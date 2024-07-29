Insurance policy with pen and folder. designer491

Earlier this year, investors were in a tizzy trying to figure out the name of a stock that Warren Buffett was buying for Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett was known to be buying up such a stock because SEC filings revealed that purchases were being made; however, the disclosures did not actually name the stock. Significant effort was made trying to identify the stock in question.

In May, the secret stock was finally revealed:

Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Chubb is a property and casualty insurer active in both the U.S. and Canada. It provides home insurance, auto insurance, and business insurance, among others. It also has an Asian life insurance business. The company enjoys excellent credit ratings from Fitch, and has a 3.8 employee satisfaction rating on Glassdoor.

Though he hasn't commented on the matter yet, Buffett likely bought Chubb for two main reasons:

It's cheap. It has conservative underwriting standards.

Cheapness is a quality that Buffett likes in stocks generally, while conservative underwriting is among the qualities he likes in insurers specifically. So, CB's cheapness and sound underwriting were likely among the reasons Buffett bought.

CB's cheapness can be demonstrated by the multiples that Seeking Alpha Quant has on file for the stock. They are generally quite moderate, lower than those of the S&P 500 (though not quite deep value territory).

As for underwriting standards: Chubb is generally quite conservative, demanding high returns on policies written, similar to Berkshire Hathaway itself. As the company's CEO Even Greenberg said in a recent interview, Chubb prefers underwriting profit to market share. That means in practice that the company will turn down excessively risky business, rather than chase sales. This is a good policy. Often times, insurance companies that appear to be growing rapidly and thriving, are actually taking excessive risks that will cost them (potentially everything) in the future. For example, in the 2008/2009 financial crisis, AIG (AIG) nearly collapsed due to it having taken on too much risk in credit default swaps (basically a kind of insurance). The insurer required a bailout from the U.S. treasury, which it received, costing the government $182 billion over several years. Investors were rewarded with a 98% crash that the company still hasn't fully recovered from.

So, insurers that pursue too much risky business in order to facilitate growth are often bad investments. The fact that Chubb does not have such a growth policy is a positive. Of course, any insurer can say that it doesn't underwrite risky policies. In Chubb's case, the claim is probably accurate, as Buffett--who does extensive due diligence and favors conservative underwriting--bought the stock in large volume.

Despite its conservative underwriting standards, Chubb is doing quite a bit of growth. In the trailing 12 month (TTM) period, the company grew its revenue 15%, its earnings 69%, and its operating cash flow 22%. The five year compounded figures are similar, with earnings up 23.5% per year over a five year period. Despite all its growth, Chubb stock trades at just 12 times earnings. This combination of growth, value and management skill is rarely found together in the same stock. So, I consider Chubb stock a good value today.

Conservative Underwriting Standards

At the beginning of this article I wrote that Chubb has conservative underwriting standards. I supported that claim with the CEO's own statements and the fact that Buffett bought the stock. These are good initial clues. We can establish Chubb's conservatism as a fact by looking at its underwriting losses compared to profits. As the table below shows, Chubb's paid out 29.8 billion in claims in the TTM period, against $48.446 billion in premiums earned, for a 61.5% loss ratio. If similar insurers have higher loss ratios than Chubb has, then that would lend credence to the claim that Chubb has strict underwriting standards.

Chubb premiums and claims (Seeking Alpha Quant)

In the table below, I have compiled loss expense ratios for several of Chubb's largest competitors, along with links to the documents I got them from. As you can see, most of them have higher (worse) loss ratios than Chubb.

COMPANY LOSS RATIO AIG 58% Allstate 68.4% GEICO 72% State Farm Between 84% and 95% depending on the segment (company doesn't report a whole firm loss ratio) Click to enlarge

Apart from AIG, the names above are all doing worse than Chubb. AIG's 58% ratio is about the same as the one that Chubb self-reports (the loss ratio I calculated is a little higher than ones found in Chubb's documents). So, it would appear that Chubb is indeed paying out a smaller percentage of its premiums than its competitors. This validates the argument that the company has conservative underwriting practices.

Plenty of Growth Despite the Conservatism

Despite its apparently conservative underwriting practices, Chubb seems to be doing plenty of growth, both in the current period and over longer periods. In the table below, you will see the company's TTM, five year CAGR and 10 year CAGR growth rates in select financial metrics (courtesy of Seeking Alpha Quant). As you can see, they are all quite high.

Metric TTM Five year CAGR 10 year CAGR Revenue 15% 10.3% 10.6% Operating income ('EBIT') 33% 18% 9.9% Diluted EPS 15.5% 23.75% 9% Free cash flow ('FCF') N/A 22% 12.5% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the growth rates are not only high, but accelerating, with the TTM growth rates (apart from FCF) being higher than the five year growth rates, and the five year growth rates being higher than the 10 year growth rates.

Can the growth continue?

I'm inclined to think that it can. First, Chubb guided for continued growth in underwriting profits in its fourth quarter/full year 2023 earnings call. Second, the company said in its Q2 earnings call that actual results were in line with what it had modelled. So we have guidance for continued growth, as well evidence that actual results are in line with or better than the guidance.

Third and finally, Chubb's portfolio has the potential to do well. The company's recent 13F shows a position in the Brazilian bank NU Holdings (NU), the genomics company PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and the Asian financial app company GRAB Holdings (GRAB). Two of these companies are financials, indicating that Chubb's portfolio managers are "buying what they know." Also, apart from NU, they are small caps that are doing high growth. NU is a relative large cap (compared to the other two) and is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. These stocks all have things going for them, and I wouldn't be surprised if they perform very well.

Valuation

Having looked at Chubb's underwriting abilities and its growth prospects, we can now proceed to valuation.

Chubb scores only a D+ on valuation in Seeking Alpha Quant, but that's mainly due to the rating being sector relative (insurers in general are fairly cheap). The company trades at lower multiples than the S&P 500 does, as you can see in the screenshot below.

CB valuation (Seeking Alpha Quant)

True, a good few of these multiples are above the sector median, but the S&P 500 index currently trades at 21.5 times forward earnings and 4.3 times book value. So, Chubb is cheaper than the index.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Chubb did $37 in free cash flow per share in the trailing 12 month period. Even if you assume no growth, this amount is worth more than Chubb's current stock price. Discounted at the 10 year treasury yield, Chubb's FCF per share is worth $828. Discounted at the 10 year treasury plus a 5.5% risk premium (a 10% discount rate), it is worth $370. So I believe the stock is worth the investment even if it just keeps earning the same amount of FCF indefinitely--when in reality, the FCF is growing!

The Bottom Line

Before concluding, it would be wise to include a note on risks.

Chubb, like most P&C insurers, is exposed to risks related to catastrophes in the physical world. The company offers homeowners' insurance, so hurricanes and tornados threaten its bottom line. It also offers cyber insurance, so a major security breach affecting one of the big cloud providers would probably cost it some money. However, Chubb's underwriting standards are stricter than average, and the company almost certainly accounts for these risks when writing policies. So, should the aforementioned risks materialize, they will likely be handled well.

Taking everything into account, I consider Chubb stock a good value today. It's cheap, it's growing, and it trades at a discount to a very conservative DCF valuation with a 10% discount rate. I'd be perfectly comfortable owning this stock today.