eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

About the Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is a worldwide leader in the spices, condiments, and flavoring solutions market. MKC has lagged the overall market significantly over the past year, down more than 15% compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which is up nearly 20%. Conversely, since the beginning of this year, MKC has returned a more respectable 11%; however, SPY has still gained more than 14%. MKC's lack of significant price appreciation over the past year has given investors a solid opportunity to own this dividend aristocrat.

Financial Metrics

As you can see from the chart below revenue has been on a steady upward trend over the past five years, with its largest increase coming from 2020 to 2021 where revenue increased more than 12%. Overall revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 5.5% since 2019; however, management stated they expect FY24 revenue growth of -2% to be flat in their 2024 Q2 earnings release.

Author created using data MKC's Annual Reports

Taking a little deeper dive into MKC's revenue, I broke it out by segment. McCormick operates in two parts, the Consumer Segment and the Flavor Solutions segment. The flavor solutions segment is growing at a much higher clip than the consumer segment, but the consumer segment has better margin numbers (see next section). The Flavor portion of the business has grown at a 12% CAGR since 2019 and accounted for about 43% of revenue in 2023 while the consumer segment has grown at less than 2% per year.

Author created using data MKC's Annual Reports

As previously mentioned, the operating margin is much better on the consumer side. However, both segments' margins have been declining. In 2019, the consumer segment saw an operating margin of more than 20% while the flavor solutions was nearly 15%. In the most recent fiscal year, the consumer segment's operating margin was only a tick above 19%, and the flavor portion of the business had dropped to only 10%. I believe the company's margins can rebound through some of their initiatives including the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement savings program as well as divesting less profitable pieces of the company as they have done over the years.

Author created using data from MKC's Annual Reports

MKC's earnings per share grew nicely in 2020 by 6% and then by less than 1% in 2021. Following those two years of growth, 2022 saw a 10% drop in EPS and no growth in 2023. Analysts expect FY24 earnings per share to be in the $2.84 to $3.04 range implying an impressive increase even if only the low mark is met. The previously mentioned CCI program should have an overall positive impact on this number in 2024 and beyond.

Author created using data from MKC annual reports

The Dividend

McCormick has raised its dividend for more than 35 years and currently yields a solid 2.22% which is about 50 bps below the sector median of 2.71% according to Seeking Alpha. SA Quant grades MKC's dividend growth a "B" and rightfully so, the company's 3-, 5- and 10-year CAGRs are all in the high single digits, ranging from 7.4% up to 8.5%. The dividend safety is also a "B" with a relatively low payout ratio in 2022 and 2023 of about 60%; however, this has increased quite a bit because from 2020 through 2022 the payout ratio hovered closer to 45%. Overall the company has a safe and growing dividend with a respectable yield, I see no signs their dividend or future dividend growth is in jeopardy.

Valuation

To determine if a stock is possibly over or undervalued, I employ two methods. The first is dividend yield theory, which is based on the premise that if the current yield is higher than the historical yield, the company is undervalued, and vice versa if the yield is lower. The other, more common method is the price-to-earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing the current price by the earnings per share for the prior twelve months. While neither is an exact science, they are time-efficient ways to see if a company is worthy of further research.

MKC's dividend yield theory chart is not the norm when thinking about what was occurring in 2020, many companies I've written about saw their yield increase significantly during the pandemic and usually for a little while after. McCormick's yield was at a chart low during the height of COVID-19, and it remained below its four-year average for the first half of the chart. It wasn't until about September 2022 when the yield rose above the average before dropping briefly and rising again. Since the end of 2023, the yield has remained very high compared to the 1.79% average for the chart, this could indicate that the company has been undervalued since then.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

The price-to-earnings ratio has been very choppy over the past four years, ranging from a low of 23.25 in late 2023 to a high above 36 in 2020 and again in mid-2023. Typically, MKC trades at a premium but as you can see from the chart below its p/e ratio has taken quite a hit over the last 9 months and this is the lowest it has traded in a long time. The company's four-year average is just above 30, combined with the midpoint of analysts' EPS estimates ($2.94) we can arrive at an approximate value of $88, resulting in a 16% potential upside at MKC's current levels.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

Risks

While the company is well diversified in its offerings to both consumers and businesses (through the flavors segment), a large portion of revenue, between 47% and 49%, in the flavor solutions segment was attributed to the top three customers in 2021, 2022 and 2023 according to the company's 2023 annual report (page 14). This kind of concentration could be cause for concern if one of these top customers were to see a significant drop in sales or go bankrupt thus resulting in a drop in the need for MKC products.

Another item facing virtually all companies is cost increases due to inflation, specifically for McCormick, commodities, packaging material, and transportation costs. Management stated in their most recent annual report, "While we are seeing moderation in input cost inflation, we do expect inflationary pressures to persist into fiscal 2024". MKC has been able to use price increases to offset some of its increased costs but those can only go so far before consumers could respond negatively.

Final Thoughts

McCormick has had a solid run-up year-to-date, and I think it has more room to run. Although management has tamed expectations for fiscal 2024 by projecting essentially no revenue growth, the company does have strong pricing power and their CCI initiative to eliminate unnecessary costs and become more efficient are both net positives against the company's current lack of revenue growth. Both valuation techniques I use show the stock is currently undervalued by possibly as much as 16%. Additionally, the company offers a safe and growing dividend with a relatively low payout ratio, allowing for future dividend increases. Taking all this information into account, I think at its current price MKC is a buy and would be a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.