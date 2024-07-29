Fidelity OTC Portfolio Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® OTC Portfolio invests primarily in dynamic growth companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
- Our investment approach focuses on companies we believe have above-average earnings growth potential with sustainable business models, for which the market has mispriced the rate and/or durability of growth.
- In particular, we look for events that might provide a business catalyst - such as product cycles, a change in management and turnaround situations - that could add to a stock's true value. We believe finding companies with a competitive advantage, pricing power and strong management teams will deliver superior earnings over the long term.
- We look to exploit inappropriate valuations in the market through bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 10.39%, outpacing the 8.47% advance of the benchmark, the NASDAQ Composite Index®.
U.S. stocks gained 4.28% in the second quarter, according to the bellwether S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
Within the fund's benchmark, information technology (+14%) and communication services (+11%) - the former led by semiconductors & semiconductor equipment (+21%) - both recorded a double-digit gain. However, the next-best sector, consumer discretionary, managed only a 4% advance, and six of 11 sectors finished below break-even, a testament to how unevenly the gains were distributed this quarter.
Stock selection primarily drove the fund's outperformance of the benchmark, especially in technology, industrials, communication services and health care. Within tech, an out-of-benchmark stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) topped the portfolio's list of relative contributors. The stock advanced about 20% in the past three months, driven by the contract chipmaker's strong position in the artificial intelligence supply chain and its relationships with several of the world's leading AI developers. With that said, the company's Q1 earnings report, released in mid-April, showed mixed results - while AI-related business drove an increase in profitability, other segments, such as smartphones and automotive, were down.
An overweighted position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) also contributed, gaining roughly 63% in the second quarter. The stock was range-bound until June 24, when it surged on news that the maker of RNA interference therapeutics achieved favorable top-line results in a late-stage clinical trial for its cardiovascular treatment, vutrisiran. Management noted the drug's potential to address the needs of patients with a steadily progressive, debilitating and ultimately fatal disease.
Conversely, stock picking in consumer staples and consumer discretionary detracted from the fund's result versus the benchmark.
A sizable overweight in Lululemon Athletica was the largest individual relative detractor, returning about -24% in the second quarter. Following the stock's sharp decline in March, after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results, the shares continued to trend lower in the second quarter, as investors remained nervous about a slowdown in North American sales, the firm's largest region. With that said, even the firm's downwardly revised revenue growth of 11% to 12% for the current fiscal year compares favorably with many other comparable companies, and we think the market might be underestimating the firm's international growth potential, especially in China.
Also disappointing this quarter was the portfolio's overweight position in Marvell Technology (MRVL), which returned about -1% the past three months. Marvell is a semiconductor and equipment firm serving data centers, mobile carriers, automotive companies and various consumer end markets. The company has benefited from exuberance for artificial intelligence, but AI is only a small part of Marvell's diversified business, and most of the company's other revenue segments have been flat or down the past two years. On May 30, the firm reported a 12% decline in revenue for the three months ending May 4. We continue to like the longer-term prospects here.
Outlook and Positioning
Given the strong run higher in share prices since October 2023, we are likely at a stage of the economic cycle where one has to pay close attention to valuations. With that said, corporate revenue and earnings growth among the mega-cap market leaders has been impressive for the most part, making their valuations not all that unreasonable, based on our analysis.
We've had the most success finding companies with solid, durable-growth prospects in communication services, the fund's largest sector overweight as of quarter end. Alphabet (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META) and Netflix (NFLX) were core overweights in this group as of June 30.
We continued to reduce the fund's energy exposure during the period, which mainly reflected a smaller stake in India-based Reliance Industries. Reliance is a conglomerate rather than a pure energy play. We'd maintained a sizable overweight for several years and thought the stock was close to full valuation.
In information technology, by far the largest sector in both the fund and the benchmark, we reduced our holdings in software & services while adding to semiconductors & semiconductor equipment.
This latter group has been a major beneficiary of investors' interest in companies providing the infrastructure for generative AI, and we believe the group has several attractive opportunities for the durable growth we seek. Within this subsector, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ASML Holding (ASML) and Marvell Technology were key positions on June 30. In fact, Taiwan Semi, although not part of the benchmark, was the portfolio's top overweight.
We continue to scan the market for shares of durable-growth companies that have sold off to attractive levels, but we're being highly selective in the current environment of high interest rates and uncertain economic prospects. The market often misses the distinction between growth and durable growth, and this is where we tend to find some of our best opportunities.
We're willing to pay more when we believe a company can deliver solid growth quarter after quarter. We favor companies that can boost earnings regardless of the market or economic environment.
Tesla was the fund's largest underweight at the end of June. We like Tesla's products and believe in the long-term future of electric cars, but we worry about the stock's valuation. At the end of the day, Tesla (TSLA) is an automobile company, and we believe it will ultimately be subject to many, though perhaps not all, of the constraints of conventional auto companies.
Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) was another top underweight. Broadcom has executed well, but its exposure to generative AI has been overestimated, in our view, and we chose other companies, specifically Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor and Marvell, to gain exposure to this theme.
Thank you for your confidence in us, and in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.
The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Christopher Lin
Trading Symbol: FOCPX
Start Date: December 31, 1984
Size (in millions): $31,842.97
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth
