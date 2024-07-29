SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL), a small-cap staples stock, has been quietly building a name for itself as it attempts to disrupt the traditional US food system by prioritizing sustainable business and farming practices that eventually result in more ethical food reaching US households.

It looks like the market can’t get enough of VITL as the stock has already tripled in value, even though we are only seven months into the year (although there has been some correction in July). Despite the recent correction, note that the stock is still up by a whopping 130% on a YTD basis, trouncing the returns seen not just by its peer set (staple stocks, on average, are up by 14%) but also by the broader markets (the total stock market has seen returns of high single digits)

Why VITL May Be Considered

The US has long been dominated by an ecosystem centered around heavily processed food and inimical factory farming practices, which don’t necessarily have too many favorable consequences from a health and environmental perspective. However, in recent periods, we’ve seen a rise of greater consciousness amongst the populace, who are calling for more sustainable business tie-ups (even if this comes at a premium), prompting retailers and food service channels to gravitate to entities such as VITL that are noted for their high ethical standards.

VITL is essentially in the business of packaging, marketing, and distributing organically cultivated products such as shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The emphasis here is on procuring these products from farms with a deep ethos towards animal welfare and providing a varied diet to their assets. Currently, VITL has a tie-up with 300 family farms across the US, where the animals are pasture-raised and brought up in low-stress conditions. For instance, the Vital Farms branded butter is produced by cows that are predominantly grass-fed (90%), with the freedom to graze on open pastures 55% of the days in a year.

VITL also runs a very efficient and strategically-located egg processing facility called the ECS (Egg Central Station) which is capable of washing and packing six million eggs per day.

The high velocity of VITL’s products coupled with better profitability per unit has prompted a lot of retailers to stock their products on the shelves (currently across 24,000 stores or retailers). Note that there’s still ample scope for VITL to make a deeper penetration across the US landscape, as its household penetration rate (in the shell egg market) currently only stands at 7.5%, compared to the overall shell egg category penetration of close to 97%! Future growth won’t just be oriented around the retail channels, but food service, convenience stores, drug stores, etc.

VITL also maintains a very sturdy balance sheet where debt is minimal (only $23.5m), and the cash and liquidity balance (aggregating to $137.5m) accounts for the largest chunk of total assets at 45%. Ordinarily, one would have liked to see some of this excess cash passed on to shareholders by way of a dividend or repurchase of shares, but VITL is still relatively early in its growth journey and will need some of the excess cash to be reinvested back into the business.

The Q2 Post-Result Reaction Is Unlikely To Be As Strong As Q1

VITL plans to publish its Q2 results on August 8, and we would advise investors not to expect the moon, even though the company has built up a good track record during earnings season.

To elaborate, note that the company has never quite missed quarterly EPS estimates on any of the 12 previous occasions over the last three years, and the degree of earnings beats have only picked up in recent periods. For instance, in the most recent Q1, the bottom-line beat came in at an astounding differential of 115% vs EPS expectations! This then prompted the share price to gap up and close 30% higher on the day of the results (May 9).

Note that VITL management also lifted its FY guidance, and we’ve already seen the sell-side community go a little overboard, not just for this year, but even the next two years, with FY earnings for 2024, 2025m, and 2026 getting adjusted by around 28% to 59%.

Investors may want to be a tad cautious about this year’s earnings as even though we have three quarters of results to be digested, the sell-side community’s topline and EBITDA forecasts are already ahead of what management guided in May.

Also consider that management did suggest that their Q1 results were something of an aberration with them benefitting from a Goldilocks scenario where everything went right for them, and this is unlikely to happen again. In fact, management had also suggested that EBITDA margins which almost hit the 20% levels in Q1 (implying a whopping 800bps YoY improvement) were unlikely to sustain as they reinvest some of the gains back into the business.

Prima Facie, P/E Valuations May Appear Pricey, But Investors Should Broaden Their Lens

At a forward P/E of 31x, it may be difficult to drum up any enthusiasm for this stock amongst value-conscious investors, but we feel investors should also consider the degree of medium-term earnings growth that one is getting at current multiples.

Over the last five years, VITL's stock has been priced at an inordinately steep forward P/E of 156x (the rolling average). At that average multiple, we’ve seen the company generate diluted EPS growth of only 30% over the past five years.

Now, the stock is priced at a P/E multiple that is only a fifth of its total rolling average, yet consensus estimates point to even better forward earnings CAGR of 38% through FY26 (from FY23-FY26)

It isn’t just the degree of earnings growth that is worth highlighting; we would also point to the superior operating leverage where bottom-line growth is expected to exceed the topline growth in each of the next three years, a hallmark that not too many small-cap firms can boast of.

VITL also plans to get a second ECS up and running by 2027, and given some of the cost efficiencies seen on account of the first ECS alone, we think the enhanced packaging efficiencies from two separate ECS units could continue to support superior operating leverage

Closing Thoughts- What Do The Technicals And Key Stakeholder Data Suggest?

When we look at VITL’s charts and key insider positioning, we feel quite ambivalent about the stock.

Looking at VITL’s standalone weekly chart, we’ve seen the stock surge from February to July this year at an astounding pace; note that the uptrend had taken place against the support of a black trendline, with the price bouncing off that line multiple times, except for last week when it broke below the trendline for the first time in 24 weeks.

Before the breakdown, we had also seen some pretty ferocious selling with three red-bodied candles preceding last week’s breakdown so it's not as though this is just the start of bearish activity. In fact also note that the price is no longer trading closer to the upper Bollinger band (a mark of overextension) but has now dropped to its 20-period moving average which represents some healthy retracement.

The other crucial thing to note is that amidst all this selling pressure, the smart money hasn’t quite bailed on VITL, but conversely continues to build their stake in this counter (for context on a YTD basis institutional ownership is up by 7%).

Having said that, investors may also want to note that relative to other food and beverage stocks, VITL's stock no longer looks oversold (which was still the case at the start of this year), and the ratio has now risen well above its long-term average by 69%. This could dampen the enthusiasm of rotational specialists looking at beaten-down opportunities in this space. We also have some concerns over key insiders’ ongoing desire to sell their stake in VITL all through this year, even as recently as July 19.

In conclusion, we think a HOLD rating feels fair.