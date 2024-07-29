Huntington Bancshares: Strong Loan Quality Makes Shares Attractive

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares shares have risen by 24% in the past year, outperforming the market with a 15% return since my recent buy recommendation.
  • Strong Q2 results show solid deposit growth and loan performance, positioning HBAN for further earnings growth in 2025.
  • Despite a higher valuation, HBAN's strong credit quality and limited CRE losses make it a safer investment with potential for modest multiple expansions.

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, OH.

Joe Hendrickson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising by 24% as its strong deposit franchise has helped it weather the regional banking crisis. After a solid Q2, shares sit

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.03K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News