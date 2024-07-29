Shana Novak

I spent seven weeks in Europe, returning in early July. That was after spending two weeks in Mexico City. Traveling has always been a way for me to do a reset. Breaking from the familiar and the rote can enable insight. Not only personally, but in terms of the state of the world outside of the United States.

Europe was focused on the European Union elections, as well as the French and the United Kingdom elections. The tension between political parties from the Left and the Right was scrutinized for a variety of reasons, including their economic impact. The Labor Party, having taken over for the Tories in the U.K., has already been quite outspoken about the failings of its predecessor and is beginning to articulate policies to ameliorate its inheritance. France is at a standstill until after the Olympics when moderate President Macron promises to name a new Prime Minister, one with the greatest coalition, undoubtedly Leftist.

I returned to the U.S. in a time of political uncertainty. I started to hear about the "Trump" trade. I have been listening to discussions of whether one or another administration would be bad for deficit spending, inflation, and the economy as a whole. The conversation regarding the "Trump" trade suddenly became muted in reaction to Vice President Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for President.

The advice I repeatedly heard was to not trade in reaction to political uncertainty. The best strategy is to remain focused on interest rates, employment, earnings, and corporate guidance. The latest market wisdom is that the Fed will cut rates in September and potentially once again in December. The labor market is showing some weakening. Earnings season results have been mixed.

As those who have read my previous articles know, I have a narrow focus. My investment goal in retirement is to safeguard my capital while earning a reasonable income flow to supplement my pension and social security income. With higher interest rates, it has been far easier to achieve this goal. The long-term future is uncertain. In the short term, it seems that the market will experience rate cuts. Thus, this is a time for me to review my portfolio.

I have been a long-term investor in telecoms, both individually and in mutual funds. My positions have suffered a few brutal years. Recently, the market punished Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), even though its overall earnings report did not seem to deserve the -3.68% 5-day drop in price. YTD Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is up 6.34%. AT&T Inc. (T) had a sympathetic drop in price when Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported, recovering after its own report two days later. T's 5-day price performance was -0.58%, YTD +13.29%. I have recovered my overall AT&T Inc. (T) losses. I have a way to go with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) before reaching that desired milestone. In the meantime, I continue to benefit from their healthy dividend yields [(T): 5.784% & (VZ): 6.658%].

I mention these two stocks because, as opportunities arose, I have significantly de-risked in the past year, shifting to quality fixed income. I have sold a number of equities at price points that recovered previous losses and resulted in a healthy return. The outcome of my latest portfolio review is to continue as is with potentially one exception.

As I reap dividends and interest, I continue to invest in investment-grade corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries, federally insured mortgage-backed securities, and Certificates of Deposit. My bond ladder, comprised of 121 individual securities, reflects 44.4% of my portfolio. The following chart illustrates my current bond ladder.

Bond Ladder - July 2024 (Excel Chart Created by Author)

I leave high-yield fixed-income investments to the professionals through a number of mutual funds. These funds hold 19.3% of my portfolio.

Security Symbol YTD Return 12-Month Return Fidelity Capital & Income Fund No Load (FAGIX) 6.04% 12.68% Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund No Load (FFRHX) 4.27% 9.86% Fidelity High Income Fund No Load (SPHIX) 5.23% 10.13% Fidelity Short Duration High Income Fund Other (FSAHX) 4.4% 9.32% Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund Other (FADMX) 3.53% 8.24% Fidelity Total Bond Fund No Load (FTBFX) 1.66% 4.15% Click to enlarge

My high-yield mutual funds have recovered this year. Given the expectation of rate cuts, I expect their performance only to improve, especially those with longer Weighted Average Maturities.

If I have any concern, it is with the best performer - Fidelity Capital & Income Fund No Load (FAGIX). According to the fund's April 30, 2024, monthly holding report, the top three equity holdings are NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Though they total only 2.33% of the fund's investment, I question how they and others held high valuation equities will perform. Is their upside reward sufficient to compensate for their downside risk? Now that I am in the black with this fund, is this a good time to take my gains and lock in yields in higher-grade investments before any rate cuts are announced? I am leaning toward that trade.

The balance of my portfolio is invested in individual defensive value stocks (21.9%) and equity mutual funds (14.4%). I am keeping one loser - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) - as they expand to Europe and negotiate package deals with other streamers. I may never break even with Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), but I do think I can recover a portion of my losses in the future.

Back to where I began - politics. On November 6th, we will hopefully know who the next President of the United States will be. I expect that when the individual is known, there will be a great deal of commentary regarding their fiscal and trade policy. If Ms. Harris wins, the expectation will be a continuation of Biden's policies. Tax policy will be in play to the extent that there is or is not a divided government. The Fed will probably be left alone to do what they do.

If Mr. Trump wins, expect an immediate dissection of his proposed tariff (higher), tax (continuation of Trump-era tax cuts), and currency (weaker dollar) policies. Expect pressure to be placed on the Fed to mirror the new administration's priorities.

On July 23, 2024, Reuters reported that economists are expecting two rate cuts this year and additional rate cuts each quarter in 2025. That will bring the federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.00%. The market, as it does, is already reflecting lower future rates. The market has been wrong in the past, so I recommend income investors keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming estimations for rate cuts through 2025.

Under the current scenario, this is a good time to tap cash and lock in fixed returns. If an investor has an established bond ladder that provides the required liquidity, consider leaning a little more toward durations of three to five years. I refer you to my previous article, A Strategic Advantage to Buying Callable Bonds and CDs in The Secondary Market as a guide to individual fixed-income investing. By doing so, you can maintain an income stream in the next few years comparable to what has been recently available. If an investor is not following a bond ladder strategy, I would recommend one be seriously considered. It is an excellent strategy to mitigate risk.

After the elections, as holdings mature, interest and dividend income accumulate, investors can reassess how our new government may impact policy. If it is a Republican sweep and Mr. Trump's policies are enacted, the United States will experience higher interest rates and long durations will once again suffer. However, the move will not be from 0% to 5.5%, and holding instruments until maturity and shifting back to short-term investing will lessen the impact on one's portfolio.

If the election outcome is a Democratic sweep, I have no insight as to whether much-needed fiscal restraint will be enacted, so inflation is still very much on the table. If the outcome is a divided government, management of the U.S. economy may lay at the feet of the Federal Reserve more than an unproductive Congress. And that may not be a bad outcome.

In all cases, my post-election attention will be on the impact of the government's policies on the deficit. A rising deficit will place upward pressure on interest rates and that will impact my strategy. Since I do not invest by speculating upon an unknown future, I try to structure my portfolio so that it gives me the ability to adjust my fixed-income investments on an ongoing basis. For the next six to nine months, that is exactly what I believe all investors should do.