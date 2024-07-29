Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (PRXXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCPK:PRXXF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 25, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Bricca - CFO
Fredrik Wester - CEO

Alex Bricca

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter stream of 2024 of Paradox Interactive. I'm the CFO, Alex Bricca. And with me on Link, I have our CEO, Fred Wester. How are you doing, Fred?

Fredrik Wester

I'm doing really well. And I want to start by apologizing for pushing this a couple of hours forward. I'm on a different time zone. So I appreciate very much that I can still take a part of the live stream for the Q2 report.

Alex Bricca

Good to have you with us. So what do you say?

Fredrik Wester

So let's get started. No, let's get started. Nothing to sit around just watching. So that's me. To summarize the quarter, like I always do, I would say that the top line, the cash flow looks very good and we are in a very stable position.

The EBIT has taken a hit, obviously, due to the write-down of Life by You. But we still see, I think, on the top line and now you have to correct me if I'm wrong, Alex, I think it's the fourth best quarter ever historically, which is enormously strong, considering we don't have -- didn't have any major core games that we released. But we released expansions and many of them did really well for our core live games and hence, the good cash flow. You can also see that in this quarter, the full effect of everything from Arc is being taken directly as costs. So previously, it had a bigger hit on both the cash flow and the EBIT.

Now EBIT is hard to measure, obviously, this quarter because

