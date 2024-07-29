emyu

Introduction

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a large regional bank that has weathered the challenges associated with the rapid rise of interest rates. Last month, I discussed the bank’s Series A floating preferred share and how it would be a good holding for income investors. While my interest rate outlook has recently changed, and the expectation of lower rates negatively impacts floating rate preferred shares, I still believe the Series A preferred share is the best equity option offered by U.S. Bancorp for income investors.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp saw a rather uneventful second quarter when it came to earnings. The bank continued to see higher interest income as more loans were underwritten in the higher rate environment. Interest expenses also rose as the bank continued to deal with the competitive environment for retaining deposits. Fortunately, net interest income (interest income less interest expense) reversed a downward trend that started in the first quarter of 2023 and edged up slightly in the second quarter. Net interest income remains well above pandemic and pre-pandemic levels.

The bank is continuing to feel the squeeze of higher interest rates as borrowing yields continue to rise at a faster rate than asset yields. This has led to a slide in net interest spread (asset yield less borrowing yield) to below pandemic levels. Despite the squeeze, management has managed to keep the net interest margin above pandemic levels as the bank has been able to put its assets to work, earning more income.

On the balance sheet side, loan growth edged up marginally for the second consecutive quarter after four straight quarters of declines. Deposit activity edged lower by 0.8%, it's third quarterly decline in the previous four quarters, but in line with the declines faced by the commercial banking industry. While lower deposits and higher loans imply a higher loan to deposit ratio, which makes the bank more reliant on external financing, U.S. Bancorp’s loan to deposit ratio rose to a modest level of 70%, which is better than the average commercial bank.

Risks to U.S. Bancorp

While preferred shares are higher in the capital stack than common shares and their dividends cannot be touched without the elimination of dividends on the common shares, investors should be keenly aware of the risks facing U.S. Bancorp. The biggest risk is loan performance problems. While commercial real estate is not the largest component of lending, it does represent 15% of the bank’s total loans. U.S. Bancorp also has exposure to credit card loans, which tend to perform poorly as the economy weakens.

The bank has seen its loan performance slip in the last few quarters, with commercial real estate delinquencies and nonperformance going from 0.87% to 1.87% in one year. Total loan delinquency and nonperformance has risen 27 basis points to 0.67% over the same period, with residential mortgages being the only loan group with stable performance.

Fortunately, U.S. Bancorp has a large allowance for credit losses that it has been building over the last few quarters, now totaling more than 2% of gross loans. The allowance is 40 basis points higher than the average commercial bank and more than four times higher than the current levels of nonperforming loans. Investors should continue to monitor loan performance, but for the time being, the allowance for credit losses appears to be adequate.

It’s important to note that holders of the Series A preferred shares face interest rate risk as well. Should interest rates drop, the dividend income on the Series A will decline as well. Fortunately, interest rates would need to decline by 200 basis points before the level of income generated fell to the highest current fixed rate options. While interest rates will likely decline in the coming quarters, it will take much more time to fall to those levels, and they may never get that far down before needing to be held or reversed higher to fight inflation. With the Series A shares trading at more than 10% below the call price, there is also no call risk.

Conclusion

Lower interest rates pose income risks to floating rate securities, but U.S. Bancorp’s Series A preferred shares are trading at such an income premium that I believe they will hold up at providing above market dividends through the next rate cut cycle. The bank seems prepared to handle loan performance issues with a large credit loss reserve. While the earnings performance remains mixed, the bank is far from losing its ability to fund its preferred dividends. Investors in Series A should continue to hold their investment for the income, and new investors should still consider this higher price as an attractive entry point.