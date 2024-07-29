6 Reasons To Buy Tesla

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. just reported Q2 earnings that sent the stock lower by 12% — perhaps, this could be a buying opportunity.
  • In this article, I will highlight six reasons to buy Tesla stock.
  • At the same time, I will briefly mention five reasons to sell the stock.

Milken Institute"s Global Conference Held In Beverly Hills

Apu Gomes/Getty Images News

Introduction

As it has always been with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the stock has had a volatile quarter, swinging nearly 100% from its bottom of $140 to its recent high of $270.

And recently, the company reported Q2

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
4.02K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News