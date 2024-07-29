Vodafone: Potentially Undervalued, But Uncertainties Prevail Following Latest Updates

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
142 Followers

Summary

  • Vodafone has been underperforming for over a decade, and is down 20% since May 2023, when CEO Margherita Della Valle announced a turnaround plan.
  • The company has made good progress against its strategic objectives, improving customer satisfaction, driving productivity, and accelerating growth in most businesses in FY24.
  • The group just completed the sale of Vodafone Spain and expects the sale of Vodafone Italy to close by early 2025, committing to use cash proceeds for deleveraging & buybacks.
  • However, growth in Vodafone’s #1 market, Germany, is sluggish amidst legal changes, while the merger with Three UK may require costly remedies to get through.
  • While VOD is potentially undervalued with a forward-looking dividend yield of 5%, growth prospects remain too uncertain for me to open a position.

Vodafone Store in Wiesbaden, Deutschland

ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is a leading British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire. Established in 1991, Vodafone operates in over 20 countries and partners with networks in over 50 more, providing a wide range

This article was written by

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
142 Followers
Stock Research Platform (SRP) is run by an experienced full-time CFO and equity investor with a passion for researching stocks to find asymmetric investment opportunities. SRP is screening the market for companies with a strong balance sheet, a sustainable growth pathway, and a valuation that offers significant upside potential with limited downside risk. SRP articles reflect the author's personal opinion on stocks at the time of research, and are not investment advice. Everyone’s investment goals and risk tolerance are different, so please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News