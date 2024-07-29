Compagnie De L'Odet: A Nebula In The Bolloré Galaxy

  • Compagnie de L'Odet (Odet), the ultimate holding company, owns 69% of Bolloré, but is itself 35% owned by Bollore.
  • The fortunes of Odet and Bolloré are driven far more by the share price of Universal Music Group,  the option value inherent in holding over €6billion of cash, and the ~€3bn value of Bolloré's 30% shareholding in Vivendi.
  • The existence of a "nebula" in the galaxy is most surprising because this "cloud" resides in the most transparent part of the group - the relationship between Odet and Bolloré.
  • We have a holding company trading at a 20% discount to an intermediate holding company with effectively three investments, which itself trades at a 65% discount to real NAV.
  • We value Odet at over €4,700/share on the current asset base - 260% above the prevailing market price.

Exterior view of the Bolloré Tower, Puteaux, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In the June quarter, and for much of the past year, our largest position in the portfolio - approximating 13% at 30 June 2024 - has been "long Bolloré" (

East 72 Holdings Limited was formed in May 2016 as a result of the recapitalisation of the NSX listed shell company Australian Premier Finance Holdings Limited. On 29 June 2023, we will delist and become an unlisted public company. Together with various leveraged investments, we also manage the East 72 Dynasty Trust through our subsidiary, East 72 Management Pty Limited.

