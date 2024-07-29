Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ellen Pennington - Senior Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary
Cindy Taylor - President & CEO
Lloyd Hajdik - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James
Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Oil States Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ellen Pennington, Oil States' Assistant Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Ellen Pennington

Good morning, and welcome to Oil States' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our call today will be led by our President and CEO, Cindy Taylor, and Lloyd Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain anything -- contain information other than historical information, please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. No one should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or beyond.

Any such remarks should be weighed in the context of the many factors that affect our business, including those risks disclosed in our 2023 Form 10-K, along with other recent SEC filings. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States' website. A replay of the conference call will be available 2 hours after the completion of this call and will continue to be

