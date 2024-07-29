natasaadzic

ENB stock and OPEC+ cut

I last wrote an article about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) on June 20, 2024. As you can see from the chart below, the article is titled "Enbridge And Our Digital Future." In the article, I argued that:

Enbridge's connection to our digital future is underestimated. Our digital transformation (e.g., crypto, AI technology, etc.) is pushing our energy demand rapidly. ENB is one of the best-positioned players to help us meet such energy demand.

In this article, I want to switch the perspective entirely to scrutinize a common argument often made – both by the bulls and the bears – surrounding a recent development: The extension of oil production cuts recently announced by OPEC+ (more details will be provided in a minute). The bears tend to interpret such cuts as well (bearish signals) for ENB because the cuts indicate ENB “continues to operate from a position of weakness in an oversupplied market.” The bull, on the other hand, tends to argue that the cuts will limit supply, prop up oil prices, and therefore benefit ENB.

In the remainder of this article, I will examine both arguments and explain why historical data show little correlation between ENB and energy commodity prices. Such insensitivity is a key advantage in my mind for ENB.

ENB stock: Lower sensitivity to oil prices

Now, back to the OPEC+ oil production cuts. According to the following Reuters news (slightly edited by me with the emphases added by me):

LONDON/DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to extend most of its deep oil output cuts well into 2025 as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival U.S. production… OPEC+ members are currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7% of global demand. On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the cuts of 3.66 million bpd by a year until the end of 2025 and prolong the cuts of 2.2 million bpd by three months until the end of September 2024…

First, the cuts are quite minor considering the overall scheme of things. The reduced level of 3.66 million bpd translates into a cut of about one-third compared to the OPEC+ members’ current production of 5.86 million bpd, or only about 2.1% of global supply. I expect other oil-producing countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, to easily make up such an amount. As examined in my earlier article, many of these companies (such as Exxon Mobil (XOM)) feature breakeven production costs far below the current oil prices.

Secondly and more fundamentally, ENB’s operating income has shown very low or no correlation to oil prices (and natural gas prices) historically, as you can see from the following two charts. ENB is characterized as a midstream company, and for good reason. It serves as a middleman in the industry by providing a service (mostly transportation and storage) for other players. Thus, it acts like a railroad system and its profit does not fluctuate sensitively to the prices of the commodities it is shipping /storing.

More specifically, ENB’s operating income shows a correlation coefficient of essentially zero with respect to both crude oil prices and natural gas prices in the long term. Actually, the correlation coefficients have been slightly negative. In comparison, you can see the picture for producers (such as XOM) is completely different in the second chart below. XOM’s operating income shows a strong positive correlation to both crude oil prices and natural gas prices too in the long term. To wit, the correlation coefficients have been about 0.48 and 0.45 with respect to oil and natural gas prices, respectively, on average in the past.

ENB stock: Passive income and valuation in focus

Given the above insensitivity to commodity prices, ENB (and other midstream stocks) are especially attractive for more conservative investors under current market conditions for several good reasons.

First, ENB can provide a hedge against geopolitical risks. ENB’s pipelines and business operations are primarily located in North America. Note that ENB does have some international operations. But its operation exposure is mainly concentrated in Canada and the U.S. (mostly Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and New York State). This exposure, when combined with the insensitivity of its business to oil price fluctuations, can shield investors from many of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties such as the ongoing Ukraine/Russian situation, the Mideast conflict, and the uncertainties of the OPEC+ agenda.

Second, ENB’s high dividend yield provides sizable downside protection. Currently, the dividend yield from ENB is about 7.22% as you can see from the chart below (top panel). To better contextualize things, ENB’s yield has fluctuated in the past 10 years between about 3.0% and 9% with an average of 5.6%. Therefore, its current yield is above its historical average by a sizable margin, an indication of an attractive valuation. The yield is also attractive when compared to other midstream players such as Energy Transfer (ET).

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, like other energy companies, ENB faces risks from regulatory/environmental regulations and the energy transition away from fossil fuels. However, ENB also has some risks more particular to itself, which would be the focus here.

First, ENB's P/E ratios are significantly higher than both the sector median. More specifically, the chart below summarizes ENB stock’s valuation grade. Based on the chart, ENB's P/E ratios are above the sector median by about 40 to 60%. For instance, the TTM non-GAAP P/E of 17.37 is 62% higher than the sector median of 10.74. Such a high P/E premium could indicate heightened valuation risks. However, for a stable dividend stock, I suggest potential investors rely more on its dividend yield as a valuation metric as analyzed above.

Second, ENB’s insensitivity to commodity prices could be a double-edged sword, too. As mentioned before, the positives brought about by such insensitivity include low beta, low correlation to the overall market, and also stable dividends. As an example, since the publication of my last article, ENB’s price appreciated by more than 5% while the S&P 500 went down by about 1%. On the other side of the coin, ENB would not enjoy too much upside during periods when oil and natural gas prices move upward. And in the long term, oil and natural gas prices do move up at a faster pace than inflation historically. As a result, the underperformance of midstream stocks like ENB and ET (see the next chart below) compared to integrated players like XOM and CVX in the long term is not incidental, in my view.

All told, despite these negatives, I see an overall skewed reward/risk profile from ENB under current conditions. In particular, this article focused on an issue often mentioned about ENB: the impact of OPEC+ oil production cuts. I think the arguments made both by the bulls and bears are misleading. Historical data show a low correlation (actually negative correlation on average) between ENB’s profit and oil prices. With an overall expensive equity market and many ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, I consider the positives of such sensitivity to outweigh the potential negatives.