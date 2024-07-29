AMD's Secret Weapon In AI

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s RSI at 40.32 signals it's neither overbought nor oversold, while a downward volume trend suggests weakening. Trading at around $140, the average target is $160.
  • Analysts project Q2 revenue of $5.74 billion, up 7% YoY, with significant growth in the data center segment and AI chip market.
  • AMD's data center revenue hit a record $2.3 billion, driven by AI chips, and is set to grow further with AI-driven PC upgrades.
  • With 192 GB HBM3 memory and 304 CDNA 4 Compute Units, AMD's MI300X excels in handling large AI models and high batch-size workloads, offering superior cost efficiency.

Investment Thesis

Since our last coverage in April, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has reached our initial target price of $152 and is on track toward our ambitious year-end target of $275 despite facing resistance

