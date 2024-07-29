Watches Of Switzerland: A Long Runway To Deploy Capital At 20% Returns

Jul. 29, 2024 12:30 PM ETWOSGF
Plural Investing LLC profile picture
Plural Investing LLC
53 Followers

Summary

  • Watches of Switzerland is a retailer and partner to Rolex and other luxury watch brands.
  • We believe most of the company's value lies in its relationship with Rolex, which only sells through authorized retailers like WOSG who act as gatekeepers to the Rolex universe.
  • Investors are concerned that WOSG's relationship with Rolex is in danger, but our work suggests it is more likely getting stronger.
  • WOSGF is likely to grow at 10-15% p.a. for years given the large opportunity for growth in the US.

Luxury Watches at showcase

mustafagull

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK:WOSGF)

Watches of Switzerland is a retailer and partner to Rolex and other luxury watch brands. It trades on 10x this year's FCF despite double digit growth

View as PDF
Dial-In Details for Quarterly Call
13

This article was written by

Plural Investing LLC profile picture
Plural Investing LLC
53 Followers
We are value investors. We invest in businesses that we believe are worth substantially more than the price they are trading at. We think of risk primarily as the chance of a permanent capital loss over a five-year horizon and not the temporary drawdowns in stock prices that occur from time to time. We manage this risk by only investing in businesses trading at a substantial discount to a conservatively calculated intrinsic value and that we would be happy to own if the market was to shut for five years. We therefore welcome stock price volatility as it often presents opportunities to invest further at even better prices. When such opportunities cannot be found we hold cash instead.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WOSGF--
Watches of Switzerland Group plc

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News