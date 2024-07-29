Eoneren

Investment Overview - Anavex Background, Brief History Of Blarcamesine To Yesterday's Readout

Back in 2021, there was considerable hope among the biotech community that real progress was being made in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") and not just within the amyloid beta removal space.

Biogen (BIIB) and its partner Eisai, the Japanese Pharma, secured approval for an amyloid beta (the "sticky clumps" that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients) targeting drug, aducanumab, in June 2021, despite its therapy having shown only the barest indication - in a subset of patients within a Phase 3 clinical trial - that it could effectively treat AD patients.

Aducanumab, to be marketed and sold as Aduhelm, was also associated with dangerous side effects such as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities ("ARIA"), or brain swelling and was given a list price of ~$56k by Biogen, which was considered far too high. Ultimately, Aduhelm was withdrawn from the market last year after making just $300k of sales.

While Aduhelm sank without trace, attention turned to other, smaller biotechs developing seemingly effective AD drugs, that were orally available and presented barely any safety concerns - Cassava Sciences (SAVA) simufilam, for example, Annovis Bio's (ANVS) buntanetap, and blarcamesine, developed by Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), the subject of this post.

In July 2021, Anavex stock traded at over $25 per share, Annovis stock was over $120 per share, and Cassava Sciences stock was over$120 per share. Fast forward to today, and their respective share prices are $7.20 per share, $11 per share, and $15 per share.

It's clear that the bubble burst, and there were some good reasons for that. Cassava Sciences, most notably, had been sharing data from an open label Phase 2 study that suggested patient's cognition was actually improving after treatment of simufilam, suggesting the drug may be able to reverse the negative symptoms of AD.

In reality, however, Cassava had been sharing data from patients with the earliest forms of AD (some patients would not necessarily even have been classified as suffering from Alzheimer's), and as the company revealed data from patients with more severe forms of the disease, the thesis that simufilam could improve cognition in AD patients was undermined.

Something similar occurred with Annovis, leading to devastating share price losses, and also to Anavex. Anavex' lead candidate is ANAVEX-2-73, otherwise known as blacarmesine, which according to Anavex' Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission, targets:

The SIGMAR1 protein, which is an intracellular chaperone protein with important roles in cellular communication. SIGMAR1 is also involved in transcriptional regulation at the nuclear envelope and restores homeostasis and stimulates recovery of cell function when activated.

The 10Q also includes a longer discussion of how the mechanism of action ("MoA") is supposed to work, and a much shorter one, which I will share below (it is worth downloading the 10Q to read the longer version if you have time).

ANAVEX®2-73 targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, which have been shown in preclinical studies to reduce stress levels in the brain believed to restore cellular homeostasis and to reverse the pathological hallmarks observed in Alzheimer’s disease.

There is certainly some plausibility here, and arguably, some proof of concept in the form of a 57-week, open label (i.e. no placebo arm) study of 32 patients with AD, which met both primary and secondary endpoints. Specifically, the company says:

In October 2017, we presented positive pharmacokinetic (“PK”) and pharmacodynamic (“PD”) data from the Phase 2a clinical trial, which established a concentration-effect relationship between ANAVEX®2-73 and trial measurements. These measures obtained from all patients who participated in the entire 57 weeks include exploratory cognitive and functional scores as well as biomarker signals of brain activity. Additionally, the clinical trial appeared to show that ANAVEX®2-73 activity was enhanced by its active metabolite (ANAVEX19-144), which also targets the SIGMAR1 receptor and has a half-life approximately twice as long as the parent molecule.

In December 2020, Anavex reported that blarcamesine had "demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in Rett syndrome symptoms" in a Phase 2 study, opening up the possibility of the drug making it to market in AD, Parkinson's Disease ("PD"), and Rett Syndrome.

Anavex stock began to make major upside moves in 2021, although this was more due to the astonishing results being reported by Cassava Sciences than any data generated by Anavex - the market had started to believe that curing Alzheimer's may not be so hard, after all.

By December 2022, when Anavex presented data from its Phase 2b/3 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of blarcamesine in over 500 patients, Cassava's bubble had burst, the market's optimism had turned to cynicism, and Anavex's data, which I quote below was received with a little scepticism.

ANAVEX®2-73 met the co-primary endpoints ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL and key secondary endpoint CDR-SB. ANAVEX®2-73 treatment slowed decline of cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease over 48 weeks. In addition, patients treated with ANAVEX®2-73 had 1.84 times higher odds, or likelihood, to improve cognitively compared to placebo, with an ADAS-Cog score threshold change of -0.5 points or better [Odds Ratio = 1.84 (p = 0.015)]. At clinically significant levels of improvement in function (ADCS-ADL score threshold change of +3.5 points or better), patients treated with ANAVEX®2-73 had 2.67 times higher odds, or likelihood, to improve function compared to placebo [Odds Ratio = 2.67 (p = 0.0255)].

Although shares initially spiked, from ~$7 per share, to over $12 per share, a now critical media accused the company of changing its study endpoints, omitting certain data, and making basic math errors. One Wall Street analyst, downgrading Anavex stock, called the data "provocative, but not yet compelling."

Blacarmesine's efficacy was further challenged in early 2024, when Anavex revealed that its Phase 2/3 study of the drug in Rett Syndrome patients had failed to achieve a statistically significant effect based on Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) scoring. Management blamed a better than expected performance from the placebo arm, but Wall Street dumped the stock, which sank to a four-year low of less than $3.50 by April.

Yesterday's Results - Sparking A Revival, Or Merely A Temporary Reprieve?

Now if we return to the present day, Anavex had another chance to prove the positive safety and efficacy profile of its lead drug candidate - more or less responsible for the company's entire valuation - when presenting latest data from its Phase 2/3 AD study. The trial was designed as shown below (source: Anavex data presentation shared yesterday).

Phase 2b/3 study design (Anavex data presentation)

Here is a high level summary of results shared in the same presentation by Anavex:

Anavex high level summary of P2b/3 data (presentation)

Let's consider the results. Firstly, we can see that based on AAS-Cog13 scoring, Anavex says clinical decline was slowed by 38.5% in the 50-mg arm, and 34.6% in the 30mg arm. We might compare that to Eli Lilly's (LLY) newly approved AD drug donanemab, which will be marketed and sold under the brand name Kisunla, which achieved 35% slowing of cognitive decline using a different score, integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale ("iADRS").

Lilly's study involved over 1k patients, so was arguably more accurate than Anavex' which enrolled ~170 patients in each treatment arm, and importantly, "all secondary endpoints of cognitive and functional decline were also met and showed highly statistically significant clinical benefits with similar magnitude" (according to a press release).

Anavex' data did not meet its secondary endpoint of ADCS-ADL (The Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study – Activities of Daily Living Scale) scoring, which slightly undermines the primary endpoint win, and analysts may look at the fact there was no dose-dependent result i.e. the higher dose produces better results with a raised eyebrow also.

From a safety perspective, the data shows that 103 patients, or 30.7% of patients using blarcamesine experienced a treatment related adverse effect ("TRAE") leading to treatment and study discontinuation, which seems surprisingly high for a supposedly "safe" drug.

Management attributed this to "up-titration of blarcamesine to the target doses coupled with administration early in the morning" which can be "addressed by adjusting titration schedule to slower titration and nighttime dosing", adding that "there is no evidence that early discontinuations introduced a bias in favor of blarcamesine". This feels like a conclusion Wall Street may not necessarily align itself with.

The initial reaction to Anavex' data from the market was positive - shares initially leaped from $6.75 in value, to $7.40, although they have already retreated substantially, and at the time of writing, the stock is up ~2%.

Anavex says it plans to make a "full regulatory submission" of blarcamesine to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") in Q424, and also notes that:

The positive results from this trial are encouraging as the recent FDA guidance to consider approval may be based on a single cognitive endpoint (like ADAS-Cog) in Early Alzheimer’s disease trials.

Analysis - Subjectively And Objectively Tricky For Anavex To Build On This Latest Alzheimer's Readout

Since 2021, and the industry's almost total rejection of Aduhelm, Biogen and Eisai have secured approval for a second Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, which was approved based on the following (source: FDA press release):

Leqembi demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of decline from baseline to 18 months on the primary endpoint, the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes score, compared to placebo. Statistically significant differences between treatment groups were also demonstrated on all secondary endpoints, which included the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale Cognitive Subscale 14, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment.

The press release relates to Leqembi being awarded full, as opposed to accelerated approval, and the subsequent approval of Kisunla - both drugs target amyloid beta reduction - underlines that the FDA has bought into the amyloid beta thesis - i.e. that amyloid beta reduction is a satisfactory biomarker indicating the efficacy of an AD therapy.

When two global pharmaceutical powerhouses have newly approved drugs launching in a multi-billion dollar market like AD (a ~6m patient population in the US alone) it is inevitably going to take a very strong drug candidate to firstly secure approval for, and then challenge these drugs in the AD space.

Does Anavex possess such a drug in Blarcamesine? Opinion is very much divided, but arguably, there is a not a lot of objectivity, because many of the people attacking Anavex' results and dismissing the primary endpoint win are also short the stock - short interest was over 20% of the share float as of July 15, according to MarketBeat.

Objectively speaking, we might ask what purpose would Blarcamesine serve in the marketplace were it to be approved. Arguably, the drug has a superior safety profile, although patients discontinuation rates feel high. Efficacy-wise, arguably, Leqembi and Kisunla have the advantage as they met primary and secondary endpoints in larger trials. Quality of life-wise, patients would undoubtedly prefer an oral pill to an intravenous infusion, which is required by both leqembi and kisunla.

Ultimately, it is up to the EMA and FDA to consider whether Blarcamesine is an approvable drug or not. Beginning with the FDA, I suspect, at the very least, the agency will require Anavex to carry out a full Phase 3 study in a larger patient population. This is partly because - so far as I am aware, and seemingly confirmed by clinicaltrials.gov the Phase 2b/3 study did not have any sites in the US, so is unlikely to be considered "registrational".

There were some trial sites in Europe, and Anavex is further down the line with its application in the region, so could the drug receive an approval in the region? We can't know for sure, but my suspicion would be that, if we look at both AD and Rett data, the case for efficacy is not quite strong enough for the EMA to open a multi-billion market for Anavex.

As such, although we must acknowledge that Anavex has met a primary endpoint, as with other AD drug developers, the inability to produce an "apples for apples" style clinical study comparison (not easily done, in fairness), and a comprehensive data set that is not subject to any form of manipulation, missing patients, switched endpoints etc, has served to undermine the overriding thesis - questionable from the outset in a disease as tough to treat as AD - and chances of success of most of the smaller biotechs conducting clinical studies in this field.

As such, I am not convinced Anavex deserves a market cap valuation of nearly $600m, and would anticipate a downward correction over time. The company may well need to raise funding for a new study, its largest yet, and I wonder how determined management will be to push ahead with a drug that seems to consistently fall short of delivering comprehensive clinical study wins.