value added to business product and service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) appears like an attractive investment option for investors seeking to time the market or planning to hold a stake for the long term. The value-focused ETF appears attractive because of improving broader

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.44K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IWD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News