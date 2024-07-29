ziggy1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Synopsis

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) specialises in the selling and leasing of new and used vehicles. In addition, it also provides financing, maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. GPI’s historical financial results have shown robust revenue growth. However, I have noticed that its profitability margins have been contracting modestly. For 2Q24, it follows the same trend where revenue grew year-over-year but margins contracted.

Looking ahead, GPI’s outlook is mixed. Its disciplined approach to the acquisition and disposition of businesses is expected to optimise its portfolio and support revenue growth. However, the US vehicle market outlook appears soft due to high-interest rates and a wait-and-see mentality among potential vehicle buyers. Thus, this unfavourable outlook is likely to offset some of GPI’s growth potential. Given its mixed outlook, I am recommending a hold rating for GPI.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, GPI’s top line has shown consistent growth. In 2021, total revenue was approximately $13.48 billion, and it increased to $16.22 billion in 2022. In 2023, its total revenue continued to increase, reaching $17.87 billion.

For its 2023 US region performance, revenue increased 10.3% year-over-year, or approximately $1.38 billion. This double-digit percentage growth was attributed to the acquisition of stores as well as higher same store revenues.

GPI’s US same store revenue increased 5.7% year-over-year. This growth was attributed to increased revenue from new vehicle retail, used vehicle wholesale, and parts and service. However, it was partially offset by a decrease in used vehicle retail and F&I revenue.

As a result of a shortage in new vehicle inventory, pricing increased. Combining this with higher units sold, GPI’s new vehicle retail same store revenue increased year-over-year. On the other hand, the year-over-year decrease in used vehicle retail same store revenue was caused by lower pricing and units sold. Volume was negatively impacted by the ongoing new vehicle shortage, which reduced the supply of used vehicles.

For its UK region performance, revenue was up 9.5% year-over-year, or $264.4 million. This growth was driven by increasing same store revenue and store acquisitions. UK same store revenue grew 7.9% year-over-year, and it was attributed to growth in all revenue segments except used vehicle wholesale. Used vehicle wholesale same store revenue was down 0.3% year-over-year.

Moving onto GPI’s margins, it showed signs of margin compression over the last three years, but it was modest. Starting with gross profit margin, in 2023, it contracted to 16.9% from 2022’s 18.3%. In addition, its 2023 adjusted selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") increased from 61.4% to 64.2%. As a result, adjusted operating margin decreased from 6.5% to 5.5% and adjusted net income margin from continuing operations declined from 4.5% to 3.5%.

Author's Chart

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

GPI reported its 2Q24 earnings result on July 24, 2024. For the quarter, total revenue was up 3% year-over-year to approximately $4.7 billion.

For its US operation, revenue increased 3.2% year-over-year to approximately $3.92 billion vs. the previous period’s $3.79 billion. As a result of record new vehicle sales units sold, which were up 7% year-over-year, new vehicle revenue hit an all-time high of approximately $2 billion. New vehicle revenue increased 4.9% year-over-year. This strong growth in new vehicles was driven by robust demand as well as GPI’s relentless effort on driving up volume.

For used vehicle sales, volume increased year-over-year as well as sequentially, but gross profit per unit sold ("GPU") decreased slightly. Despite GPU decreasing, used vehicle gross profit margin expanded year-over-year, and GPI attributed it to the use of technology to price used vehicles. Apart from growth in new and used vehicle sales, its parts & service revenue and finance, insurance and other ("F&I") revenue both grew year-over-year as well. They increased 1.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

Moving onto its UK operation, total revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to $775.2 million. This growth was attributed to growth in new vehicle revenue and parts and service revenue. They were up 8.2% and 9%, respectively. However, they were partially offset by weakness in used vehicle revenue and F&I revenue. Both of them were down 4.7% year-over-year.

Moving onto margins, it is clear that all three of them were under slight pressure. Starting with its gross profit margin, it contracted from 17% to 16.3%. Its adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit increased from 63.2% to 66.3% for the quarter. As a result, its adjusted operating margin contracted from 5.8% to 5%. Lastly, its adjusted net income margin from continuing operations fell from 3.6% to 2.8%.

For context, GPI was negatively affected by the CDK outage between 19 and 26 June. Therefore, it will be clearer if we look at its adjusted EPS. For 2Q24, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations fell 16.4% year-over-year to $9.80.

Author's Chart

US Acquisitions

Over the past few years, GPI has demonstrated a disciplined and balanced approach to acquisitions and dispositions in order to optimise its portfolio. It has consistently acquired businesses that are deemed lucrative, while at the same time disposing of those that did not meet return expectations. The potential acquisitions are evaluated through the use of valuation models that have reasonable growth assumptions.

This disciplined approach ensures that its portfolio only contains the most profitable and scalable dealerships. Acquisitions are made with the intention of expanding its reach into new markets and giving already established ones more size.

Investor Relations

Year to date, it has acquired nine dealerships in the US, which consist of one Mercedes-Benz, one Kia, one Hyundai, one Toyota, two Lexus, and three Honda. These brands are considered to be highly desirable. These acquired dealerships will complement its existing footprint in Hilton Head areas, Southern California, and Washington, DC. In addition, these nine dealerships combined are expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $1 billion. For context, these dealerships have already been successfully integrated in the previous quarter and have been creating value for shareholders.

UK Acquisitions

Investor Relations

In July 2024, GPI announced that it had acquired four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the UK from L&L Automotive. These acquisitions will complement GPI’s current footprint north of London. GPI expects the newly acquired dealerships to be fully integrated in the next quarter, thus providing shareholders with incremental value.

Moving onto its UK Inchcape acquisition agreement, GPI stated that it is expected to close within the upcoming quarter. This acquisition is expected to bring in annual revenue of approximately $2.7 billion.

In addition, the acquisition will supplement GPI's current market presence in the East and South East of England. Furthermore, it will allow GPI to enter new markets in Wales and the Central and North West of England. Please take a look at the following map for more details.

Investor Relations

US Vehicle Market Outlook

2023 10K

Currently, GPI has 147 dealerships in the US, and it accounts for 81% of new vehicle unit sales. On the other hand, the UK has 59 dealerships and accounts for 19% of new vehicle unit sales. Looking at the revenue mix chart, new vehicles accounted for 49% of its 2023 sales.

According to Cox Automotive, the outlook for the US new vehicle sales market is mixed. For June 2024, initial data shows that the volume of new car sales decreased by more than 3% year-over-year. Currently, the seasonally adjusted annual rate ("SAAR") is pegged at 15.3 million, which is below its initial forecast of 16 million. For context, last year June’s SAAR was 16.1 million.

The weaker figure is attributed to slow growth of the automotive industry caused by hopes of a rate cut, uncertainly caused by the upcoming election, and continued downward price pressure, particularly in new vehicles. As a result, many potential buyers are adopting a wait-and-see mentality. Another factor that caused the weaker figure is due to the CDK outages that happened in June 2024.

Cox Automotive

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

According to GPI’s 2023 10K, it provided a list of its peers. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing GPI against its peer group in terms of growth outlook and profitability margin trailing twelve months ("TTM"). For growth outlook, I will be comparing their forward revenue growth rate, which is considered a forward-looking metric, and it will give us insights into their growth outlook for the next two years. For profitability margin TTM, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. These metrics will give us a better look into their core business activity’s performance and how they perform against one another.

Starting with growth outlook, GPI outperformed its peers’ median by a significant margin. GPI has a forward revenue growth rate of 9.28%, which is 2.30x over its peers’ median of 4.03%. For profitability margin TTM, GPI modestly underperformed its peers’ median. In terms of EBITDA margin TTM, GPI reported 5.82%, while its peers’ median is 5.95%. For net income margin TTM, GPI reported 3.04%, while its peers’ median is 3.27%.

Currently, GPI’s forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is 8.06x, which is lower than peer’s median of 9.65x. Given GPI’s performance against its peers as discussed, I argue that its P/E should be closer to peers’ median. Therefore, I will be adjusting my 2024 target P/E for GPI upward to peers’ median of 9.65x. For 2024, the market revenue estimate for GPI is approximately $19.10 billion, while EPS is $38.74. Given my forward-looking analysis as discussed, they support the market estimate as they are sharing the same sentiments. Therefore, by applying my 2024 target P/E to GPI’s 2024 EPS estimate, my 2024 target share price is $373.84.

Risk and Conclusion

The upside risk is in relation to the current wait-and-see mentality that buyers are practicing. Currently, buyers are holding back vehicle purchases as they are waiting for rates to cut as well as the price of vehicles to drop further. In the scenario where the economic condition turns for the better, these buyers will start to make their purchase, which will bolster GPI’s sales as pent-up demand releases. Combining this with GPI’s disciplined and balanced approach to acquisitions and dispositions in order to optimise its portfolio, a favourable economic condition is certain to support GPI’s growth.

Over the last three years, GPI has shown consistent top-line growth. However, its profitability margins have been contracting due to lower gross margin and increasing SG&A expenses. Based on my forward-looking analysis, GPI’s outlook is mixed. It is very consistent and disciplined in its approach towards the acquisition and disposition of businesses. This is done so, to optimise its portfolio, ensuring that it is getting returns that are up to their expectations. However, the current US vehicle market outlook appears soft due to high-interest rates and buyers’ wait-and-see mentality. The CDK outage has also partially contributed to this. Therefore, given GPI’s mixed outlook, I am recommending a hold rating.