apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is on the verge of launching its groundbreaking satellite-based mobile network, with the event just weeks away. This launch marks the deployment of the first batch of commercial satellites, serving as a powerful near-term catalyst, as it represents a major milestone in the realization of affordable satellite broadband connection.

Unique Product

ASTS has a bold vision: to create the first global cellular broadband network in space and make it accessible with regular smartphones. This isn't just about having Wi-Fi on airplanes or in a Gaza hospital; it's about bringing 4G and 5G connections to every corner of the globe, from the remotest parts of the wilderness to the vast, open oceans. Concepts such as 'Out of Network Coverage Area' and 'Dead Zones' could soon become obsolete.

What makes ASTS's approach unique is its accessibility. Unlike other satellite-based internet providers such as StarLink, EchoStar Corporation (SATS), and Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), which require specialized dishes, or Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) and Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT), which require specific satellite phones, ASTS seamlessly integrates with off-the-shelf smartphones. If you have a smartphone and are subscribed to a carrier partnering with ASTS's satellite service, and you wander out of range of your carrier's network, your phone will automatically connect to the ASTS network via satellite. You'll then be able to purchase a plan directly from your current provider.

It is worth noting that GSAT partnered with Apple Inc. (AAPL) to introduce the Emergency SOS via satellite feature on Apple devices. However, GSAT's technology is limited in terms of bandwidth, with the Emergency SOS satellite service limited to the bare minimum of data transfer needed to power the service.

High Chances of Commercial Success

ASTS's service is a game-changer for mobile network operators 'MNOs'. Instead of spending billions on building new cell towers in remote or challenging locations, they can partner with ASTS to seamlessly extend their coverage. This not only potentially improves the quality of service for their customers but also potentially opens up new revenue opportunities and reduces costs. In the cut-throat competitive market of mobile carriers, this opportunity is hard to ignore, increasing the chances of ASTS's commercial success.

ASTS's vision isn't just an aspiration. It is rooted in proven technology. The company already successfully launched test satellites that have demonstrated the viability of their technology. These satellites have facilitated voice calls, text messages, and even high-speed data transfers to off-the-shelf smartphones.

The company is now gearing up for the next phase of its plan: the launch of its first commercial satellites. This initial launch will include five powerful satellites, ten times more powerful than the test models, and is set for the coming few weeks. Initially, coverage won't be continuous, but continuity will improve with more satellite launches, with the second satellite batch set to launch later this year or early 2025.

Market Opportunity

Earlier this year, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) partnered with Starlink to offer free, unlimited space-based broadband service. I believe this partnership has the potential to bend the trajectory of the market, as it echoes TMUS's previous industry disruption when it pioneered unlimited data plans in the mid-2010s.

The mobile carrier market is characterized by fierce competition, high fixed costs, price-sensitive consumers, low variable costs, and economies of scale. Given these factors, the introduction of free space-based connectivity could trigger fierce competition where all carriers are compelled to offer similar services to remain competitive.

This move by TMUS could significantly benefit ASTS as carriers would need to increase their satellite bandwidth subscription to meet unlimited data for their customers. Today, ASTS has different pricing assumptions, envisioning their service being subscribed to only when consumers wander off the coverage area of their MNO, receiving a prompt to purchase an add-on satellite bundle. TMUS's approach eliminates this extra step, which is effectively a decision point barrier to adoption, making space-based connectivity standard on all of its data bundles.

In the US, AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) have signed partnership agreements with ASTS. AT&T had 88 million postpaid customers, compared to VZ's 94 million postpaid subscribers as of March 2024. If ASTS manages to expand its wallet penetration to just $2 per customer monthly subscription, that translates to $364 million per month in sales or $1.1 billion each quarter from US consumers alone. This is a conservative estimate given that it excludes smaller MNOs such as Dish Network and many others. Internationally, there is also a big opportunity for MNOs to expand their coverage at low cost, especially in developing countries where urbanization trends haven't fully materialized. In Europe, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has been one of the earliest investors in ASTS.

Valuation, Capital, and Expected Dilution

ASTS's ambitious space-based cellular broadband project requires significant capital. The company has primarily relied on equity financing, leading to substantial shareholder dilution. Recent strategic investments from AT&T, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL), and VOD have provided some relief, but the need for further funding remains.

Data by YCharts

During the Q1 2024 earnings call, the company noted ongoing discussions with additional MNOs, potentially involving prepayments for services. Management is also exploring non-dilutive funding options, such as loans from export credit agencies. The company is optimistic, but investors should prepare for the worst.

The company invested $150 million in its first batch of satellites, averaging $30 million per satellite. According to management, this includes production and launch costs. Since 2021, the project's budget has risen due to inflation and, to a lesser extent, modifications in launch specifications requested by a customer to enhance coverage.

ASTS's ultimate goal is to launch a total of 168 satellites to achieve comprehensive global mobile coverage. Assuming a cost per satellite of $30, the total capex required to launch all 168 satellites is $5 billion. While the company's current cash balance of $210 million is enough to cover the second satellite batch launch in early 2025, initial revenue won't be enough to cover future launches.

To achieve financial stability, where revenue can support future launches, additional capital will be needed. We speculate that this critical mass will be reached after deploying 56 satellites (one-third of the 168 needed for comprehensive global coverage). These 56 satellites require $1.68 billion in funding.

If the company relies solely on equity financing, raising $1.68 billion for the first 56 satellites would require issuing 90 million new shares at a price of $18.8/share, resulting in 35% dilution, based on total shares outstanding of 256 million shares (Class A: 138 million, Class B 40 million, and Class C: 78 million) as of March 2024.

Competition and How I Might Be Wrong

With a projected medium-term annual revenue potential of $4 billion and a current market cap of $5 billion, ASTS appears significantly undervalued, boasting a price-to-revenue ratio of only 0.65x, based on a Class A share count of 139 million.

On a fully diluted basis, the valuation is a bit higher but still acceptable. Based on our $4 billion revenue potential, the company currently trades at a forward PS multiple of 1.2x on a fully diluted basis. It is worth noting that Class B (1 vote per share) and C shares (10 votes per share) held by the company founders and early investors have super-voting powers, but no economic interest, unless converted to Class A shares.

Still, given that ASTS is still a development-stage company, any number of things can go wrong, from technical troubles to commercialization challenges.

Competition is also a valid concern. However, it is important not to overestimate the threat posed by Starlink. Although Starlink has a vast network of satellites in orbit, none of its satellites possess the direct-to-consumer technology that sets ASTS apart. Starlink's existing satellites require specialized ground equipment for specific areas, unlike ASTS's technology, which can directly connect with standard smartphones.

While Starlink is developing new satellites with similar capabilities as ASTS and has a cost advantage because of SpaceX rocket launching capabilities, this venture will require launching new satellites into orbit, rendering its thousands of satellites obsolete, unless they find a way to land them, install new equipment, and launch them again, which will probably cost more than launching a new satellite.

Q2 2024 Outlook

ASTS is a development-stage company, and while it is achieving significant development milestones, Q2 2024 revenue will likely be minimal.

Capital expenditure should decrease as expenses related to the first commercial satellites end. Management has guided for $30 million in Adjusted Operating Expenses per quarter in 2024, but GAAP Operating Expenses, which include non-cash items such as Stock-Based Compensation, will likely align with Q1.

ASTS's recent price surge will likely trigger a reaction from holders of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. WT EXP 040626 (NASDAQ:ASTSW). Each warrant is exercisable at a strike price of $11.5. With the share price topping this level in early July, we should see a windfall of Warrant exercises in Q3 2024. The 17,597,600 million Warrants outstanding are redeemable at a par value of $0.01 when the ticker trades above $18/share for 20 trading days within a 30-day time frame. ASTS reached this level a few days ago, giving a strong incentive for warrant holders to exercise their warrants. The total cash infusion expected if all warrants are exercised is $202 million and will result in roughly 7% dilution.

It is possible that some investors opted to exercise their warrants out of the money in Q2 2024 before reaching the strike price. If not, ASTS will likely record significant warrant liability fair value expense in Q2 2024. This shouldn't be alarming, given that the end outcome is the same.

Summary

ASTS is a development-stage company on the cusp of changing the world of mobile communications, being only a few weeks away from launching its first commercial satellites into space. This event marks a significant milestone in its mission to democratize access to satellite communications directly to ordinary smartphones.

The competitive nature of the MNO market enhances the chances of commercial success. TMUS, while not a customer of ASTS, is pioneering the unlimited, free satellite data concept, fueling a fierce competition that would pull demand for ASTS's services.

The market opportunity is also immense. If ASTS expands its wallet penetration to just $2/month per customer, this would translate to hundreds of millions in revenue. Even on a fully diluted basis, and assuming a 35% increase in Class A common shares, valuation multiples seem moderate based on a potential medium-term revenue projection of $4 billion.