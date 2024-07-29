Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Willoughby - SVP, IR
Prahlad Singh - President & CEO
Max Krakowiak - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Vijay Kumar - Evercore
Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Catherine Schulte - Baird
Luke Sergott - Barclays
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Paul Knight - KeyBanc
Rachel Vatnsdal - JP Morgan
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Q2 2024 Revvity Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliott, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Steve Willoughby, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Willoughby

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Revvity's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Prahlad Singh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Max Krakowiak, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you of the safe harbor statements outlined in our press release issued earlier this morning and also those in our SEC filings. Statements or comments made on this call may be forward-looking statements, which may include, but may not be limited to financial projections and other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions.

The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested due to a variety of factors which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements made today represent our views as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future, even if our estimates change. So you should not rely on any of today's statements as

