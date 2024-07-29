Justin Paget

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is set to report Q2 2024 earnings on the 8th of August, after market close.

Even though I don't see them recovering this year from their 57% drop in share price since September 2023, I believe Array has good potential for solid long-term growth, once the storm settles down. Unfortunately, the wind is still blowing and the rain still pouring at the moment, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the share price further going down in the mid-term.

I think the company is slightly overvalued, with strong competitive pressures, and I currently don't see a clear edge that sets them apart from their competitors. For these, more reasons that I cover below, my rating for Array is a Hold.

Business Overview

Array is a global manufacturer and supplier of ground-mounting tracking systems for utility-scale solar energy projects.

Their main products are integrated solar tracking systems, which consist of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes, and electronic controllers, commonly referred to as single-axis "trackers." These trackers help solar panels follow the sun throughout the day.

They have a global portfolio of customers, including engineering firms and large solar developers.

The company operates in two main segments:

Array legacy operations: this is their core segment, including manufacturing and supplying solar tracking systems for utility-scale solar projects.

STI operations: this segment comes from an acquisition back in January 2022, focusing on dual-row trackers, suitable for sites with irregular boundaries.

Recent Performance

Revenue-wise, Array reported in their Q1 2024 results a drop of almost 60% YoY. Management attributed this decline to lower average selling prices (ASPs), driven by a reduction in commodity prices, and changes in regional tax benefits.

I have to admit that, at first, it seems counterintuitive to lower your selling prices if the cost of your input raw materials goes down. Why wouldn't you keep the same prices and have a better margin? Well, from the Q1 earnings call transcript, it seems that Array has price-sensitive competitors, who use price reduction strategies to maintain, and even gain market share.

To maintain their market share and secure orders from solar project developers, Array has to align their selling prices with their competitors. In plain words, if competitors reduce their prices, Array should follow to avoid losing market share.

An example of a product that allows Array to compete with low-cost competitors is the H250 tracker, which was introduced in early 2022 following the acquisition of Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland. This is a low-cost product, targeting price-sensitive customers and international markets, particularly in Brazil and Spain.

Additionally, the company's CEO, Kevin Hostetler, mentioned in Q4 2023 that the price reduction of their more premium DuraTrack's product is a response to market conditions and is intended to increase the company's win rate against lower-cost competitors.

Despite a revenue of only $153.4 million, this figure surpassed their previous guidance, showing some early signs of market acceptance for their new Hail Alert Response system.

Their gross margin was 35.9%, and adjusted gross margin was 38.3% due to one-time items. In Q1 2023, the adjusted gross margin was 26.9%. I see this increase in adjusted gross margin as a positive result of management's efforts to reduce costs.

However, I am concerned about their adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million, which dropped 46% QoQ. As mentioned earlier, this decrease is due to lower ASPs, and lower volumes.

I will also mention that this drop could have been even larger if it wasn't for a one-time $4 million benefit registered in Q1 2024, due to a supplier settlement, recorded as a reduction in COGS.

Another result I am not happy with is the net loss for common shareholders of $11.3 million, which is a big contrast with a net income of $17.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Additionally, a change in regional tax benefits affected their revenue from international markets, particularly from Brazil, due to a shift in the treatment of the ICMS tax benefit.

The main difference is that the ICMS tax benefit was treated as an addition to revenue, but in 2023, it was transacted as a reduction to the COGS. This reduced the 2023 revenue reported from the Brazilian market by $23.2 million relative to 2022.

Strategic Initiatives

To mitigate the impact of the decline in revenue, management adopted three cost-reduction initiatives:

Global strategic sourcing: during the Q4 2023 conference call, management mentioned their plans to reduce input costs by diversifying their supplier base.

Internal engineering and design standardization, with the end goal of refining their product designs, reducing materials and complexity.

Close to $11 million was invested between 2022 and 2023 to improve their IT and cybersecurity systems. Although a significant investment, I see this as a positive decision in the long run to reduce the risks of data breaches and to better manage in real time inventories, and their global supplier network.

New Product Developments

One of the major product innovations introduced in Q1 2024 is the Hail Alert Response system. Launched in March, this system uses weather prediction algorithms to autonomously stow solar trackers approximately 30 minutes before a predicted hail event.

This new system is compatible with Array's existing DuraTrack and OmniTrack products, and requires a SmarTrack Controller for effective operation. I see potential in this higher-margin product as we further progress into this year.

Another product improvement includes the redesign of the H250 tracker, initially targeted at the U.S. market but rapidly gaining international interest. The H250's design improvements make it more cost-effective and appealing in regions with more cost-sensitive customers, such as Spain and Brazil.

Market Expansion and Partnerships

In February 2024, Array confirmed a partnership with Alpuco in Saudi Arabia to supply locally sourced materials, benefiting from domestic incentives and positioning the company well in the Middle Eastern market.

This region is projected to add nearly 70 GW of photovoltaic capacity by 2030, with Saudi Arabia alone aiming for 130 GW of renewable energy by that time.

I see potential in this partnership, which can significantly improve their market expansion goals and grow their order book.

Sustainability and ESG Initiatives

In 2023, Array increased its use of renewably sourced electricity in operations to 31%, up from 25% the previous year.

Additionally, the company achieved a 27% reduction in the total recordable incident rate through enhanced employee safety training and policies.

Additionally, I like the fact that they have been recruiting candidates for middle management roles, potentially anticipating a ramp-up in the long term, and improved their supply chain engagement.

Outlook

For the full year 2024, management's guidance on revenue is between $1.25 billion and $1.4 billion, representing a decline from the previous year due to the already mentioned lower ASPs​.

The company reaffirmed this guidance in Q1 2024, indicating that the volume would be relatively flat on a full-year basis, with a stronger second half of the year expected due to the timing of project completions and order fulfillment.

The company also forecasts adjusted EBITDA between $285 million to $315 million, driven by further cost reductions and the realization of benefits from the 45X manufacturing credits, designed to incentivize domestic manufacturing of clean energy components.

In regard to their financial ratios, both their TTM and FWD EV/EBITDA are below the industrial sector average (-14% and -29%, respectively). Their TTM EV/EBITDA is 78% below their full-time average.

However, their TTM Price to Book ratio is 150% above the industrial sector average.

In regard to their peers, their latest 10-K mentioned some of their direct (Nextracker, PV Hardware, and GameChange Solar) and indirect (UNIRAC, and RBI Solar) competitors.

Additionally, I have included a few publicly traded companies that I consider similar to Array: Enphase Energy (ENPH), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), and FTC Solar (FTCI).

Seeking Alpha

When comparing Array to their peers, I see mixed results. Their price to book (TTM) is 256% above the peers' median, however price to sales is 14% below, and EV/EBITDA (TTM) is 39% below as well.

By looking at a weekly chart, you can easily see a downtrend that started in September last year. I anticipate this downward trend to continue during this year, and potentially stabilize at the $6 price level in 2025.

TradingView

Therefore, my rating for this company is a Hold, until the share price stabilizes, and we see insider buying activity, supported by strong financial performance and guidance.

Conclusion

Array's strategic initiatives, including the development of the Hail Alert Response system and the expansion into new markets through the partnership with Alpuco, are promising steps towards their long-term growth.

However, in the short and mid-term, I see several factors that don't convince me about their current share price.

The decline in average selling prices (ASPs), influenced by higher competitive pressures, and adjustments in regional tax benefits, has put them in a tough spot for 2024.

While I see several indications that their cost-cutting strategies are effective, their overall financial performance, including a net loss for common shareholders of $11.3 million in Q1 2024, suggests to me that the company is navigating a complex environment in 2024.

Given these considerations, I rate Array as "Hold" for the moment, until the share price stabilizes, and their financials show significant improvement.