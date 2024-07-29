Burberry: Too Low To Justify Selling

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Burberry's disappointing Q1 FY25 sales led to a 16% drop in stock price in a single day and it's now trading near its all-time lows.
  • A weakening Chinese market, which has significantly contributed to the overall luxury market slowdown, hasn't spared Burberry either. Declining sales in other regions added to its woes.
  • Burberry's suspended dividend payments and unconvincing market multiples indicate that it can continue to be weak. But it has fallen so much now, there's no point in selling it.
Luxury Retail Store Hong Kong Airport

Nalidsa Sukprasert

British luxury fashion company Burberry Group plc (OTCPK:BURBY) starts off its first quarter (Q1 FY25, quarter ending June 29, 2024) trading update, released in mid-July, with a quote from Gerry Murphy, Chair of Burberry. He says “Our Q1 FY25 performance is disappointing.”

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.7K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BURBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BURBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BURBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBRYF
--
BURBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News