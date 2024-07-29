McDonald's: Shares Have Likely Bottomed

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.54K Followers

Summary

  • McDonald's Corporation shares were up 1% in pre-market trading despite missing sales and earnings expectations.
  • Looking at the remainder of 2024, McDonald's is focusing on value offerings to drive traffic back to restaurants and improve sales volume.
  • McDonald's “Accelerating the Arches strategy” continues to drive growth upside.
  • Peak pessimism has likely been priced in ahead of earnings, and long-term focused investors are now buying the dip.
  • I calculate a fair implied price target equal to $292.

Close-up McDonalds outdoor sign against blue sky

ermingut

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) share were up about 1% in pre-market trading, after the company reported results for the June quarter. Interestingly, the positive price action was building on the backdrop of a miss on both sales and earnings. This suggests that

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.54K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
MCDS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News