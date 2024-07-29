Rosendo Serrano Valera/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spire (NYSE:SR), formed in 2000, is the holding company for Spire Missouri Inc. ("Spire Missouri"), Spire Alabama Inc. ("Spire Alabama"), other gas utilities, and gas-related businesses. Spire Missouri was formed in 1857 and Spire Alabama was formed in 1948 by the merger of two gas companies, and they are mainly engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas. The Company has three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream.

The three segments of Spire connected with each other to accomplish one goal, dependable gas delivery to the broader areas it serves. The Gas Utility segment focuses on buying gas at economical prices and reliably distributing it in its service areas in Missouri, Alabama and southern Alabama plus south-central Mississippi. The Gas marketing segment basically sells its Nat Gas services inside and outside of the service areas listed in the Gas Utility segment, and holds firm transaction and storage contracts with its counterparties, such as the producers, municipalities, electric and gas utility companies and large commercial and industrial customers. The Midstream segment operates a FERC-regulated 65-mile pipeline called Spire STL Pipeline connecting the Rockies Express Pipeline in Scott County, Illinois to its delivery point in St. Louis Country, Missouri, as well as the Spire Storage with two fields in Wyoming and one in Oklahoma providing interstate storage, transportation and hub services.

As a utility company, Spire encounters local regulations in three different states, Mississippi, Alabama and Missouri. In all three states, it has rate setting mechanisms that guide the company on how to stabilize the rates. For Missouri in particular, it has a rider called "Infrastructure System replacement Surcharge" that will partially compensate for the infrastructure costs.

In the latest earnings report, Spire missed the top line by $80 million with a $1.13 billion quarterly revenue and also missed the bottom line by $0.32 with a $3.45 EPS. But from a longer term perspective, within the past 15 years, Spire's EBITDA margin has dramatically improved from 5% in 2010 to now 35% and has been around 25-30% in the past 8 years. Its revenue has only increased by 35% from $2 billion then to $2.7 billion currently. This is a much faster improvement on the bottom line than the top line. What gives?

The key is while its revenue was growing, Spire also has been keeping its operating expenses largely within the same range. While its operating expenses grew along with its revenue to almost 2.5x higher, its operating expenses are still less than 20% of its revenue. By keeping down the operating expenses, a much larger portion of its revenue growth can be translated into operating income. For example, its operating income grew from $206 million in FY'20 to $450 million in FY'21.

Spire's cost of revenue is tugged in with operating expenses since the cost of its product, Natural Gas, is part of the operation as well. We ran a breakdown of its operating expenses and found that for the most part, its operating expenses are relatively stable. Not surprisingly, the cost of natural gas is rising along with revenue growth, and it fluctuates according to market dynamics. At the same time, Spire's tariff rate schedule has a Purchase Gas Adjustment ("PGA") for Spire Missouri, Spire Gulf and Spire Mississippi, and a Gas Supply Adjustment ("GSA") rider. For FY 23, higher PGA/GSA gas cost recoveries accounted for $436.1 million out of $510.8 million total revenue variation for the Gas Utility segment. These adjustments allow the Utilities to file for rate adjustments to recover the cost of purchased gas. This is another major reason why the expenses haven't risen at the same pace with the revenue.

In contrast to its health earnings, Spire's free cash flow had been in severe decline from 2016 to last year, which was not only impacted by the dip in operating cash flow in 2022-2023, but mostly the high CapEx that has been exceeding its operating cash flow since 2016-17. The recent recovery of its free cash flow is not necessarily sustainable as we look into its CapEx spending plans.

The recent CapEx spending in 2023 mostly for meters and infrastructure upgrades in the Gas Utility segment and the ongoing Wyoming storage facility expansion cost in the Midstream segment. Its CapEx spending in YTD Q2 FY24 is already 32.8% higher YoY, with the full year CapEx on track to reaching a target of $800 million from $663 million a year ago.

The marginal increase was due to the Midstream assets built-out, such as the $35 million Storage West expansion that brought the total Midstream spending to $135 million. This expansion is expected to complete in Q1 of FY '25, which means its CapEx could go down a bit by about 10-15% then, while the Midstream earnings could increase by $10-12 million. For FY 23, its Gas Utility segment generated $2.46 billion in operating revenue, Gas Marketing $179.1 million and Midstream $66.1 million. Although $10-12 million increment is large for the Midstream segment, it is a drop in a bucket for the total revenue. Spire's focus is still on Gas Utility.

It laid out a $7.3 billion infrastructure spending plan, mostly for Gas Utility for upgrading current system and new business. In fact, by its own forecast, after FY '25, its CapEx will not reach its current level again until FY'33. But looking at the composition of its CapEx, the majority of the spending is still on Gas Utility segment's maintenance needs and the level is quite consistent over time. Considering CapEx is already topping operating cash flow since 2016-17, unless its operating income and cash flow continue to increase, its free cash flow is hard to stay positive.

As shown, Spire has ongoing funding needs due to the infrastructure expansion and legacy debt. According to its own expectation, most of the funding needs have been met through this year's equity and debt issuance. It issued $287.5 million "Common and hybrid equity", and $350 million 2-year note, all within the first half of this year. And it doesn't forecast to have major additional funding needs through FY26.

$175 out of the $350 millions debt issuance was to remarket its senior notes. Spire has been in deficit of it current liabilities since at least 2015. After current assets were deducted by its current liabilities, it is in the territory of about negative $3 billion. This could be the main reason for more equity issuance, but Spire's market cap is only $3.8 billion. We think should the interest rate environment or the debt market condition become more friendlier, the company could come to the market for funding or refinancing even in the next two years. There is still a equity dilution or funding need concerns for medium to long term investors. Overall, its debt-to equity ratio is at 1.33x and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at 3.01x. This circles back to its rising earnings we discussed at the beginning of the article.

In order for Spire to keep its free cash flow positive, there is almost no room for its operating income to decline. Added with its declining current deficit, the company's rising earnings cannot compensate for the increasing leverage it's taking.

Spire's five-year total return from 2017 to 2022 is largely flat, assuming reinvestment of dividends. This means its principal return from the stock price alone has been a decline. If it weren't for the equity issuance, its stock price could have gone higher, but still not enough to overcome the gap with its peers, with whom it's trailing by almost $40 for a $100 investment. And utilities as a whole have been slightly underperforming the broader market.

Spire's return-on-equity is in the range of 7-8% in the past ten years. With 7.72% at the current level, which means the recent almost 15% rise of its stock prices hasn't made it expensive. The company just declared a $0.755 dividend, which gives a 1.12% quarterly yield or 4.48% annual yield, largely consistent with its dividend yield since 2020 at or above 4%. It is likely to keep the dividend yield this way going forward. The current price is fair, but not cheap.

Spire has shown improvements in earnings, mostly due to efficient cost and expenses control. But its CapEx spending is only the beginning with a newly increased leverage ratio on its balance in borrowing, its future earnings should be discounted. In addition, there is little room for its operating income to decline if it wants to return its free cash flow to positive sustainably. The recent rally has priced in a lot of bullish sentiment, we don't think the current price is cheap. We recommend a hold for now.