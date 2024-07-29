Gary Yeowell

Summary

I am positive for Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY). My summarized thesis is that ALSMY should see order growth acceleration and strong margin expansion in 2H25. This should convince the market to re-evaluate ALSMY stock upwards to 8x forward EBITDA.

Company Overview

ALSMY is an active player in the world rail transport industry, where it is a provider of rolling stock and related services. The business has operations in Europe, the Americas, APAC, and MEA. Europe is its largest market, where it derives ~58% of the total revenue, with the remaining 20% coming from the Americas, 14% from APAC, and 9% from MEA. By segments, rolling stock is ~52% of total sales, services is ~24% of total, systems is ~9% of the total, and signalling is ~15% of the total.

In the latest quarter (1Q25) reported last week, despite orders down by 6% on a like-for-like ("LFL") basis to ~EUR3.65 billion, ALSMY grew total sales by 5% LFL to EUR4.389 billion. By product, the rolling stock grew 2%, services grew 13%, systems grew 5%, and signalling grew 6%, on an organic basis. As for the book-to-bill ratio, ALSMY BTB declined to 0.83x in the quarter, down from 0.93x in 1Q24, and is at its lowest point over the past nine quarters.

Bullish on growth acceleration

While the market did not react very well to this set of results (stock was down post-earnings), which I think is due to the poor order performance, I believe it was a strong quarter update. The path to growth acceleration and margin expansion seems clear to me.

In terms of order growth, I believe the weak performance in 1Q25 is a blip and does not represent weakness for the entire year. The management messaging tone during the call was really bullish, where they noted solid market dynamics and saw an acceleration in order intake in 2Q25. Indeed, post-earnings call (1 day later), ALSMY announced that it has secured a EUR4 billion contract to supply 90 commuter trains to the local rail passenger transport authorities Go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr for operation in the S-Bahn Cologne network in Germany. To give a sense of how huge this is, this single order is more than the entire order intake that 1Q25 saw. Half of this order is allocated to rolling stock, which implies that the 2Q25 rolling stock order will grow by 42% sequentially at least. The other 50% of this order will be spread over 34 years and allocated to services.

This order is particularly significant as, combined with the previously announced EUR2.8 billion order in Hamburg, it indicates that ALSTOM is making strides in winning share in Germany, which is a very important market in Europe. More importantly, this order gives ALSMY a sizeable amount of cash flow (for a down payment), which should provide some relief so that ALSOM can further leverage its balance sheet.

Margin Outlook

Another area that I expect to see very positive development is margins. Adj EBIT margin has been weak at ~5% range in the past three years vs. the historically high single digit range, and I believe ALSMY has reached a point of positive inflection. Management noted that 1H25 margins will be around the same level as FY24 (5.7% adj EBIT margin), with a more significant recovery anticipated in 2H25 (in line with the huge orders announced in July as noted above). Doing the math, this suggests a 1H25 EBIT margin of 5.7%, which is a 50bps y/y expansion vs. 1H24. I should note that management has a fairly good track record of meeting its earnings guidance (using the EBITDA guide as a benchmark), where it has beaten eight out of its past 10 guidances (the last four annual EBITDA guides were beaten by 22% on average). On an LFL basis, the 1H25 margin actually expanded even further when adjusted for the divesture of its North America Signaling business unit. Adjusting for this divesture, the 1H25 margin expands by ~70 to 80 bps.

Source: Author's calculation

In order to meet management's FY25 guidance of 6.5% adj EBIT margin, it implies that 2H25 needs to achieve around 7.3% adj EBIT margin, which is a 210 bps y/y expansion vs. 2H24. The pushback is that ALSMY has never achieved such a big y/y expansion since 2025, on a headline basis. However, I believe this is possible, as ALSMY has managed to reduce its cost structure consistently over the years. As of FY24 (CY23), total OPEX as a percentage of sales is around 9.4% vs. 11.4% in FY14 (200bps reduction, or 20bps/year). Excluding the COVID years, 2H tends to be the interim with a higher adj EBIT margin (due to seasonality) by 12% on average. If we link all of these together:

Seasonality uplift would already imply 2H25 to achieve 6.4% adj EBIT margin (5.7 * 1.12); Historical OPEX improvement of 10bps/interim (average of 20bps/year) would push the implied 6.4% adj EBIT margin to 6.5%; Furthermore, management also highlighted that a reduction in zero gross margin revenues and an improvement in the contract mix will also contribute to better margins in 2H25 vs. 1H25. Add on the cost savings from self-help initiatives that management mentioned in the call, and I do see a path for margins to reach the implied 2H25 guidance.

Mentioned in the 1Q25 earnings call: the second half of the year due to structural seasonality, but also to the timing of the various self-help initiatives regarding cost savings

Source: Author's calculation

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe ALSMY is worth 56% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY27 adj. EBITDA of EUR2.6 billion and forward EBITDA multiple of 8x.

Earnings bridge: I assumed FY25 to grow higher than the historical organic growth of ~7% due to the large orders that the business managed to acquire recently, followed by a step back to the historical organic growth rate of 7%. As I have stated above, I believe ALSMY can achieve its FY25 adj EBIT margin guidance of 6.5%, and using the historical adj EBIT to adj EBITDA conversion rate (1.6x), I got an adj EBITDA figure of EUR 2.2 billion for FY25 (implying a 12% margin). While I complement management's ability to drive down costs, I am assuming a 12% adj. EBITDA margin for the next 2 years, leaving any margin expansion as additional upside.

Valuation justification: ALSMY stock trades at ~8x right before the sharp dip in mid-2023. Now that orders are expected to accelerate and margins should expand as guided, I believe the stock should trade back to at least 8x. For what it's worth, the stock has been gaining momentum since then, gradually going up from 6x to 7.2x today, which shows that the market is willing to revalue the stock upwards.

Investment Risk

As mentioned above, the 2H25 implied adj. EBIT margin expansion is the largest in history for ALSMY, and I believe the market is paying a lot of attention to this. If ALSMY fails to achieve this, it could send the stock down as the market gets disappointed. This could easily happen given the lumpiness of orders being converted to revenue.

Conclusion

My positive view on ALSMY is because of the expected order growth acceleration due to the large orders won recently. These large orders show that ALSMY continues to make strides in the European market, especially in Germany. Moreover, ALSMY's margin outlook is encouraging, with the potential for substantial expansion in the second half of the year. I believe the market will recognize ALSMY growth and margin expansion potentially, which will lead to forward EBITDA multiples going up to 8x.

