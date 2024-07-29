CEF Weekly Review: When To Worry About NAV Declines

Hinterhaus Productions

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up – highlighting individual fund news and events – as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the third week of July. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

This week was almost a mirror image of the previous one, as the rally reversed, and most sectors finished lower. Month-to-date, however, all NAVs remain in the green, given the drop in Treasury yields and slightly higher equities.

Systematic Income

Discounts widened back out slightly, pausing their previous tightening trend.

Systematic Income

The week's decline in the CEF market felt sharp after a period of strength. However, on a 5-day rolling average basis it was relatively mild. There were a number of worse periods only this year, measured by the percentage of CEFs declining.

Systematic Income

What stood out was the volume at the end of the week, which was unusually high.

Systematic Income

On a weekly basis, it was less unusual.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

There was a question on the service about whether NAV declines are something to worry about. As with most other things, everything depends on the specific reason for the loss in NAV. Sometimes you have huge special distributions which push the NAV lower, but it's not a sign of weakness. That's really why we would always look at total NAV returns, not just the NAV. Jeffrey Gundlach got called out by trolling PIMCO on the big drop in their NAVs, which were caused by large specials, so even well-known professionals can make this mistake.

Systematic Income

Secondly, we need to know if the drop in the NAV is systemic or idiosyncratic. All Muni CEF NAVs fell sharply in 2022. But that's "by design" so to speak, since longer-term rates rose a lot. So a drop in the NAV in this case is not really a cause for concern.

Systematic Income

Separately, there are also lots of technical reasons for the NAV to fall over time in vehicles like CEFs. This includes factors like overdistribution, trading slippage, default/credit losses, portfolio turnover from downgrades. In this sense, we shouldn't worry about these factors too much, since they're part and parcel of taking market risk.

These factors wouldn't be responsible for 40-50% of losses but could be responsible for 10-15% of NAV losses over 3-5 years. Whether a drop in the NAV impacts future distributions depends on whether the principal of the fund is impacted. If it is a mark-to-market loss, i.e. Muni funds from higher longer-term rates, then the drop in the NAV does not impact income or future distributions. If the drop in the NAV is due to locked in credit losses, then yes net income going forward would be lower, all else equal, and this would impact distributions.

Systematic Income

One thing to keep an eye on, which can lead to economic losses and, hence, impact future income and distributions is forced deleveraging, particularly if it happens repeatedly.

An illustration of how this can happen is in the following chart, which shows an "unlucky" example of a CEF fully deleveraging just as the underlying assets bounce higher. The net result is that the fund's NAV remains 25% below its pre-drawdown level even when the underlying assets fully retrace their loss.

Systematic Income

CEFs which are particularly susceptible to forced deleveraging are those with leverage limits (above and beyond the regulatory ones) as well as those with very high-beta such as MLPs, CLO Equity funds and others.

A real-life example is shown below, where the MLP CEFs have a much lower beta on the way higher when asset prices recovered after the initial COVID shock. It shows that the NAVs significantly lag the bounce higher in MLP stocks due to the sharp deleveraging during the initial drawdown phase.

Systematic Income

Market Commentary

The limited duration CEF SDHY was added to the Term CEFs tab in the CEF Tool. The pull-to-NAV yield is around 2% which is just the fund’s discount divided by the number of years into the termination. That’s on the high side, as the average PTN yield is around 1.1%. The PTN yield is the additional potential annual tailwind if the fund terminates or offers a tender offer at NAV.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The PTN yield of SDHY is on the high side in its history, making it fairly attractive.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Elsewhere, CLO CEFs had an oddly weak June, with NAVs falling across the board. CCIF fell 3%, OCCI fell 2.8%, ECC fell 3.3% and EIC fell 1%. OXLC has not yet released the June NAV. The stocks gave back some of their earlier July gains. All the funds are trading at premiums - ECC at a double-digit premium (as is likely OXLC). Outside of OCCI, EIC looks cheapest at around 5%.

Stance And Takeaways

The Eaton Vance Muni CEF (EIM) recently closed its tender offer and announced a new conditional tender offer whereby if the fund’s shares trade at a discount of more than 7.5% the fund will conduct another tender offer at 2% discount for up to 5% of the fund’s stock.

This is an attractive feature of the fund and works out to a conditional buy-back of up to 15% of the fund’s stock over a year. Given it’s unlikely all of the shareholders will tender, investors will likely be able to tender around 30% of their position over the year. This interval fund-like property can be a decent source of alpha.

Recall, other funds such as those from the BlackRock stable (MVF discussed recently) also have similar conditional tender offers and are worth a look at a discount wider than the trigger. RSF is another one from RiverNorth. The discount of EIM widened after the tender offer to 11% which increases the probability of the next tender offer. We added the fund to our Muni Income Portfolio.