Investment Thesis

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock is out of favor with investors.

However, this is a business that has a history of growing at scale. What's more, despite any fanfare, this company is guiding for about 43% on a Rule of 40. Moreover, its balance sheet is in pristine condition, with more than 6% of its market cap being made up of net cash including marketable securities.

Consequently, I declare that paying 28x forward operating profits for WDAY is more than fair. Particularly given comments from some tech companies, regarding enterprise spending.

Rapid Recap

Back in May, I said,

Workday's backlog saw a 210 basis points deceleration from 20% growth rates previously reported in fiscal Q4 2024 to a 17.9% y/y increase now reported can also be blamed for this sell-off of more than 10%. And yet, I don't believe that investors are likely to get WDAY a lot cheaper than 28x forward operating profits. Therefore, I remain bullish on WDAY.

Author's work on WDAY

Workday is a stock that I've been bullish on for a while, only to see its stock underperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin, see above. Nonetheless, I'm confident that this stock is primed for a turnaround. Here's why.

Workday's Near-Term Prospects

Workday provides Human Capital Management (''HCM''), Financial Management, and planning software solutions. It helps organizations manage their workforce and financial operations by offering tools for HR, payroll, talent management, and financial planning and analysis. Workday's platform services a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, public sector, and financial services.

What's more, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) in its recent earnings results, and Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) in its preliminary results, indicate that enterprise spending remains robust.

Alphabet highlighted the continued demand for its cloud services, driven by enterprises investing in digital transformation initiatives. Similarly, Juniper Networks reported strong performance in its enterprise segment, citing sustained investment in network infrastructure by its larger businesses. These statements underscore the ongoing strength and resilience of enterprise expenditure in technology and related services.

Ultimately, I believe that investors are dismissing software stocks in the outdated belief that there's still an ongoing software digestion period, but this may not, in fact, be fully accurate.

Given this underlying thesis, let's now discuss Workday's fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Point to High Teens

WDAY revenue growth rates

Investors haven't taken all that well to Workday, pulling in its guidance slightly together with its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results, with its stock demonstrably losing momentum.

Meanwhile, the fact of the matter is that Workday is still expecting to see around 18% CAGR this year. Consequently, investors are left backing a company that is delivering more than $8.5 billion in revenues and delivering strong growth.

In other words, this company delivers steady, consistent, predictable, and strong growth rates. Naturally, given this reasoning, I make the case that this stock is worth a premium valuation, a topic we turn to next.

WDAY Stock Valuation - 28x Forward Non-GAAP Operating Profits

Before we go further, keep in mind that Workday holds about $4.1 billion of net cash and marketable securities. This means that more than 6% of its market cap is made up of cash. Why is this important?

Because when a company has a rock-solid balance sheet, as Workday does, and is highly profitable, it is left with ample means to either reinvest in its growth operations, or it can make a significant bolt-on acquisition. That can reignite its growth rates.

More succinctly, when more than 5% of Workday's market cap is made up of cash and marketable securities, Workday has options on the table. And this is significant, particularly if its valuation is attractive.

This leads me to the crux of the matter.

WDAY fiscal Q1 2025

If we "just" take Workday's guidance at face value, and do not presume any further efficiencies next fiscal year, WDAY is on a path toward approximately $2.2 billion of non-GAAP operating profits. There's a lot to like here.

The Bottom Line

Given the robust enterprise spending highlighted by Alphabet and Juniper Networks, Workday's solid growth and pristine balance sheet justify its premium valuation.

Paying 28x forward non-GAAP operating profits for Workday makes sense due to its 18% CAGR, substantial cash reserves, and potential for strategic investments.

Despite recent stock underperformance, Workday's consistent performance and growth prospects make it a smart investment now. In essence, investing in Workday ensures you won't have to "work" too hard for substantial returns.