Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) crossed $50 / share after a double-digit share price increase on the back of strong earnings. We recently discussed the company, highlighting how shareholders are too focused on the long term instead of celebrating its strength today. The company's recent Q2 earnings highlight how it can drive immediate and strong shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 2Q 2024 Performance

The company has achieved strong 2Q 2024 performance, supporting the company's ability to drive future returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company saw 18% YoY revenue growth, showing what we highlighted in our last article based on the company's Q1 2024 returns. That was that the company is performing incredibly well in the immediate term. The company saw $12.2 billion revenue, with minimal YoY legacy growth and more substantial YoY growth.

The company has continued to achieve new milestones, and it is working to expand its business. We expect that strength to continue as the company comes close to passing $50 billion in annual revenue.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pipeline

The company has a strong pipeline of assets. That includes KarXT, the recently acquired drug through the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

KarXT is a first in class therapeutic. 1.6 million people in the U.S. have schizophrenia, and the majority don't have it treated well. Phase 3 data is expected to come in 2025 / 2026, so the drug is still relatively early in development. The early-stage means peak revenue is tough to predict, but most estimates are in the $7-$10 billion range.

The company is continuing to expand other drugs, including new drugs like Opdualag. Opdualag saw more than 50% YoY revenue growth as a best-in-class drug mixed with the company's existing Opdivo and peak sales could be in the billions supported by additional trials. These key trial milestones are essential to the company's future growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company is also highlighting a catalyst rich period starting in 2025-2026. Exactly how this pans out is difficult to tell, however, additional indications for already approved drugs tend to be more reliable than getting a drug approved from scratch. Paying attention to drugs such as KarXT is important over the next year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Revised Guidance

The company's revised guidance highlights shows the strength of its portfolio in the immediate term.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

There's been a substantial impact in true diluted EPS from the company's acquisition, but overall numbers are strong. The gross margin is expected to grow from 74% to 74.5% with revenues expected to grow at the upper end of the low single-digit range. That will support overall cash flow growth for the company.

In the end, this will go to the company's bottom line, as expense growth is expected to remain roughly constant. That will enable increased shareholder returns and debt pay down.

Bristol-Myers Shareholder Returns

Despite the substantial acquisition that the company just underwent, the company can generate strong shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company has a relatively hefty net debt load, with ~$45 billion in net debt given its recent acquisition. The company is targeting paying down $10 billion in debt over the next 2 years, and its cash flow from operations is more than $10 billion annualized. The company managed to reduce total debt by $3 billion in Q2, and we'd like to see it continue decreasing.

The company also has $5 billion in remaining share repurchase authorization (mid-single digit of float), something that it can comfortably afford. It also remains committed to its dividend, that's almost 5%. While that's not as high of a dividend as it was before earnings, it's still a hefty dividend that can support returns.

We'd like to see the company pay down its debt down to net debt of ~$25 billion and then focus on more shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that pharmaceuticals are a difficult industry to be a part of. It requires billions in capital spending, and there's no guarantee that it'll pan out. That's a risky proposition that can hurt the company's ability to generate the reliable long-term shareholder returns that we recommend to investors.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a pharmaceutical giant with a market capitalization of more than $100 billion and a net debt of roughly $45 billion. The company trades with an enterprise value of roughly $150 billion. It earned strong earnings in 2Q 2024 supported by both strength in its legacy portfolio and especially in its growth portfolio.

The company has continued to generate strong cash flow. It can continue repurchasing shares and a dividend yield of almost 5%. We expect it to continue generating strong shareholder returns despite its debt load. Overall, that makes the company a valuable investment supported by its recent earnings, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

