Chart Of The Week: A 2% Down Day

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 suffered its first “2% down day” in 356 days on July 24.
  • 165 stocks actually closed higher on July 24.
  • The massive market rotation into small caps sent the iShares Russell 2000 ETF up more than 12% in that period.

Businessman failure in the hands of businessmen. the graph downtrend, bear stock market, economic crisis, or recession.

sompoch sivakosit/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson

It finally happened. The S&P 500 (SPX) suffered its first “2% down day” in 356 days on July 24. The Magnificent Seven stocks shed about $700 billion in market capitalization, while volatility surged and bears came

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.63K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News