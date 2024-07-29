EOS: No Longer An Attractive Entry Point (Rating Downgrade)

Hill Street Studios

Thesis

We wrote about the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) in the beginning of the year, when we argued the closed end fund was an attractive option for investors seeking technology exposure, especially through the lens of its discount to NAV and robust historic performance. The CEF has delivered since our last article:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is up over 8.3% since, and had gained even more until the recent swoon in the markets.

In today's article we are going to revisit tech valuations and market developments, and outline why EOS is no longer 'cheap', thus our downgrade to 'Hold'.

The Fed might be finally ready to cut rates

On the back of better than expected inflation prints, the market is finally starting to fully price a September 2024 rate cut by the Fed. Lower risk free rates have important valuation implications, with the most notable one related to lower cost of funds for smaller companies. In the past weeks we have seen the start of what some call a 'great rotation' from tech to small capitalization stocks, with the latter seeing strong price gains:

Data by YCharts

In the past month the iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) is up over 10%, all while the Nasdaq is down -3.8%.

If we do indeed get a soft landing and further rate cuts, we are going to see more of the above, since small caps are trading at historic low valuations versus their tech peers. More inflows into small caps will translate into capital being allocated away from tech and funds such as EOS.

Discount normalization

Since our last article, EOS has seen its discount normalize:

Data by YCharts

While the fund was trading at a large -8% discount to NAV earlier in the year, that discount has almost closed out, currently standing at only -2.8%. As an investor in CEFs, you want to buy said instruments when the discount is larger than normal, and sell them when the fund is trading at large premiums. Today we are seeing the fund trade close to flat to NAV, thus a hold is in the cards for the name.

Composition

EOS is a fund overweight technology names:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Information Technology makes up 43.39% of the fund, with the CEF only having 53 holdings. Like other buy-write funds, the CEF only uses a subset of the index population in order to build its portfolio and manage its options' strategy.

The fund covers roughly half of its portfolio with call options, calls which are one month out and 5% out of the money. Structuring the buy-write equation this way for growth stocks is beneficial since it lets the fund capture the intrinsic upside in many high growth names.

Technology is stretched

Outside the outlined thesis around a potential rotation into small caps as a result of a soft landing and rate cuts, we now have an instance where technology names look stretched from a historic valuation perspective:

Information Technology Valuations (Bloomberg)

Nothing goes up forever, not even technology. Just like the last time an innovation changed the way we do things (think the internet), AI will have a lasting impact on society going forward, but much of its lofty value has already been embedded in projections. All we need is a couple of mis-steps for the market to completely reprice technology in the short end.

The mantra for an investor should always be 'buy low, sell high'. Do not enter an investment if there is no palpable thesis around why it is 'cheap' versus a fair value. Right now, even in the best scenario, information technology is due for a pause in our opinion.

While IT is a robust long term holding in an investor's portfolio, we no longer view the sector or EOS as a fund as cheap or presenting an appealing entry point. We would therefore only hold the name at this stage, and not even DRIP into further shares.

Risk factors

So far in our analysis we have run with the market's 'base case', namely a soft landing and lower risk free rates. However, a hard landing or a recession would present significant downside risks for the name since valuations would come down to reflect the new economic reality. There are actually two risks here - a decrease in P/E levels as well as a lack of liquidity and 'gap down' days in the market. Capital seems to build up in a frenzy, but gets pulled out very fast when 'tourist investors' leave certain sectors. 'Tourist investors' are those retail individuals who buy a name only based on momentum and what they have seen the market do recently, rather than have a solid long term thesis. These are the exact individuals who will panic sell everything when there is a turn in price action.

Another risk factor to consider for EOS is the market movement away from the tech behemoths and into mid-cap or small-cap technology names. If a broadening in the rally means capital allocation to mid/small-caps, EOS is not correctly positioned to capture those investor flows, with the CEF focused mostly on large companies equities.

Conclusion

EOS is a buy-write technology focused closed end fund. We covered the name earlier in the year with a 'Buy' rating based on valuation metrics and discount to NAV. With the market now priced for perfection and stretched tech valuations the CEF has seen its discount move close to flat to NAV. We no longer believe today's environment offers an attractive entry point into the name and are thus moving to 'Hold' on the fund, all while outlining the risk factors which would prompt us to revise the rating further down.