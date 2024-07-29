FPF: This High-Yielding CEF Is Taking Steps To Protect Itself Against Banking Problems

PM Images

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) is a closed-end fund that specializes in helping income-focused investors meet their goals. Unfortunately, as is the case with most fixed-income funds, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has recently seen its share price appreciate significantly on the back of growing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts. While the inflation data is still hotter than the Federal Reserve might want to see, especially when it comes to production inputs, some analysts have begun saying that the weakening of the jobs market could result in an interest rate cut at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. We will touch upon that in this article since this is a new piece of news that I have not yet discussed in any recent article.

As a result of the recent share price appreciation, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has an 8.94% at the current price. Here is how that compares to some of the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 8.94% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 7.50% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 7.14% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 8.68% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 10.51% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a yield that is higher than most of its peers. The fund is not the highest in this group, but it is not ridiculously out of line with its peers like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. This suggests that the market believes that this fund can maintain its distribution as it has not repriced it for a lower distribution. This is in direct contrast to what we saw the last time that we discussed this fund. In the previous article, I showed that this fund failed to cover its distribution during the most recent fiscal period as of that time. That was the second full fiscal year in a row that this fund failed to cover its distributions. Despite this failure to cover the distribution, the fund still increased its distribution last December. We will want to touch on this in this article, as it is important to see how well the fund is covering now and enough time has passed for the fund to have released an updated financial report.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed this fund in late February of this year. The fixed-income market has generally been weak since that time as investors began to become accustomed to the likely scenario that interest rates will remain at elevated levels for quite some time. However, preferred stocks did not decline in price as investment-grade bonds did, due mostly to expectations that the Federal Reserve would eventually cut interest rates. Basically, some market participants wanted to snap up the yields that were available before the expected interest rate cuts even if those interest rate cuts would be a long way off. As a result, we can probably expect that this fund has held up much better than most bond funds since that article was published.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund have risen by 5.94% since that article was published. This is worse than the 7.28% gain of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period, but nobody really expected a preferred stock fund to keep up with common stocks:

Seeking Alpha

The most interesting thing here is that this fund substantially outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which tracks domestic preferred stocks. This index was down over the period, which is exactly what we would expect would happen when the market realized that it was wrong about the speed at which interest rates would be reduced. This fund's share price traded more in line with common stocks, but its assets do not consist of common stocks. This is something that we may want to have a look at, as this might suggest that this fund is overvalued right now.

As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

The fund's recent performance becomes even more impressive when we consider that looking at share price performance alone tends to understate the actual performance that investors in a fund receive over a given time period. This is because closed-end funds typically pay out most to all of their investment profits to the shareholders. The basic goal is to keep a relatively stable portfolio valuation while giving the investors all of the capital gains and investment income. This is the reason why many of these funds have among the highest yields that can be obtained in the market.

When we include the distributions that the fund paid out over the period, we see that it delivered a 10.15% total return since the date that my previous article on it was published:

Seeking Alpha

This is substantially above the total return of either the S&P 500 Index or the domestic preferred stock index, which once again suggests that this fund may have become overpriced in recent months. This sort of performance clearly cannot be explained if it was simply holding a portfolio of preferred stocks.

Just over five months have passed since we last discussed the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund. As such, we can expect that a great many things have changed. In particular, the fund released its semi-annual report for the first half of fiscal year 2024 so we will want to focus our attention today on this report as well as any other changes that could impact our thesis. This information could be critical to understanding how well the fund is going to be able to sustain its distribution and how well it is likely to perform going forward.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense given the fund's strategy, which is explained on its website:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities, and contingent convertible securities. The Fund seeks to maintain, under normal market conditions, a duration of between three and eight years.

As we can see, the fund's strategy description explicitly states that the fund will always have at least 80% of its assets invested in preferred securities or in securities that have similar performance characteristics and return profiles to preferred securities. The fund's primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income makes a lot of sense in this light. This is because that is how preferred securities, bonds, and similar securities deliver the bulk of their total returns. After all, these securities do not usually participate in any growth of the underlying company. The exception to this is convertible preferreds and convertible bonds, but the fund does not invest in these securities to any significant degree.

According to the fund's semi-annual report, the portfolio of the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund on April 30, 2024, was this:

Security Type % of Net Assets $25 Par Preferred Securities 21.8% $1,000 Par Preferred Securities 3.5% $1,000,000 Par Preferred Securities 1.1% Capital Preferred Securities 120.4% Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes 2.6% Reverse Repurchase Agreement -8.8% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the overwhelming majority of this fund's assets are invested in capital-preferred securities. Nearly all of the remainder of the fund is invested in par-value securities. It is uncertain what exactly the difference between a "capital preferred security" and an ordinary security with a $25, $1,000, or $1,000,000 par value is, but one possibility is how they are traded. I tested a few of the securities listed as "capital preferred securities" on the fund's Schedule of Investments at a few public market quoting services and nothing came up. However, I can find listings for the ones that have a stated par value. The takeaway here is that the capital preferred securities are probably over-the-counter preferreds and the other preferred stocks are ones that anyone with a regular brokerage account could purchase. There does not appear to be any real difference in their characteristics, it is only how they are traded. As we have seen with a number of other preferred stock funds, a lot of the holdings of these funds tend to be over-the-counter traded securities so there is nothing really unusual here.

In my previous article on this fund, we saw that the fund had substantial exposure to the banking sector. This continues to be the case, as shown by the fund's fact sheet:

Fund Fact Sheet

This sector weighting is as of June 30, 2024, so it is a bit newer than the listing provided in the fund's semi-annual report. However, the fund's semi-annual report also shows a significant allocation to the banking sector:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

We can draw a few conclusions from this. First, the fund's exposure to the banking sector appears to be declining. In the previous article, we saw that the fund had 46.3% of its assets invested in banks. Three months later, at the end of April, the fund had 46.8% of its assets invested in banking sector securities. Now, on June 30, 2024, its banking sector allocation has decreased to 44.82% of total assets. Thus, it appears as though the fund has been slowly reducing its exposure to the banking sector over the first half of 2024.

The fund's efforts to reduce its banking sector might be a good move. Five days ago, the Harvard Business Review published an article describing how the problems in the commercial real estate market could be positioning the U.S. banking industry on the precipice of a crisis. From the article:

U.S. banks face a reckoning: Over the next two years, more than $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans will come due, according to The Conference Board calculations using MSCI Real Assets data. Institutions with the most concentrated exposures, insufficient capital cushions, and limited lifelines from larger institutions or regulators face significant losses. The damage could metastasize into a full-blown financial crisis if scores or even hundreds of small- and midsize commercial banks fail simultaneously. A worst-case scenario might include contagion to other economies and banking deserts across the U.S.

Any potential crisis will likely be different than the one that we saw back in 2007 and 2008. That crisis was mostly centered around the giant financial institutions, while it largely left the smaller ones generally unaffected. The reverse would likely be true this time around. Many of the major banks have unloaded commercial real estate mortgages onto the capital markets through commercial mortgage-backed securities and similar assets. This should allow these banks to avoid too much in the way of losses unless they have a substantial number of commercial mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios. Every analysis that I have seen says that the major banks generally do not have a concentration in these securities. Meanwhile, community and regional banks have been holding commercial mortgages on their own balance sheets so obviously any defaults would hurt them directly. In addition, smaller banks do not have the capital to absorb more than a handful of commercial property defaults before running into trouble.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund appears to be holding securities from mostly midsize and large banks. Here is a partial list of the banking capital preferreds that the fund is holding:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

Here are the rest of the banking sector capital preferreds:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

These holdings were in the fund's portfolio on April 30, 2024, so it is possible that it has disposed of some of them. However, this fund only has a 19.00% annual turnover so most of these securities are probably still in its portfolio.

This generally confirms what I said about the fund mostly being invested in midsize and large banks. We see names here like Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Citigroup Inc. (C), ING Groep N.V. (ING), and Royal Bank of Canada (RY). There are also a few midsize banks like The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), and NatWest Group plc (NWG). It is possible then that some of the banks that are included in the fund's portfolio will suffer in the event of widespread commercial real estate defaults, but most of these are large enough to have tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. The crisis fears are generally surrounding banks that are much smaller than these regionals.

It is uncertain what would happen to preferred stock dividends in the event of a banking crisis, which is our biggest concern as investors. Most banks continued to pay their preferred stock dividends through the 2007 and 2008 crisis even as they were bailed out by the Federal Government and the Federal Reserve. However, those were giant banks that were deemed by most governments to be "too important to fail." It is uncertain whether or not the government or central bank will ride to the rescue and save failing community banks in a worst-case scenario. Technically, a bank can miss a preferred dividend without being considered in default, so it might make sense for a bank to do this if it needs to conserve its capital.

As such, it makes a certain amount of sense for the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund to reduce its bank holdings in the current environment. After all, this is probably a good way for the fund to reduce its risks. Most income-focused investors are somewhat risk-averse so we can appreciate this.

Interest Rate Projection Update

In a recent article, I pushed back on the current prediction of the first interest rate cut coming in September as the market is currently expecting. From that article:

However, this may not happen for a few reasons. One is the obvious political fallout that could occur if the Federal Reserve cuts too close to the presidential election. There could be fallout from either side in the election. For example, the boost in stock and bond prices that would accompany a rate cut could be perceived as an attempt to bolster the incumbent party. However, an interest rate cut could also be perceived as a sign that the real economy is weakening and that could hurt the incumbent party in the election. Chairman Powell's position at the Federal Reserve could depend on who wins the election, so it is in his interest not to anger either candidate. This might cause the Federal Reserve to hold off on interest rate cuts until after the election just to avoid political criticism.

In addition to political considerations supporting a hawkish view, we have three other factors favoring a scenario in which the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates in September:

The second quarter gross domestic product numbers showed much stronger economic growth in the past three months than expected. This was driven by strong increases in consumer spending, supporting the idea that the consumer is weathering the inflation better than some pundits believe.

The core personal consumption expenditures index, which is thought to be the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected in June. This suggests that the central bank has not made as much progress against inflation as some market participants and analysts believe.

The core producer price index has increased at an escalating pace every month so far in 2024. This suggests that companies are trying to avoid passing price increases through to consumers for some reason. When they stop doing this, that could drive a second bout of inflation.

With all that said, Bloomberg made an interesting observation earlier today. From the article:

The July employment report is expected to show a continued softening in the pace of hiring amid a still-limited number of layoffs. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to advance by 178,000 - a healthy but more moderate pace. The unemployment rate, which has climbed in each of the past three months, is seen holding at 4.1%. … "Most Fed officials will likely agree on one thing when they convene for their July 30-31 meeting: downside risks to US central bank's full employment mandate are about to balanced with upside risks to inflation. We expect broad agreement that a rate cut will be appropriate sometime 'soon,' but there likely will be minor differences about the timing.

Thus, if the jobs report comes in somewhat weak and the core personal consumption expenditure index continues to show declines over the next few months then analysts expect a rate cut in September. If all of the reports show that a rate cut is appropriate though, it is difficult to see why cutting in September (as analysts and the market expect) will be better than cutting in November. After all, the November meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is after the presidential election so doing the first cut at that meeting will avoid any potential political problems.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stock and other income-producing securities. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will normally be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally would like a fund's leverage to remain under a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 33.55% of its overall portfolio. This represents a significant increase over the 32.70% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. The increase in the fund's leverage is very confusing given its share price performance since our previous discussion in late February.

The increase in leverage is even more confusing when we consider that the fund's net asset value has risen by 1.91% since the publication of my previous article on it:

Barchart

As we have discussed in various previous articles, an increase in net asset value should cause a fund's leverage ratio to decrease. We have seen the exact opposite with this fund over the past few months. The only explanation is that the fund borrowed more money to purchase preferred securities sometime between now and late February. We can only hope that it borrowed this money sometime after mid-April when the fund's net asset value started increasing on market strength for preferred securities.

Despite the increase in leverage over the past few months, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund remains below our one-third of assets limit. Here is how this fund compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund 33.55% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund 33.78% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Fund 38.40% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 37.41% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund 38.06% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

This is nice to see. As we can clearly see, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a significantly lower leverage ratio than most of its peers. This suggests that the fund is using a very reasonable level of leverage as part of its investment strategy. We should not need to worry about it too much.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1375 per share ($1.65 per share annually). This gives the fund an 8.94% yield at the current price, which as we have already seen is quite reasonable compared to its peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

From the previous article on this fund:

This distribution history seems likely to be a turn-off for those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolio. This series of distribution cuts are quite unattractive in the face of the multi-decade high level of inflation that has been plaguing the economy over the past two or three years. After all, this inflation has reduced the purchasing power of the fund's distributions, resulting in investors needing distribution increases in order to maintain the same lifestyles that they are accustomed to. This fund generally failed to do this, although the recent distribution increase helps to correct that problem. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the recently raised distribution will be sustainable.

Let us have a look at the fund's finances in order to see how well it is covering the distribution at today's level. The most recent financial report that is available for this fund as of the time of writing is the semi-annual report that corresponds to the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. This is nice because it will give us a much better understanding of how well the fund is covering the distribution than we previously had available.

For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund received $48,274,175 in interest and $10,277,553 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. From this, we subtract money that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes to arrive at a total investment income of $57,591,285 for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $31,748,965 available for shareholders. This was not sufficient to cover the $48,374,023 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

This fund was, fortunately, able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period, the fund reported net realized losses of $2,386,656 but these were more than offset by $135,738,153 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $116,726,439 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period.

As we can see, it does appear that the fund is fully covering its newly raised distribution, but it needed to rely on its unrealized gains to do it. This is not a problem though as long as a market correction does not erase these gains before the fund has the opportunity to realize them. At least for now, there has been no such market correction as evidenced by the fact that the fund's net asset value has increased by 2.94% since April 30, 2024:

Barchart

Thus, for now, it appears that we do not need to worry about the fund's distribution. It looks like it should be safe for a while.

Valuation

Shares of the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund are currently trading at a 3.90% discount on net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 3.67% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the current price seems to be acceptable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a solid preferred stock fund that has handed its investors a very attractive return recently. The shares have been outperforming the portfolio for quite some time so that could be a risk here. After all, we could see the fund's shares return to a discount that is much closer to what they had during the middle of last year. However, the current discount is reasonably in line with the fund's long-term average, so it is probably okay. The fund appears to be taking steps to reduce its exposure to the banking sector, which is nice. However, there is still a risk that the Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates as quickly as the market wants it to. That could result in short-term pressure on the shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.