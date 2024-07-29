Michael Saint Maur Sheil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tectonic plates are starting to shift in the energy world. China has cornered the most relevant alternative energy industries like wind, solar, EVs and batteries.

This is having a profound effect on China's own energy landscape, as oil demand (and CO2 emissions) are already peaking, years ahead of expectations.

It won't be long before Chinese oil demand will start to fall and the price declines in alternative energy, combined with massive overcapacity in these industries, will start to export these effects beyond China.

China is cornering alternative energy

The biggest tectonic plate of them all is China, whose leaders are faced with several imperatives:

Dominate the industries of tomorrow

Become energy independent

Revive the economy

The Chinese economy is faltering due to a combination of factors, like:

Huge debts related to a property bubble of unprecedented proportions

Demographics have turned terrible (a declining workforce having to sustain a ballooning elderly population)

A souring investment climate (mostly the result of policy mistakes like the obsession with party control within China and too aggressive of an approach internationally)

The way out, according to authorities, is to aim for domination of the industries of the future, but that has been complicated by the restrictions the US has placed, especially in the semiconductor industry.

Perhaps the single biggest problem is that the Chinese have no access to ASML's EUV (extreme ultraviolet) systems that are necessary to build the most advanced chips.

This is a very strategic handicap for a host of industries of the future, most notably AI, although there is the possibility that China may come up with some innovative solutions as they are really throwing money at this problem.

In the meantime, they are doubling down on industries where they already have a seemingly unassailable advantage, most notably:

Alternative energy like solar and wind energy

Batteries

EVs

The unprecedented expansion of these is leading to a rapid electrification of the Chinese energy landscape. Yes, they are also building a lot of new coal-fired power plants, but this is a reaction to blackouts, as standby peak power for the grid and the fear of being subject to a naval blockade blocking energy imports (oil, LNG) in case of a conflict with the West.

One has to appreciate the almost unfathomable speed and magnitude with which this is happening and consider the implications.

China's electrification revolution

Here are some stylized facts to consider:

China is building way more wind and solar power than the rest of the world combined, it has two-thirds of the world's solar and wind power under construction, and this only counts utility-scale projects (>20MW) as smaller-scale solar farms add another 40% (then there are rooftop panels).

China is adding five large nuclear power plants' worth of renewables online every single week, installing 10GW+ of new solar and wind power every 14 days.

China will reach 1,200GW of installed wind and solar capacity by the end of the month, 6.5 years ahead of its target.

The Golmud Solar Park in Qinghai is already the world’s largest solar project with 2.8GW of installed capacity, drawing on seven million panels stretching across the sands. The plan is to enlarge it six-fold within five years.

China’s output of solar panels was 310 GW in 2022; it will be 500 GW in 2023; and 1000 GW in 2025 – four times the total installation of new solar worldwide last year.

Clean energy sectors are now the biggest driver, responsible for up to 40% of China's economic growth in 2023. The ramp-up of battery capacity is even steeper: 550 GWh in 2022; 800 GWh in 2023, and 3,000 in 2025.

China invested $11B in grid-connected batteries in 2023, up 364% from 2022.

And as a not unimportant side note, China’s carbon emissions have either peaked already or will do so this winter, seven years ahead of schedule.

The upshot is that China's electrification of its power supply is going much faster than almost anyone thought even a couple of years ago, but that's not all, there is a similar revolution going on in China's transport market.

China's EV market

The same revolutionary change is happening in China's car market, which is already the largest in the world by far:

IEA

Again, we provide a series of facts illustrating the developments:

With nearly half of all cars sold in China being EVs already, this is way past the tipping point already. Energy analysts RMI are forecasting that China is on course for 90% EV sales by 2030, up from a third today, with a growing number of markets on similar ‘S-curves’ to hit up to 80% market share by the same date.

After having already crossed the first tipping point which made EVs cost of ownership plunge below that of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars, EVs are likely to cross a second tipping point, where their purchase price falls below that of an equivalent petrol or diesel car, as early as 2024 in Europe, 2025 in China, 2026 in the US, and 2027 in India, the EEIST analysis shows.

Even the US is actually close to this tipping point already:

According to data from Cox Automotive (parent company of Kelley Blue Book), the average price paid for a new EV has fallen significantly—in September 2023, it came down by $14,300 over the prior year. This amounted to a cost of just $2,800 more than the average paid for a new gas-powered vehicle.

Price collapse

China has built so much capacity in these industries that prices of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and EVs have been on a steep downward trajectory.

From Our world in data (our emphasis):

"Solar photovoltaic costs have fallen by 90% in the last decade, onshore wind by 70%, and batteries by more than 90%. These technologies have followed a “learning curve” called Wright’s Law. This states that the cost of technology falls consistently as the cumulative production of that technology increases."

Homebuilding & Renovating

Lithium-ion battery packs have fallen from $780kWh a decade ago to $137 in 2023 and are on track to reach $80 by 2030 due to ‘learning curve’ effects (Wright’s Law) and this is even before next-generation batteries like solid-state batteries arrive, which is expected later this decade.

Spreading to other green markets

One green energy revolution is likely to produce the next, here are a couple of examples:

Cheap and abundant alternatives like wind and solar (which already produce more than 100% of electricity needs on a regular basis in some parts of the world) are the perfect input to produce green hydrogen.

Advances in batteries are already putting electric planes on the map, with CATL introducing an electric plane on the market with a 2-3K km range later this decade.

Implications

China is both the biggest oil importer (11.4M barrels in 2023) in the world

EIA

China is also the biggest car market by far:

Statista

The electrification of its power supply and transport markets will exert downward pressure on oil demand.

But it won't stop at China as China's huge overcapacity in solar, batteries and EVs has turbocharged price declines and created both the means and the pressure to sell abroad, exporting cheap clean energy solutions to the rest of the world.

The tariffs will only slow this a bit as the way around these tariffs is building factories abroad, and this is already happening, for instance in solar:

Chinese solar firms will soon be in a position to serve about half the US market.. putting China in a position to dominate the nascent industry, as other American factories struggle to compete despite federal subsidies.

Oil demand will top and then decline in China much earlier than previously assumed, Sinopec said in May that oil demand will plateau in 2026 and start to rapidly decline towards the end of the decade, mostly on the rapid take-off of EVs. But China won't be alone, from the IAE:

New emissions standards adopted in the US, EU, and Canada over the past year mean oil demand displacement from electric vehicles (EVs) will amount to 6 million b/d by 2030 and 11 million b/d by 2035 based on current policies, the IEA said in its latest annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook.

And from their midterm projections (our emphasis):

global oil demand, which including biofuels averaged just over 102 million barrels per day in 2023, will level off near 106 million barrels per day towards the end of this decade. In parallel, a surge in global oil production capacity, led by the United States and other producers in the Americas, is expected to outstrip demand growth between now and 2030. Total supply capacity is forecast to rise to nearly 114 million barrels a day by 2030 – a staggering 8 million barrels per day above projected global demand

And here is RMI:

Exponential growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales is transforming the auto sector faster than currently predicted, with EVs set to dominate global car sales by the end of the decade, putting at risk nearly half of worldwide oil demand, according to new analysis by RMI.

That is, by the end of the decade there will be a huge oil glut, the implications are significant:

Many oil majors are doubling down on big exploration projects, which run a serious risk of becoming economically unviable, essentially turning these into stranded assets.

Things might very well get worse as the US (and others in America, like Canada and Argentina) keep on rising production. How long before OPEC will respond?

US oil production

The US is already the largest oil producer in the world by some margin:

The Guardian

And it accounts for more than a third of the expansion of global oil and gas production planned by mid-century with drilling permits going through the roof:

The Guardian

A change in government could give another fillip to these gathering forces, as several proposed Trump policies are likely to have a significant impact. A much more legally sound assault on Biden's climate policies (compared to Trump's first time in office) is likely in the making.

Trump even proposed a direct quid-pro-quo to potential fossil fuel donors, abolishing regulations for a $1B campaign donation. Some of the main lines of attack:

Biden's proposed stricter emission standards for cars is a likely first victim, as are incentives for buying EVs and EV charging stations. These policies were designed to force the pace of the shift towards EVs, so abolishing (or relaxing) these emission standards and buying incentives could slow EV adoption.

Much of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) is likely to be on the hacking block as well.

Trump has also proposed an all-round 10% tariff on imports in general and 60-100% tariffs on Chinese imports in particular.

Support for fossil fuels, like opening up federal lands and offshore areas for exploration.

From the NYT:

Incentives for people to buy electric vehicles, which Mr. Trump has called “one of the dumbest” decisions he’s heard, would certainly be on the chopping block, Republicans said. So would measures to support businesses that install electric-vehicle charging stations. Tax credits for solar- and wind-power, could be in the cross hairs of his administration, as could incentives for consumers to buy heat pumps or make their homes more energy efficient. Yet even Republican opponents of the climate law acknowledge that undoing those tax incentives will be hard, in large part because many of the battery manufacturing facilities and new electric vehicle plants are being built in Republican districts.

Insofar as these policies will be successful, they are likely to slow US EV and green energy technology adoption and development and boost fossil fuel production and exploration.

Together with tariffs (tariffs on Chinese EVs have been increased to 100% by Biden this year) hobble the transition to EVs.

In the extreme, the US could be locked into technologies of the past industrial revolution (oil, gasoline-burning cars) and miss out on those of the future (which might be why Musk is cozying up to Trump).

The impact on the oil market could be considerable as it is likely to contribute to an already emerging oil glut, accelerating price declines. Then there are the proposed tariffs.

These are likely to be inflationary in the US, and they are unlikely not to be followed by countermeasures abroad, and such trade escalations could easily dampen world economic growth:

Goldman Sachs says Trump II tariffs alone would shave 1pc off eurozone growth, leaving aside a host of secondary effects. This is growth that Europe does not have to spare... The German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne says the double blow of Trump tariffs and Chinese counter-tariffs would cost Germany €150bn (£130bn) by 2028, cutting annual economic growth by 1.4 percentage points of GDP. This pushes Germany towards economic depression. The Institute said that the US would be hit hard by the blow-back from its own tariffs, losing 1pc of total output over the first two years.

(see here for that IW report)

Lower world economic growth will lower oil demand further, accelerating the price decline, so it's likely that, insofar as successful, policies under Trump II will contribute to the growing oil glut.

Conclusions and implications

With the inexorable price declines in alternative energy sources, batteries, and EVs, the world is set for an energy transition toward electrification. Through efforts to corner these industries, China is accelerating this trend significantly.

In China, the alternative energy build-out is of epic proportions and EVs already comprise almost half of all car sales, resulting in near-term Chinese oil imports and CO2 emissions peaking and then declining.

The Chinese production capacity glut in these industries is exporting the products abroad, only slowed down in some places (most notably the US) by tariff protection.

US oil expansion is adding to the oil glut, and the US is responsible for about a third of new projects coming online by mid-century.

A possible second Trump government, insofar as it successfully pursues policies fostering fossil fuels, could add to the expected oil glut.

These shifts in energy and transport markets are likely to have considerable geopolitical ramifications (well beyond the scope of this article) and a host of countries and companies run the risk of investing in white elephants (especially expensive exploration projects like deep sea oil).

Car companies that have to make the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs are facing considerable disadvantages (and many are already in trouble as a result) as they have to make investments in new capacity and capabilities while at the same time experiencing declining demand for their core products and a raft of mostly Chinese competition.

Where could we be wrong?