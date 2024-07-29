margouillatphotos/iStock via Getty Images

One thing that I can say that is universal about every investor is that you will have your winners and you will have your losers. One company that has so far proven to be a winner in my book is Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), an enterprise that produces and sells components that are used in the construction of RVs, marine products, and even the construction industry. In my most recent article about the company, published in early January of this year, I highlighted the company's financial performance through the first nine months of its 2023 fiscal year. Even though revenue, profits, and cash flows, were all on the decline, I argued that shares were cheap and that the long-term outlook for investors was positive. This led me to keep the company rated a ‘buy’.

Since then, things have gone quite well. The stock is actually up 31.3%. That's comfortably above the 20.8% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. But that's not the only outperformance I am talking about. Since I first rated the business a ‘buy’ back in January of 2022, shares have nearly doubled, achieving an upside of 97%. That dwarfs the 28.4% increase seen by the broader market over the same timeframe. Normally, you might think that such a move higher relative to the broader market would warrant an eventual downgrade. But compared to cash flows, shares of the company are still cheap, both on an absolute basis and compared to similar enterprises. Given this, I think that keeping the company a soft ‘buy’ makes sense at this time.

As a value investor, it's important to focus on fundamentals. And that includes how fundamentals change over time. Because of this, it is imperative to pay attention to new data that comes out because it could have an impact on the market’s perception of the company in question. It just so happens that, before the market opens on August 1, the management team at Patrick Industries is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. As was the case in the first quarter, the expectation is that revenue and earnings will be higher year over year. If this does come to fruition, it will definitely be a positive.

The picture is improving

No matter how you slice or dice it, the 2023 fiscal year was a difficult time for Patrick Industries. Revenue at that time totaled $3.47 billion. That represented a decline of 29% compared to the $4.88 billion generated in 2022. This was driven by multiple factors. One contributor, for instance, was a 9% decline in the amount of content that the company sells per wholesale RV from $5,257 to $4,800. The business also suffered from a decline in marine power boat content per wholesale unit of 5%, taking that figure down from $5,032 to $4,803. And in the manufactured housing market, sales dropped 19% because of weak home demand, though the picture would have been worse had it not been for a 2% increase in content per wholesale unit during that time. Add on top of this a 14% drop in its industrial product sales, and it's not surprising to see such a decline in revenue. As a note, management believes that somewhere between 70% and 80% of the industrial business is directly related to the residential housing market. So weakness on that front helps to explain the pain there.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Some of the biggest pain for the company came from the fact that wholesale unit shipments of towable RVs dropped 39% from 2022 to 2023, while wholesale shipments in the motorized category plunged by 21% over the same time. Considering that, in 2023, 43% of the firm's revenue came from the RV category, down from 53% one year earlier, it's easy to see the impact of such a reduction in shipments to the firm's top line. The industry weakness, it should be mentioned, was driven by multiple factors. Stimulus, combined with the push for social distancing, helped to boost RV sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that was essentially just frontloading demand from what would have been future years. Now, the pendulum has swung the other way. But that picture is worsened by high-interest rates and inflationary pressures, both of which are really awful for really expensive purchases that almost always need to be financed and that technically depreciate over time.

With revenue falling, profitability took a hit as well. Net income was cut by more than half from $328.2 million to $142.9 million. Operating cash flow fared far better, dipping only slightly from $411.7 million to $408.7 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a more significant decline from $472.4 million to $309.8 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the company fell from $643.1 million to only $424.8 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, things are looking up. For the first quarter, revenue for the company came in at $933.5 million. That represents an improvement over the $900.1 million reported the same time last year. This was despite some pain in some key areas. In the marine category, for instance, the company suffered from a 35% year over year plunge in revenue because of wholesale power boat unit shipments dropping 34%. Meanwhile, in the industrial market, sales dropped by 8%. Even though new housing starts grew by 1% year over year in the first quarter, according to management, this drop in sales was largely because the products it sells are usually the last components installed in a new unit. So this suggests a time lag that should eventually show up in the not too distant future.

On the positive side, the company benefited from a 17% increase in revenue for its manufactured housing operations. This was largely the result of a 13% rise in wholesale unit shipments. The manufactured housing space is definitely interesting. Typically speaking, the buyers in that space are the most budget constrained. But because the price of those houses are so cheap compared to traditional homes, they can also represent some of the first improvements following difficult times. In fact, management even said that the increase in wholesale unit shipments was mostly driven by OEMs increasing their production because they anticipate a recovery in demand. The company benefited from a 152% increase in revenue for its power sports products. But this was because of its acquisition of Sportech.

The most important improvement actually came in the RV space. According to management, in the first quarter of this year, wholesale shipments jumped by 9% year over year. This took the number of shipments up from 78,600 last year to 85,900 this year. This is not to say that everything was fantastic in this area. As RV OEMs keep production levels lower, it's expected that retail sales will still be quite weak. In fact, management estimated that retail unit sales for the industry dropped by 14% year over year.

The improvement in revenue for the business brought with it an improvement on its bottom line as well. Net income managed to rise from $30.2 million to $35.1 million. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow went from negative $1 million to positive $35.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an improvement from $73 million to $81.7 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company jumped from $97.6 million to $110.9 million.

Patrick Industries

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year as a whole, management has not provided any revenue estimates. But they have provided a breakdown of the various end markets. If they are accurate, then RV wholesale unit shipments this year will come in between 320,000 and 340,000. This compares favorably to the 313,000 reported for 2023. On the retail side, however, they are anticipating a 5-10% drop from the 380,000 units estimated for 2023. On the marine side of things, wholesale powerboat unit shipments should be down by between 10% and 15% from the 192,000 experienced last year, while on the retail side shipments should be down by 5% to 10% from last year's 179,000. Management expects 5% to 10% growth for the manufactured wholesale unit category, while new housing starts should range between being flat and up 5%. And on the powersports side of things, unit sales should be roughly flat.

While none of this tells us what revenue might be like, management did say that operating cash flow this year should be somewhere between $390 million and $410 million. That compares to $408.7 million last year. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will change at the same rate as operating cash flow is forecasted to at the midpoint, this would give us a reading of about $303.2 million. And annualizing the results experienced so far involving the other two profitability metrics would give us net income of $166.1 million and EBITDA of $482.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, we can see how shares are valued in the chart above. This chart looks at forward estimates for 2024 and historical results for 2023. Relative to earnings, I would say that shares are certainly no longer cheap. But they do look attractively priced compared to cash flows. This is true not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to similar enterprises. In the table below, I compared Patrick Industries to five such firms. On a price to earnings basis, our candidate actually was the cheapest of the group. Only one of the five companies was cheaper than it when it comes to the EV to EBITDA way of valuing the business. And this number increases to two of the five on a price to operating cash flow basis.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Patrick Industries 19.4 9.0 9.8 LCI Industries (LCII) 31.1 6.6 12.6 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) 38.3 28.9 21.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) 20.2 2.3 4.5 Gentherm (THRM) 36.8 20.9 16.7 XPEL Inc. (XPEL) 22.4 33.7 14.5 Click to enlarge

As I mentioned at the start of this article, before the market opens on August 1st, the management team at Patrick Industries will be announcing financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The current expectation by analysts is for management to report sales of $972 million. This would be 5.6% above the $920.7 million reported the same time last year. In addition to this, earnings per share are expected to come in at $2.04. That would be an improvement over the $1.94 per share reported the same time last year, which would translate to an increase in net income from $42.4 million to $45 million. In the table below, you can also see some other profitability metrics reported for the second quarter of 2023. In all likelihood, these will increase as well if earnings rise. But of course, it's imperative that investors look at these numbers and see how the data impacts the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, it has been a really bumpy ride for shareholders of Patrick Industries. Despite all this pain, the market has come to understand just how cheap shares were previously. They aren't as cheap as they were back then, but I would argue that they warrant some upside. Add on top of this the likelihood that the worst is well behind us, and I think that the company deserves a soft ‘buy’ rating at this time.