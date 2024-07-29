CSQ: Top Performing Fund But Beware High Equity Allocation

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • CSQ fund offers a 7.4% forward distribution yield with a 10-year average annual return of 11.6%.
  • CSQ's Portfolio consists of equities, convertible securities, and high-yield corporate bonds with a 30% leverage.
  • My main concern against the CSQ fund is its high equity allocation when equity valuations are at cyclical highs.
  • I would revisit the fund if equities were to correct and present a buying opportunity for investors.

Calamos office building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I came across the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) while screening for high-yielding funds with strong long-term total returns.

Overall, there is much to like about the CSQ fund. It pays an attractive 7.4% forward distribution yield with a 10-year average

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.13K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSQ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CSQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News