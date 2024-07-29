DIVI: Lower Interest Rates And Weakening Dollar Could Fuel International Equities

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
425 Followers

Summary

  • DIVI is a buy due to its broad diversification, solid capital appreciation, and dividend income from international equities.
  • Compared to leading peer international dividend funds, DIVI has the lowest fees and strongest performance when considering capital appreciation and dividend yield.
  • International equities are expected to perform well due to forecast interest rate cuts, relative currency strengths, and attractive valuations compared to U.S. stocks.
glass globe and money

PonyWang

Investment Thesis

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) warrants a buy rating due to its inexpensive ability to capture broad diversification of international companies while offering solid capital appreciation and dividend income. In addition to strong qualities in

This article was written by

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
425 Followers
Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEA, VXUS, VWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIVI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News