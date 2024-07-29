HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In the June quarter, and for much of the past year, our largest position in the portfolio - approximating 13% at 30 June 2024 - has been "long Bolloré" (OTCPK:BOIVF). Not just the company itself, but four separate and distinct positions within the 14 company "galaxy", each having their own specific thesis, whilst obviously sharing common oversight (except Universal Music Group). They range from the ultimate holding company - Compagnie de L'Odet (FCODF, Odet) - which owns 69% of Bolloré, but which is itself 35% owned by Bolloré, down to the most remote part of the galaxy, Lagardère (OTCPK:LGDDF), which is 63% owned by Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) (held), itself owned 30% by Bolloré. Hence, Odet has an effective ownership of 66% x 30% x 63% or ~12.5% of Lagardère.

All four of the securities, in our opinion, trade at significant discounts to intrinsic value, discounts driven by different influences. Moreover, there are both diverse AND common catalysts to closing these value gaps.

Public market value recognition in the two downstream companies - Vivendi and Lagardère - will be driven by separation of Vivendi into four distinct listed companies1; there is an interplay here with Lagardère in that its book publishing business (Hachette) is complementary to the magazine/online media assets (Prisma) within Vivendi itself. It makes little sense, in our opinion and in that context, for there to be a 37% minority in Hachette for no reason.

However, at this stage, which we believe will change over time, the fortunes of Odet and Bolloré are driven far more by the share price of Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF), the option value inherent in holding over €6billion of cash, and the ~€3bn value of Bolloré's 30% shareholding in Vivendi. Any changes in Lagardère and Vivendi offer incremental value to the Odet and Bolloré holding companies. That's why we feel comfortable owning all four securities.

The existence of a "nebula" in the galaxy is most surprising because this "cloud" resides in the most transparent part of the group - the relationship between Odet and Bolloré. The relative share prices of the two companies have become disjointed over the past year, especially so in the month of June with political emotions running high.

A year ago in this report (QR#2) 27 of its 29 pages covered the Bolloré "galaxy" with a focus on past history in an attempt to glean lessons applicable to the group's future in its cashed up format - subject to the then completion of the European logistics sale to CMA CGM. Since then, much has happened within the Bolloré empire, virtually none of which can be construed to be negative in nature. Aside from the closure of Bolloré's logistics sale and subsequent receipt of cash, it's fair to say that the "action" - and subsequent investor focus - has been on the "downstream" companies which have seen far better twelve-month stock price performance:

30 June 2023 30 June 2024 change Benefit to Vivendi Benefit to Bolloré/Odet € share price € share price €mn €/share €mn €/share loop adjusted (unadj) Universal Music Group 20.35 27.78 36% 1359 1.33 2,446 2.09 (0.86) Lagardère† 16.41 20.70 26% 392 0.39 Vivendi† 8.41 9.76 16% 419 0.36 (0.15) Bolloré† 5.71 5.48 -4% Compagnie de L'Odet† 1554 1304 -16% 1,688 to Odet 299 (256) Click to enlarge

† held in East 72 Dynasty Trust Loop adjusted removes self-control loop and cancels relevant shares Click to enlarge

Since this time in 2023, UMG has continued to grow at well above average rates; rolling 12-month adjusted EBITDA (we'll call it "earnings" which is sloppy but adds back stock-based compensation which can vary quarter to quarter) has grown a handy 10.8% in the year to 31 March 2024 - down from the near 20% annual growth rates of late 2022. But this metric is now running at €2.44billion, with consensus expectations of €2.65billion for the 2024 calendar year. UMG has benefitted from a register where 60% of the shares are locked up in four hands - including Bolloré 18% and Vivendi 10% - but also the fascination with "moated" stocks.

Consequently, allowing for a significant €900million appreciation in UMG's stake in Spotify (6.457million shares or 3.3%) UMG's EV2 has moved from €38.2billion to a current €50.8billion over the course of the last twelve months: from 16.1x forward "earnings" (see above) to 19.2x.

The 36% appreciation in UMG's price is equivalent to €1.33 per Vivendi share, roughly equating to the €1.35 change in Vivendi's share price, suggesting none of the other positive factors within Vivendi - the proposed split, ongoing growth in profit - have been of significance. As we discuss below, we don't view that as being realistic. It's even worse for Bolloré where the increased UMG price is worth an effective 37% increment over the share price a year ago (dissolving the self-control loop with Odet) or 15% assuming full capital participation.

A year ago in QR#2, on pages 26 and 27, we tabulated estimates of the value of Bolloré at €13.15 per share; the tabulation showed a near perfect symmetry in netting off the value of the energy distribution business, storage systems and films plus assorted investments against the capitalised value of holding company costs. At this stage, therefore, we feel it is reasonable to simplify Bolloré down to an effective four-line table. Hence, after solving for the self-control loop, which we estimate reduces Bolloré capital from 2,850million shares to an estimated 1,156million, we can arguably simplify Bolloré down as follows:

As at 30 June 2024 €million Comments Cash (NET) 6,248 Deconsolidation as per December 2023 report Universal Music Group (18%) 9,056 326m shares at €27.78 Vivendi (~30%) 2,928 300m shares at €9.76 TOTAL 18,232 €15.77 per share Click to enlarge

Hence at end June 2024, we view Bolloré as trading at a 65% discount to NAV, well above the prevailing discounts of ~40% of other European family-controlled conglomerates; more pointedly, the discount has blown out nine percentage points in a year despite the removal of transaction closure uncertainties and a 36% lift in the price of its largest investment.

If that is perplexing, the situation with Compagnie de L'Odet is even more the case, especially as at the June 2023 AGM, Chair Vincent Bolloré was noting the very low price of Odet; at 30 June 2024, it had fallen 14% from then.

A year ago (page 27 of QR#2), we calculated based on Bolloré's then market price, that Odet was trading at around a 5% discount to market value NAV (€1554 against mid-point NAV of €1634). The same calculations at 30 June 2024 show that Odet has slithered away to close on a 20% discount to NAV at Bolloré's market value:

€million Eliminate SCL† Don't eliminate Comments Bolloré shares (€13.15) 9,368 10,900 1,709m shares on elimination; 1,989m shares with SCL Vivendi shares (€9.76) 54 54 5.5million UMG shares (€27.78) 172 172 6.2million Debt (430) (430) Via deconsolidation TOTAL NAV 9,164 10,696 Issued ODET shares 5.649m 6.586m NAV/share €1622 €1624 ODET price €1304 = 19.6% discount at Bolloré share price † self control loop Click to enlarge

So we have a holding company trading at a 20% discount to an intermediate holding company with effectively three investments, which itself trades at a 65% discount to real NAV. We value Odet at over €4,700/share on the current asset base - 260% above the prevailing market price. Given the massive optionality with Bolloré's cash hoard and the clear desire of the group to commence the process of simplification and value extraction, there are few other low-moderate risk investments with such upside, anywhere on the planet.

Copyright and Disclaimer © Other than material being the property of its respective owners, this presentation is copyright 2024 East 72 Management Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. You may not reproduce parts of this work without permission, which can be sought by email, but you are free to distribute the work on each security (Lagardère and Catapult International Limited) in its entirety with full attribution. This communication has been prepared by Andrew Brown and East 72 Management Pty Limited ( E72M) (ACN 663980541); E72M is Corporate Authorised Representative 001300340 of Westferry Operations Pty Limited (AFSL 302802) of which Andrew Brown is a Responsible Manager. While E72M believes the information contained in this communication is based on reliable information, no warranty is given as to its accuracy and persons relying on this information do so at their own risk. E72M and its related companies, their officers, employees, representatives and agents expressly advise that they shall not be liable in any way whatsoever for loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the contents of an/or any omissions from this report except where a liability is made non-excludable by legislation. Any projections contained in this communication are estimates only. Such projections are subject to market influences and contingent upon matters outside the control of E72M and therefore may not be realised in the future. This update is for general information purposes; it does not purport to provide recommendations or advice or opinions in relation to specific investments or securities. It has been prepared without taking account of any person's objectives, financial situation or needs and because of that, any person should take relevant advice before acting on the commentary. The update is being supplied for information purposes only and not for any other purpose. The update and information contained in it do not constitute a prospectus and do not form part of any offer of, or invitation to apply for securities in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this update is current as at 30 June 2024 or such other dates which are stipulated herein. All statements are based on E72's best information as at 30 June 2024. [ Please note that there have been significant share price moves of several "cohort" companies mentioned in this report during the month of July 2024]. This presentation may include officers and reflect their current views with respect to future events. These views are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may or may not eventuate. E72M makes no representation nor gives any assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate as future circumstances or events may differ from those which have been anticipated by the Company. Footnotes 1Vivendi Press Releases: "Vivendi will study a project to split its activities into several entities" 13 December 2023, "Update on the study of the split project" 30 January 2024, "Update on the study of the split project" 22 July 2024 2Enterprise value being market capitalisation + net debt minus market value of securities (mainly Spotify) Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.