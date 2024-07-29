EWT: There Are Better Options Than This ETF

Jul. 29, 2024 4:35 PM ETiShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Danil Kolyako profile picture
Danil Kolyako
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • EWT ETF is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of Taiwanese stocks.
  • There are several catalysts for further growth of Taiwanese equities.
  • However, the EWT ETF doesn't look particularly attractive if you want to get exposure to Taiwanese stocks.

Taipei, Taiwan

Chansak Joe/iStock via Getty Images

I see at least a couple of reasons why iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) may continue to grow. However, I'd focus on geopolitical risks before investing in Taiwanese equities. At this point, the risk-reward ratio doesn't look

This article was written by

Danil Kolyako profile picture
Danil Kolyako
1.62K Followers
In the investment world, there's no lack of analysis. However, there's a catastrophic lack of sensible, unbiased, actionable analysis. I want to be one of those who change that for the better.My email: danil (dot) kolyako (at) gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News