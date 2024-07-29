Tesla Q2: Lower Margins, Record Revenues, Better Stock

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. shares dropped 12% post Q2 earnings, but I believe the long-term bullish view remains due to Musk's focus on growth and innovation.
  • Recovery from Q1 sales slump, stable auto sales, and robust cash position support ambitious projects like autonomous driving and Optimus.
  • Despite EPS miss and margin concerns, Tesla's focus on long-term growth, operational efficiency, and potential in the robotaxi market indicate a strong buy opportunity.
  • I think once their non-auto revenue opportunities pickup (including energy, robotaxi mobility and robots) the stock will jump 25%.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have dropped over 12% following what many have perceived as an underwhelming second quarter from the global EV giant. While an EPS miss and margin compression spooked

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.26K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News