DIVI: Lower Interest Rates And Weakening Dollar Could Fuel International Equities

PonyWang

Investment Thesis

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) warrants a buy rating due to its inexpensive ability to capture broad diversification of international companies while offering solid capital appreciation and dividend income. In addition to strong qualities in comparison to peers, the outlook for international equities is relatively strong compared to U.S. stocks due to forecast interest rate cuts and comparative currency strengths. Finally, DIVI has an attractive valuation compared to the high valuation currently seen in the U.S. market.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

DIVI is an ETF, or exchange-traded fund, that seeks to track developed markets ex-North America with a focus on dividend income. With its inception in 2016, the fund has 515 holdings and $902M in AUM. Geographically, DIVI’s weight is 59.5% in Europe, 26.9% in Asia, and the rest dispersed between Australia, New Zealand, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. By sector, DIVI is heaviest in financials at 24.8% weight, followed by industrials (12.23%) and health care (12.16%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX), and Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI). These funds were selected for comparison due to their international focus and dividend yield greater than 4%. IDV is heavier in Europe than DIVI with over 72% weight. DWX is the heaviest is Asia with over 35% weight between Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and China. VYMI is the most diversified fund with over 1,500 holdings and includes significant weight at 21.7% in emerging markets in addition to developed markets in Europe and the Pacific.

Funds Compared: Price Return, Fees, and Dividend Yield

DIVI has seen an average annual return over the past five years of 9.50%. Additionally, its average return since its 2016 inception has been 8.68%. Peer funds IDV and DWX have both seen poorer performance over the past five years, with average annual returns of 4.43% and 1.60% respectively. Only VYMI has performed competitively with DIVI with a 5-year average annual return of 6.82% along with an 8.18% average since its 2016 inception.

5-Year Total Price Return: DIVI and Compared International Dividend-Focused ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

A key advantage for DIVI is its very low expense ratio, at just 0.09%. This is inexpensive for all ETFs, and especially low for an international fund. DIVI also provides a strong 4.18% dividend yield. While VYMI and IDV offer higher yields, they have seen lower capital appreciation, as discussed previously. Combining both price return and dividend yield, DIVI has significantly outperformed top peer funds compared over the past five years.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

DIVI IDV DWX VYMI Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.51% 0.45% 0.22% AUM $902.51M $4.13B $420.35M $7.94B Dividend Yield TTM 4.18% 6.36% 4.02% 4.52% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 47.30% -0.13% -1.76% 4.49% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 28 Jul 24

DIVI Holdings and Key Outlook Factors

Unlike top cap-weighted U.S. funds that are heavy in the information technology sector, DIVI's top holdings include health care companies like Novo Nordisk (XCSE:NOVO B) and Novartis (XSWX:NOVN). The fund is further diversified in consumer staples including Nestle (XSWX:NESN) and consumer discretionary such like Toyota (TYO:7203). Due to its high diversification of over 500 holdings, the fund is relatively light at just over 15% on its top 10 holdings.

Top 10 Holdings for DIVI and Peer International Dividend ETFs

DIVI – 515 holdings IDV – 100 holdings DWX – 101 holdings VYMI – 1,530 holdings NOVO B.CO – 2.39% BATS – 4.98% BATS.L – 3.06% NESN – 2.04% ASML.AS – 1.89% TTE – 3.25% TRP – 2.00% 7203 – 1.85% NESN.SW – 1.58% BHP – 3.18% 16.HK – 1.61% SHEL – 1.74% NOVN.SW – 1.55% ENEL – 2.94% RED.MC – 1.60% NOVN – 1.65% 7203.T – 1.45% VOD – 2.89% 8725.T – 1.57% ROG – 1.53% HSBA.L – 1.44% RIO – 2.72% NG.L – 1.55% HSBA – 1.24% AZN.L – 1.38% INGA – 2.70% ZURN.SW – 1.52% RY – 1.14% ROG.SW – 1.31% MBG – 2.64% BCE – 1.49% BHP – 1.10% SAP.DE – 1.24% IMB – 2.43% EMA – 1.46% CBA – 1.08% MC.PA – 1.11% TEF – 2.25% SRG.MI – 1.46% SIE – 1.05% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 28 Jul 24

Looking forward, there are multiple reasons to be optimistic about international companies, and therefore the ETFs that contain them. While international funds like DIVI have underperformed the U.S. market in the recent past, this trend may reverse over the next decade. The reasons justifying this claim are outlined below.

Why Have International ETFs Seen Bland Performance

All international ETFs discussed in this article have significantly underperformed the U.S. market recently. While each fund has averaged between 1.6% and 9.5% over the past five years, the S&P 500 Index returned about 15% on average over the past five years. There are multiple reasons why international equities have underperformed U.S. domestic over the past 15 years or so. An often-overlooked justification for this underperformance is the strength of the U.S. dollar compared to other major currencies. As Morningstar depicts below, the U.S. dollar (or USD) has recently seen its strongest performance in the past 20 years. Compared to major currencies of Germany, Japan, and Canada, the USD has gained about 18% over the past decade.

Strong Recent USD Performance (Morningstar Direct)

For these non-U.S. currencies, investors see lower returns when translated back to U.S. dollars. This relationship has pushed down international returns while the U.S. market has performed strongly. Looking forward, however, there are reasons to believe that the U.S. dollar could weaken. One driving factor is the reduction of interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. As one senior economist at Capital Economics stated, falling interest rates tend to be “dollar negative.” This would have a positive impact on international equity gains when translated back to U.S. dollars. Therefore, while there are multiple reasons for international equity underperformance, the relative strength of currencies is one factor that may be shifting.

An Optimistic Outlook for International Equities

Another obvious reason for the difference in U.S. versus international equity performance has been the disparity in earnings growth. While most broad U.S. ETFs are heavy on the IT sector that has seen a preponderance of this growth, international funds are heavier on areas such as materials and industrials. This has resulted in high growth in U.S. equities with much slower, albeit steady, growth for international stocks. However, this advantage is expected by some to ease over the next decade. Vanguard’s prediction is for international stocks to outperform U.S. stocks by over 2% over the next 10 years.

10-Year Prediction of Annual Returns: U.S. vs. International (Vanguard Group)

Indeed, the S&P 500 Index has returned an average 12.8% roughly over the past 10 years, significantly higher than its long-term average of roughly 10% over the past century. One metric, the Buffett indicator, which takes the total U.S. stock market value divided by annualized GDP, is flashing red at almost 200%. This is about 59% higher than its long-term average. Such an indicator could substantiate Vanguard’s forecast and fall in line with the long-term trend. Therefore, the combination of earnings growth and currency strength present positive outlook factors for international equities. A final consideration is the difference in valuation, further discussed below.

Current Valuation

As a result of lower earnings, international equities appear relatively cheap compared to the U.S. market. International investment critics might argue that this will exist in perpetuity. Indeed, the past year’s performance has looked much like the past 10–15 years. However, signs point towards the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September of this year. The fall cut is expected to be followed by a series of additional cuts heading into 2025. This could be the start of a shift in the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, discussed previously.

One Year Performance: DIVI and Compared International ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

DIVI’s valuation metrics, as measured by price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, are on the higher end of peer funds. However, all compared funds are significantly more attractive compared to the S&P 500 index's P/E ratio, which stands at roughly 29.5. Therefore, despite higher earnings for top U.S. companies, the price disparity makes international stocks difficult to ignore.

Valuation Metrics for DIVI and Peer Competitors

DIVI IDV DWX VYMI P/E ratio 14.32 9.04 14.93 11.30 P/B ratio 1.65 0.97 1.51 1.30 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 28 Jul 24

Risks to Investors

A key risk factor is the opportunity cost of an investment in international ETFs compared to U.S. stocks. A common counterargument to international investing is that S&P 500 stocks capture almost 30% of their revenue internationally. Indeed, a key risk to the thesis is that this continues to be the case. However, tariffs may change this dynamic. Former President Trump has proposed a 10% import tariff on all overseas products, potentially disrupting this balance of international revenue.

Another risk factor is the increasing correlation between international and U.S. equities. This increase in correlation between U.S. and international stocks means that the diversification impact that an investor might expect by including international ETFs in a portfolio may not have the same impact seen 20 or 30 years ago. A strong correlation further drives a risk to my thesis, since international equities would essentially move closer in line with movements in the U.S. stock market.

Concluding Summary

Looking forward, there are multiple reasons to be optimistic for international investment. Despite recent underperformance, a reduction in U.S. interest rates could change the balance of strength in U.S. to foreign currencies. Additionally, despite strong earnings, the valuation for the U.S. market is at a historically high level. In contrast, international funds are more attractively valued and are due to catch up to their historic trend in performance. DIVI provides a high amount of diversification with low fees. The fund therefore warrants a buy rating to capture the potential advantage of international equities and its relative strengths compared to peer funds.