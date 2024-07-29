HELO: Promising ETF With Superior Risk-Adjusted Return

IvelinRadkov

HELO strategy

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) is an actively managed ETF launched on 09/28/2023. It has 161 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.50% and a 30-day SEC yield of 0.77%. The fund intends to provide a significant part of S&P 500’s return with less risk measured in volatility and drawdown. It holds a portfolio of large-cap stocks selected based on valuation, and employs a laddered options strategy to reduce downside risk. As described in the prospectus by JPMorgan,

Sector by sector, the Fund’s weightings are similar to those of the S&P 500 Index. Within each sector, however, the Fund modestly overweights equity securities that it considers undervalued or fairly valued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued.

Moreover, the fund also buys and sells options on an ETF tracking the S&P 500 index, laddered on different hedge periods so as to mitigate risks associated with a unique hedge period. The management team has the flexibility to allocate assets to hedge periods based on their discretionary analysis. Hedge periods typically extend to three forward months. For each period, the hedging strategy consists in a put option spread (buying a put at a higher strike price while selling a put at a lower strike price) and selling a call option to offset the cost of the put option spread. The fund is expected to underperform a long-only strategy in rising equity markets. This article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 index, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Portfolio

The portfolio currently holds 160 stocks and 9 positions in SPY options corresponding to 3 hedging periods expiring on 7/31, 8/30 and 9/30/2024.

In line with the strategy description, the sector breakdown is very close to the benchmark, as plotted on the next chart. Information technology is the heaviest sector by far (31.6%), followed by financials (13.5%), healthcare (12.3%) and consumer discretionary (11.5%). Other sectors are below 9%.

The portfolio is quite concentrated: the top 10 issuers, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent 38.4% of asset value. The top 3 names weigh between 6% and 8%. Risks related to other individual stocks are low to moderate. For accuracy, the two share series of Alphabet Inc have been grouped in the table, although they are listed as distinct holdings by the fund.

Ticker Name Last EPS growth%TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7.69% 25.11 36.85 35.95 0.71 AAPL Apple, Inc. 7.23% 9.26 33.89 32.92 0.46 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 6.57% 788.51 66.14 41.76 0.04 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 4.19% 763.59 51.26 39.80 0 GOOGL, GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 3.81% 47.48 23.95 21.96 0.48 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.61% 115.95 26.75 22.95 0.43 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.70% -44.87 14.40 13.39 3.24 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.68% -32.49 37.76 20.57 1.47 MA Mastercard, Inc. 1.51% 25.70 34.83 30.67 0.60 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 1.43% 876.68 12.92 23.10 0 Click to enlarge

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weight 10.4% of asset value, which is rather a good point. Additionally, based on my calculation of aggregate quality metrics reported in the next table, portfolio quality is much better than for the benchmark.

HELO SPY Altman Z-score 9.81 3.81 Piotroski F-score 6.2 5.98 ROA % TTM 15.54 7.32 Click to enlarge

Performance

In 10 months of existence, HELO has underperformed SPY by 11% in total return, but it also shows a lower volatility, as expected from the strategy.

In fact, HELO beats SPY in risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe and Sortino ratios, as reported below:

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Sortino ratio Volatility HELO 17.69% 21.86% -3.60% 3 4.15 7.22% SPY 28.74% 35.87% -5.88% 2.89 3.69 12.85% Click to enlarge

HELO vs low-volatility ETFs

The next table compares characteristics of HELO and five passively managed low-vol ETFs focused on large companies:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

HELO USMV SPLV FDLO LGLV ONEV Inception 9/28/2023 10/18/2011 5/5/2011 9/12/2016 2/20/2013 12/1/2015 Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.15% 0.25% 0.15% 0.12% 0.20% AUM $1.06B $24.67B $7.02B $1.13B $715.18M $664.52M Avg Daily Volume $12.07M $143.06M $93.32M $4.48M $3.01M $887.55K Holdings 174 175 103 130 163 434 Top 10 38.42% 15.35% 12.74% 33.03% 11.92% 9.39% Click to enlarge

HELO has the most expensive fee and is the most concentrated in its top holdings. The next chart plots total returns since its inception. HELO has been lagging, yet it shows a less volatile price action.

HELO is the best of this group regarding risk and risk-adjusted performance metrics, as reported in the next table. It has the lowest volatility (measured in standard deviation of monthly returns), the shallowest drawdown, and the highest Sharpe ratio. The Sortino ratio, a modified Sharpe ratio taking into account only the “bad” (downside) volatility, shows an even larger gap in favor of HELO.

Drawdown Sharpe ratio Sortino ratio Volatility HELO -3.60% 3 4.15 7.22% USMV -4.38% 2.24 2.84 9.30% SPLV -4.95% 1.66 2.24 8.02% FDLO -4.63% 2.12 2.82 10.10% LGLV -5.18% 1.85 2.48 10.20% ONEV -6.11% 1.46 1.91 14.33% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF combines valuation-based stock selection and a sophisticated option strategy to reduce downside risk in the S&P 500 universe. HELO portfolio shows superior quality metrics. HELO has only 10 months of track record, but it is promising: the funds shows a Sharpe ratio superior to the benchmark. Additionally, HELO option strategy looks more effective than traditional low-volatility ETFs in risk-adjusted return, even if it lags in total return.