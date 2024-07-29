VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Staffing agencies don't catch that much attention and are far from being overhyped stocks. Nonetheless, I find them quite interesting as each time they report they give us interesting news on the overall economic activity since they mainly work as a function of labor and reskilling demand.

Soon, we will have Swiss giant The Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXF, OTCPK:AHEXY) report earnings, and we will have more data to digest regarding where the economy is expected to go for the next few months. However, since The Adecco Group's main competitors Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF, OTCPK:RANJY) and Manpower (MAN) have already reported earnings, we can make some educated guesses on what to expect.

HR and employment services, as we might expect, are slowing down and their YoY data are mainly in the negative. Yes, the job market is cooling, though it keeps adding new jobs. But the thrust we saw as we came out of the pandemic seems to be fading.

In case you are not familiar with the industry, it is important to have two things in mind. First, the industry is highly fragmented, with the largest players holding around 4% of the global market share each. Secondly, these companies need volumes because their margins are quite low. Randstad, which has been the most profitable one in recent years, barely goes over a 6% EBITA margin. So, if volumes decrease, then these companies become barely profitable, depending on their internal efficiency.

With Adecco, we have already seen how the company works. As a quick summary, it has three units: Adecco (staffing), LHH (advisory solutions), and Akkodis (tech and digital engineering consulting). Its main issue was its underperformance vs. the industry, with its profitability barely in the positive and lagging its main peers. Moreover, it was a real staller, with revenues flat for at least a decade. In 2023, however, the company seemed to commit to a turnaround and, since then, we have seen its metrics improve. Cost-saving measures and improved efficiency enhanced its profitability, and I upgraded my rating from sell to hold.

What to expect for Adecco

Let's take a look at what Adecco's two main competitors reported in the Q2 earnings. Randstad disclosed a 7.5% decrease in revenue which came in at €6.1 billion, with a gross margin of 19.8%, down 90 bps YoY. The Dutch company reported €181 million in quarterly EBITA, down 35% YoY. Net income was €118 million, down 36%.

It is interesting to note the revenue mix. North America suffered greatly, with the revenue from the U.S. down 13% YoY and the EBITA margin dropping from 5.6% to 3.4%.

Northern Europe is down, with Germany decreasing 16% YoY and reporting a negative 1.6% EBITA margin. Southern Europe is mixed. France is down 7%, but revenues from Italy and Spain are growing. Yet, margins are lower: France is now at 4.3% (-70 bps); Italy is at 6.3% (-70 bps), while Spain is flat at 5.9%.

No wonder, Randstad reported only €16 million in FCF (€126 a year ago). However, the Q3 outlook seems a bit more promising, although we can't talk about a rebound. Simply put, the comparison will have an easier base.

Manpower painted a similar picture: Revenue was down 7% at $4.5 billion, and gross margin decreased by 40 bps to 17.4%. The company's EBITA margin was 2.4% (-20 bps). Every business line decelerated. In the Americas, revenue was down 3%, but the EBITA margin was 4.2% (+30 bps). However, this was thanks to South America, because both the U.S. and Canada were down, with the latter reporting a 10% revenue decrease. In Southern Europe, Manpower didn't do as well as Randstad: revenues were down 6% and EBITA margins decreased by 20bps to 4%. Northern Europe did even worse: revenue was down 12% and EBITA margin was in the negative at -0.3% (although improving by 30 bps). The result was FCF in the negative by $150 million.

The Q3 outlook is not promising: revenues will be down 2-6%, gross profit margin should be between 17.3% and 17.5%, and EBITA margin is expected to be around 2.5%.

So, let's turn to Adecco. First of all, during the Q1 earnings call, Adecco warned that in Q2 there will be a "slightly tougher comparison".

However, as we have said, Adecco is currently involved in a turnaround with a focus on profitability that seems to be paying off. The consequence is that the company expects its gross margin to be in line with Q1, which means 19%. In Q2 '24, the group expects its gross margin to be broadly in line with Q1 '24 levels: gross margin of around 19.8% and EBITA margin of 2.8%.

Adecco's main market is France (worth over €1 billion in Q1 out of €4.37 billion of the whole business unit), followed by Southern Europe. The Americas represent around 15% of Adecco's revenues. Northern Europe is around 12% of the total and the DACH area (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) is around 10%.

Now, consulting solutions such as the ones Akkodis and LHH offer have been suffering for a while because when companies need to save money, these services are among the first ones to be cut. The staffing unit, on the other hand, is more exposed to the labor market and seems to be benefiting from strong traction in Italy and, above all, in Spain.

Last year, The Adecco Group reported €6 billion in quarterly revenues, with a gross profit margin of 20.7% and an EBITA margin of 3.1%. The main contributors to this were the DACH area and Southern Europe.

This year, the DACH region will drive the company's results down, since we have seen how Germany's economy has been idle for some time. Southern Europe is not as strong as a year ago. But, most importantly, France seems to be having troubles as well, and this is a big deal for The Adecco Group.

So, I expect The Adecco Group to report revenues down somewhere between 10% to 12% YoY, around €5.25 billion to €5.4 billion. I honestly doubt there will be any margin deterioration, given the environment. But in case the EBITA margin stays at 2.8%, the company will have around €150 million in EBITA. What will matter even more, however, will be its FCF. If it ends up in the negative, the stock could be severely punished, as one of the main reasons investors pick the industry is for its 5+% dividend yield. No FCF, no dividend sustainability.

True, the stock has traded down significantly from its 2021 highs and negative news seems to have been priced in. However, its growth grade, as well as its momentum and EPS revisions all seem to be pointing south.

This is a setup for a value trap, as far as I see it, where the valuation entices us, but the fundamentals don't support a rosy outlook. This is why I reiterate my hold rating, suggesting to keep a neutral stance on the stock and not pick it as a possible turnaround pick for the remainder of this year.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.