Introduction

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has marginally underperformed the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) so far in 2024, delivering a ~17% total return against the 19% gain in the benchmark ETF:

AMG vs IYF in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I think AMG may outperform going forward thanks to its attractive valuation and the likely boost to alternative asset managers from lower Fed rates down the line. Furthermore, the company's focus on share buybacks and long-dated fixed-rate debt is likely to boost shareholder returns (as the company has little need to retain earnings to pay down debt).

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Affiliated Managers Group is a diversified asset manager focused primarily on Alternatives (48% EBITDA contribution) and Equities (45%), with Multi-Asset and fixed income only accounting for 7% of the company's EBITDA.

EBITDA contribution by strategy (Affiliated Managers Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

The company has $701 billion in assets under management, or AUM split between Private Markets (18% of AUM), Liquid Alternatives (19%), and Differentiated Long-only (63%).

Assets under management breakdown (Affiliated Managers Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Operational Overview

The company reported $0.9 billion in net client flows in Q2 2024, a welcome development after net outflows of $3.8 billion in Q1 2024. Alternatives were the main driver behind positive net flows in Q2 2024. Economic EPS (which differs from GAAP EPS in that it adds back intangible amortization and impairments, as well as deferred taxes on intangibles) was $4.67/share in Q2 2024, up 5% Y/Y, driven primarily by a lower share count (shares outstanding were down 16% Y/Y).

Balance Sheet

Affiliated Managers Group ended Q2 2024 with stockholders' equity of $3.3 billion, which against the current market cap of about $5.5 billion and the significant goodwill of $2.5 billion (part of which may be attributable to minority interests) implies you would be buying the company mainly for its earnings power and share repurchases, rather than tangible book value.

Balance sheet as of H1 2024 (Affiliated Managers Group Q2 2024 Results Press Release)

From the company's balance sheet, we also observe it has $1.6 billion in net debt on a consolidated basis. Of the total debt amount, $1.2 billion (or 48% of total debt) is in subordinated notes due between 2059 and 2064 which carry a weighted average interest rate of 5.67% - quite attractive for such long-term financing.

Return Prospects

While the company does not issue an official outlook, I expect the Affiliated Managers Group to achieve economic earnings per share of about $19-$20/share in 2024, with the majority of earnings outside organic investments or acquisitions going toward share repurchases.

Already in H1 2024, the company spent $477 million on share buybacks, or 139% of economic net income. While the pace of repurchases will have to revert to economic net income over the long term (the company only pays a token dividend of $0.01/quarter), investors are still looking at a high single-digit, potentially even a low double-digit buyback yield, which would be quite attractive.

The other business positive worth mentioning is that alternative asset managers such as Affiliated Managers Group have had a hard time recently as investment alternatives swelled following the Fed rate hikes of 2022-2023. Since the Fed is widely expected to cut rates over the next few years, demand for alternative assets should once again pick up, providing a boost to the company's business.

Risks

The main risk facing Affiliated Managers Group is that quite a number of banks are shifting their focus to capital-light, fee-focused businesses such as asset management (given the prospects for reduced net interest income). These developments may pressure the company's margins and erode its return potential. This is already visible in the company's reported net flows - while they were positive in Q2 2024, on a year-to-date basis they are still negative.

The other risk to mention is that the Fed may cut rates slower than currently anticipated. This would postpone the industry tailwind for alternative asset managers I outlined above in a lower-rate world. Nevertheless, I think interest rates will come down eventually, although I agree that the timing is highly uncertain.

Finally, the company's balance sheet is dominated by intangible assets such as goodwill, hence there is little tangible book value relative to the company's market cap. While this is no problem under the base case of business growth and Fed rate cut tailwinds, in the event of consistent competitive pressure, there are no hard assets to justify the company's market capitalization of $5.5 billion.

Conclusion

Affiliated Managers Group delivered positive net flows in Q2 2024, a welcome reversal of the outflows observed in the first quarter of the year. I expect the robust flows performance to continue as the Fed cuts interest rates in the next few years, increasing the demand for alternative asset managers such as AMG.

From a valuation perspective, I think the current Price/Economic earnings multiple of about 8.8 times (given my $19-$20/share 2024 economic EPS forecast) is quite attractive as it largely incorporates little to no growth in the company's business. Instead, I expect the Affiliated Managers Group to show better operating momentum once the Fed cuts rates.

As a result, I recommend going long Affiliated Managers Group.

