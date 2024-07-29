JHVEPhoto

I came across the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) while screening for high-yielding funds with strong long-term total returns.

Overall, there is much to like about the CSQ fund. It pays an attractive 7.4% forward distribution yield with a 10-year average annual return of 11.6%. However, my main reservation against the CSQ fund is equity valuations, which are near cycle highs. I would revisit the fund if equities were to pullback significantly and present a buying opportunity.

Fund Overview

The Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to deliver high total returns from a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high-yield corporate bonds.

The CSQ fund may use leverage to enhance returns. As of June 30, 2024, the CSQ fund has $1.2 billion in leverage against $3.9 billion in managed assets, or ~30% leverage (Figure 1). The CSQ fund charges a 1% management fee and a 2.72% total expense ratio.

Figure 1 - CSQ overview (calamos.com)

Portfolio Holdings

As of June 30, 2024, the CSQ fund's portfolio has a 66.7% allocation to common equities, 16.5% allocation to convertible bonds, 9.9% allocation to corporate bonds, and 3.9% allocation to bank loans (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - CSQ asset allocation (CSQ factsheet)

Sector-wise, the CSQ fund's largest sector allocation is Information Technology (26.0%), followed by Financials (12.1%), Consumer Discretionary (12.0%), Communication Services (10.4%), and Health Care (10.3%) (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - CSQ sector allocation (CSQ factsheet)

As per the mandate above, CSQ's bond portfolio is primarily invested in non-investment grade bonds, with BBB-rated securities accounting for 24.2% of the bond portfolio, BB-rated at 22.8%, and B-rated at 10.8% (Figure 4). 34.9% of the bond portfolio is unrated.

Figure 4 - CSQ bond credit allocation (CSQ factsheet)

While the allocation to unrated securities may seem alarming at first glance, readers should understand that rating agencies do not rate all convertible securities. This leads to a high unrated allocation for the CSQ fund.

Portfolio Returns

There is no question that the CSQ fund has delivered strong historical returns, with 3/5/10/15-Yr average annual returns of 7.1%/14.6%/11.6%/13.6% respectively to June 30, 2024 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - CSQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

CSQ vs. Passive ETFs

The question on my mind is whether CSQ's strong performance is simply due to the fund's high equity allocation, or does the fund's manager exhibits skill in selecting superior investments.

As a first-order approximation, I always like to compare asset allocation funds like the CSQ to passive ETFs representing the underlying asset classes, to see if an investor can replicate its returns history. For CSQ, I compare the fund against a portfolio constructed with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT), the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), and the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Comparing CSQ against passive ETFs (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

Comparing CSQ's market returns since the inception of the ICVT ETF (July 2015) to my simple portfolio of ETFs, we can see that CSQ has performed better, with 14.1% CAGR returns compared to 11.4% for the ETF portfolio (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - CSQ returns vs. passive ETFs (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

However, CSQ does have higher volatility and risk, with a 22.1% standard deviation of returns compared to 13.7% for the passive ETF portfolio, leading to weaker risk metrics with a 0.63 Sharpe ratio compared to 0.74 for the ETF portfolio.

Readers should also note that the above analysis is performed using CSQ's market returns, which may differ slightly from the fund's NAV-based returns. For example, the CSQ fund has a 10-yr average annual market return of 12.6% compared to NAV-based return of 11.6%.

So it does appear the fund manager, Calamos, has been able to add valuable 'alpha' from security selection.

Distribution & Yield

The CSQ fund pays an attractive monthly distribution of $0.1025 / share, which works out to a 7.4% forward yield on market price (Figure 8). On NAV, the CSQ fund is yielding 7.3%.

Figure 8 - CSQ is yielding 7.4% (Seeking Alpha)

Although CSQ's distribution is not entirely funded from net investment income ("NII"), I am not particularly concerned, as the fund has shown an ability to earn total returns sufficient to fund its high distribution yield (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - CSQ's distribution is funded from a mix of NII and realized gains (CSQ annual report)

As a reminder, one quick way investors can check to see if a fund is paying more than it earns (i.e. an amortizing 'return of principal' fund) is to look at the fund's long-term NAV profile. For example, I would personally avoid the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Fund (EVG), as it has a long-term amortizing NAV (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - EVG exhibits a classic amortizing NAV pattern (morningstar.com)

This suggests the EVG fund cannot fund its high distribution yield (8.5% trailing-12 month yield) and must liquidate its net assets. Over time, this may lead to a long-term decline in both principal (as market price tends to track NAV) and income (as there are less assets to earn income) (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Shrinking NAV often leads to shrinking distributions, like the EVG fund (Seeking Alpha)

In contrast, the CSQ fund has a long-term sideways to upwards-sloping NAV profile (Figure 12) and CSQ's current distribution is higher than when the fund was incepted (Figure 13).

Figure 12 - CSQ has an upwards sloping NAV (morningstar.com) Figure 13 - CSQ historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

Equity Valuation Is The Main Risk

In my opinion, the main risk to the CSQ fund is its heavy allocation to equities and their lofty valuations. For example, if we look at forward P/E ratios on the S&P 500 Index, equities are currently trading at the highest valuations except for the dot-com bubble and briefly in 2021 (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - Equity valuations are historically stretched (yardeni.com)

While the current period of high valuations may persist, especially if AI-related mega-cap stocks like NVDA and MSFT continue to deliver on earnings growth, it does suggest that forward equity returns may be muted.

In a worst-case scenario, if equity markets were to correct significantly, the CSQ fund may face a steep drawdown in sympathy. For example, despite the fund's ~33% allocation to fixed income, the CSQ fund saw a punishing 67% drawdown during the Great Financial Crisis (Figure 12 above). In 2021/2022, the CSQ fund also had a 35% drawdown as equities corrected.

Conclusion

The Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a total return-focused fund with a portfolio of equities, convertible bonds, and high-yield bonds. Historically, the CSQ fund has delivered strong returns, with 10-year average annual returns of 11.6% and a forward yield of 7.4%.

Despite its relatively high fees, the CSQ fund has performed better than a simple portfolio of passive ETFs representing its asset allocation. This suggests the fund manager has been able to add 'alpha' over time.

My main concern against the CSQ fund is its high equity allocation at a time when equity valuations are historically stretched. If large-cap stocks were to suffer a correction, the CSQ fund may also suffer in sympathy. I rate the CSQ fund a hold and would revisit the fund if equities were to pull back and present a buying opportunity.