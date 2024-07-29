Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.86K Followers

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry - Investor Relations Manager
Ricardo Duenas Espriu - Chief Executive Officer
Ruffo Perez Pliego - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pablo Ricalde - Santander
Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI
Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Trent - Citi
Isabela Salazar - GBM
Andres Aguirre - GBM
Andressa Varotto - Private Investor
Alan Macias - Bank of America
Anton Mortenkotter - GBM

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte OMA Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Emmanuel Camacho. You may begin.

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry

Thank you, Shimali. Hello, everyone. Welcome to OMA's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We're delighted to have you join us today as we discuss our Company's performance and financial results for the past quarter. Participating today are CEO, Ricardo Duenas; and CFO, Ruffo Perez Pliego.

Please be reminded that certain statements made during the course of our discussion today may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on current management expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of recent uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our control.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ricardo Duenas for his opening remarks.

Ricardo Duenas Espriu

Thank you, Emmanuel. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This morning, I will review our operational performance and financial results then I will briefly comment on recent CapEx milestones occurred during the quarter, and finally, we will be pleased to answer some questions.

Recommended For You

About OMAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMAB

Trending Analysis

Trending News