Renault SA (RNSDF) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2024 4:56 PM ETRenault SA (RNSDF) Stock, RNLSY Stock
Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippine de Schonen – Director-Investor Relations
Luca de Meo – Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton – Chief Financial Officer
François Provost – Chief Procurement, Partnerships & Public Affairs Officer
Gilles Le Borgne – Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Besson – Kepler Cheuvreux
Michael Jacks – Bank of America
George Galliers – Goldman Sachs
Renato Gargiulo – Intesa
Stephen Reitman – Bernstein
Pushkar Tendolkar – HSBC
José Asumendi – JPMorgan

Philippine de Schonen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Renault Group H1 Results. This presentation will be made by Luca de Meo, CEO; Thierry Pieton, CFO; and the management team of Renault Group. Luca, the floor is yours.

Luca de Meo

All right. [Technical Difficulty] H1 results. And also, it will be an opportunity for us to update you in – with the in-depth transformation that we keep developing in this company. In the first semester of 2024, Renault Group achieved 8.1% operating margin. This is actually the highest operating margin this company has ever achieved. We generated €1.3 billion of free cash flow, and we reached a very strong net financial position at almost €5 billion. I want to take the opportunity to thank all those who are supporting us and have supported us also in challenging times: our employees, of course, our clients, our distribution partners, our suppliers and, of course, our shareholders and investors.

These results confirm the, I would say, constantly improving operational performance of Renault. This is the consequence of the passionate job done by women and men of this company for almost four years now in depth at every level of the organization to put it back at the highest standards in the automotive industry. €2.7 billion of cash fixed cost

