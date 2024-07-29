Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In an era where technology is constantly shifting, few sectors capture the imagination quite like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). As industries across the globe embrace automation and intelligent systems to drive efficiency and unlock new capabilities, investors are increasingly turning their attention to the companies leading this transformative charge.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was designed to capitalize on the explosive growth in these high-tech fields. By exposing investors to a portfolio of companies at the forefront of robotics and AI development, BOTZ presents a great opportunity for those looking to invest in the future of innovation. It aims to track the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which includes companies across various industries that are engaged in the advancement and commercialization of robotics and AI.

ETF Holdings Analysis

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

BOTZ has modest diversification through mainly 3 sectors including Technology, Industrials, and Health Care. The leader among the 50 holdings is the highly recognized AI leader: Nvidia (NVDA). The company's innovations span multiple industries, making it a key player in the future of computing, gaming, AI, and autonomous technology. A large portion of BOTZ' gains have been a result of NVDA seeing a 2,500% return over 5 years.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Top Holdings Summarized

BOTZ is a global ETF that is strongly diversified between the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Primarily coming from North America and Japanese companies. Another crucial piece to the ETF is its diversification among company size. The even spread from small caps to giants greatly showcases the ETF's variety.

ABB Ltd (OTCPK:ABLZF) is the second-largest holding in BOTZ. The Switzerland-based company operates in over 100 countries and is a global leader in power and automation technologies, offering a range of products and services in areas such as electrification, robotics, industrial automation, and motion.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. Headquartered in California, ISRG has gained over 150% in the last 5 years.

The chart below shows the leaders and laggards for BOTZ over the last year, and all three of their "big dogs" NVDA, ABLZF, and ISRG, robustly lead the way.

YCharts

BOTZ is 44% technology stock, but that is closely followed by its 39% weighting in the industrial sector. However, industrials is one of the more diverse sectors, and in the case of BOTZ, it is the tech-like industrials it holds, rather than the other types of industrial stocks such as aerospace, transportation, tool and dye makers, etc. As such, BOTZ is much more a technology peer than an industrial peer.

Ycharts.com

Robotics Industry Trends

Trends within the AI and robotics industry are ever-changing and always improving. Countless industries are reaping the benefits of enhanced robotics and AI systems. More industries demand automation to boost efficiency, cut costs, and improve product and service quality.

Robots are widely used in manufacturing for assembly, welding, and painting tasks, allowing for higher precision and productivity. Logistics also relies on robotics for warehousing, sorting, and transportation tasks to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Robots offer a solution to labor issues by automating repetitive and labor-intensive tasks. They can help companies maintain productivity even in the wake of labor shortages. There is also plenty of opportunity for customer service and operational tasks in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Global X

Generative AI has driven major change across industry sectors, especially sectors like healthcare. It's aiding in diagnosing diseases and speeding up drug discovery by simulating complex biological systems, thereby identifying potential drug candidates more quickly.

Multi-modal AI processes and integrates multiple types of data inputs, such as text, images, and audio. This AI trend has gained traction as businesses are realizing the value of creating more nuanced and contextually aware AI systems that can understand and interact in ways that mirror human sensory and cognitive capabilities​. With the growth of multimodal AI, we can expect to see significantly enhanced customer service interfaces and product interaction capabilities.

AI-driven cybersecurity uses machine learning to predict, detect, and respond to cyber threats with greater speed and efficiency than traditional methods. Based on information from Statista.com, it is projected that the AI cybersecurity market will grow from about $24 billion in 2023 to approximately $134 billion by 2030.

The positivity surrounding AI and robotics over recent years is almost overwhelming, but we must look at potential disadvantages as well. In certain industries machines will take over, and while many jobs will be created by AI, unfortunately many jobs will also be lost. Global regulations need to be ramped up significantly. AI technology that requires new laws and regulations will need to be determined among various governments to allow safe and effective global interactions.

Global X

BOTZ: Peer Analysis

BOTZ and its ETF competitors have all performed eerily similar at any point during the last 5 years, as seen in the graph below. Overall returns are slightly different, and BOTZ has been the leader of the pack. With $2.6 billion in AUM, it is the largest of the group, with far and away the most liquidity. I discussed the strong diversification of BOTZ earlier in the article. If we really had to find a critiquing point in that matter, it would be that the ETF has less than half the total holdings that its peers do.

Naturally, that will prove that when the AI and Robotics industry is thriving, BOTZ is likely to edge ahead. In opposite times, they may struggle more than their competition. Either way, many surveys and analysts suggest that even while the excitement about AI and Robotics is very high, the true value has largely not yet been delivered.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

BOTZ: call us long-term curious, short-term cautious

There are too many historical parallels to the recent surge in AI-related stocks for us to go "all-in" on BOTZ at this point. The prospects are great for this set of 50 stocks, but even their strong expected growth rate on earnings is a high bar to set for an ETF selling at 37 times trailing 12-month earnings.

So, BOTZ is a hold rating from us, which really means we'd put it at the top of our "aiming to buy list" if it indeed follows through to the downside along with the broader tech sector. Valuation concerns us in that part of the market, and the fact that so much of market trading activity is focused on indexes, and big tech dominates the weighting in the indexes, means that at times of market panic, the particular long-term features of BOTZ and many other ETFs are quickly forgotten. As a result, as shown below, BOTZ typically sells off in sync with the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). Furthermore, BOTZ tends to drop more than QQQ most of the time.

Data by YCharts

We see a high possibility of that over the next 6–12 months. If that were to occur, there's a good chance BOTZ would float up toward the list of top buys for us. For now, it gets a hold rating on a long-term basis.