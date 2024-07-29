Joe Hendrickson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising by 24% as its strong deposit franchise has helped it weather the regional banking crisis. After a solid Q2, shares sit at a 52-week high and are up 15% since my buy recommendation in April, outpacing the market’s 9% return. Shares are now at my $15 price target, however, making now a good time to revisit the stock. I would remain long shares.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, Huntington earned $0.30, which beat consensus by $0.02. These results included a one-time FDIC special assessment of $6.2 million as the insurer continues to assess banks to recoup losses from bailing out depositors last year. We should be at or near the end of these assessments. Excluding this one-time item, HBAN earned $0.33. HBAN continues to report solid results with a differentiated credit profile, that makes it among the safer regional banks in my view, though that safety is being increasingly reflected in valuation.

Before turning to credit metrics, I like to first focus on interest rate trends. I view stable deposits as a prerequisite for investing in this sector. Huntington’s performance here has been strong. Aided by a granular deposit base largely covered by FDIC insurance, HBAN has been able to grow deposits. Deposits are up $8 billion from last year with core deposit growth of 4.9%. This momentum has continued as balances also rose by 1.9% sequentially or $2.9 billion on average.

Huntington Bancshares

Even as some banks see pressure on H1 balances from tax payments, HBAN has seen steady growth, pointing to continued market share gains and benefits from expansion into new markets in the Sun Belt. Now, its deposit costs have continued to rise a bit more quickly than for other banks, and higher rates may also be helping to spark inflows. As a result, average deposit costs rose by 9bps to 2.38%. This was down from 15bps last quarter and the slowest pace in two years.

Whereas I expect many banks to have deposit costs peak in Q2 or during early Q3, given the ongoing increase in HBAN’s costs, I would not expect its deposit costs to start declining until Q4, assuming a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. More encouragingly, non-interest bearing (NIB) balances were down just $300 million to $29.6 billion from $1.3 billion last quarter. After a year of attrition here, we likely are near the end of NIB balance declines.

While HBAN has been paying up a bit more for deposits, that has enabled faster asset growth than for peer banks. As a result, while net interest margin (NIM) compressed by 2bps to 2.99%, net interest income rose by $25 million sequentially to $1.33 billion. Higher deposit costs were also partially offset by the fact that loan yields rose by 9bps to 6.01% thanks to fixed rate repricing. With deposit costs likely to moderate, I expect Q2 will prove to be the bottom in NIM and that we see ongoing NII growth into year-end.

Loans are up $2 billion from last year and rose at a 4.7% annualized pace in Q2. Within loans, it is seeing strength in loans to businesses, particularly auto dealers, as they continue to rebuild inventories to more normal levels. There was $400 million of commercial real estate net paydowns in Q2 as HBAN reduces its exposure to this trouble area. It is encouraging to see HBAN grow its loan book while also doing so in a way that reduces potential credit loss risk, in my view.

Huntington Bancshares

I view Huntington’s loan profile as a source of strength, and regulators agree. On the Federal Reserve’s stress test, its 6.1% cumulative loan loss was the second best of peer banks. This is because CRE faces the most risk, particularly office and rent-controlled multifamily units. Importantly, HBAN has no New York or California rent-controlled exposure in its multifamily portfolio.

Additionally, its CRE loan book is rather small. It accounts for 9.6% of loans from 10.9% last year with balances down 10% to $11.9 billion. These exposures are fairly diverse, and office accounts for less than 1.5% of total loans. Within office, it already has 12% coverage for potential losses, meaning it can likely see cumulative defaults in excess of 20% before having to set aside more capital for losses.

Huntington Bancshares

More broadly, credit trends remain encouraging. In Q1, it had 0.29% net charge-offs, down slightly from the prior two quarters. This is well within the 0.25-0.45% band of charge-offs it targets on its loan portfolio. 0.63% of assets are nonperforming, up a modest 3bps from Q1. As the economic cycle ages, I do expect to see somewhat higher charge-offs, in the 30-35bps range. Absent a recession, given its small CRE exposure, I would not expect much higher losses.

Additionally, given its conservative nature, HBAN’s reserve already appears to be factoring in somewhat higher losses. It has 1.95% reserve/loan coverage. This provides about 3x coverage of its delinquencies, above my 2.5x rule-of-thumb adequacy test. As such, we can see a about a 10-15% rise in delinquencies from current levels before HBAN would need to build reserves. Given my base case is for modest economic growth, I expect credit costs to be at current levels, or decline modestly in the coming quarters.

Even with loan growth, HBAN’s deposit growth has been faster. Consequently, HBAN has an 81% loan-to-deposit ratio, down from 84% a year ago. This has left it with a strong liquidity position, which will enable further loan growth. In the meantime given its excess liquidity, HBAN grew its securities portfolio by $1.4 billion to $4.3 billion with $3.5 billion of gross purchases at 5.28%. The portfolio now has a 4.29% yield, up 10bps sequentially and 47bps from last year. With a 3.4 year duration, there is limited interest rate risk from here.

Still like most banks, HBAN’s securities portfolio and hedges were largely initiated at lower rates than current levels. As these mature and are reinvest, that will boost NIM and NII. In the meantime though, it carries an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). From these hedges, HBAN has a $2.9 billion loss in AOCI. At current market pricing, this will decline to $2.3 billion by the end of next year and $1.9 billion by the end of 2026. HBAN does not need to start including these losses in capital calculations until the end of 2025, and the inclusion is phased.

However recognizing this unrealized loss, HBAN is holding excess capital today. It has a 10.4% common equity tier one (CET1) capital ratio. Adjusting for AOCI, CET1 would be 8.6%, up 10bps from Q1. This is above the 7% regulatory minimum but below its 9-10% CET1 ratio target.

By the end of next year, holding all else equal, AOCI’s drag will decline by 40bps, leaving it with a 9% adjusted CET1, inside of target. HBAN is also building over 10bps of capital a quarter from retained earnings, meaning adjusted CET1 will be closer to 9.5%. Accordingly, I expect share repurchases in 2025. Its 4.1% dividend yield is highly secure in my view, as well.

HBAN is also investing in its business. Adjusted noninterest expense rose by 6% to $1.1 billion as it spends to grow its wealth management capabilities and expands into new markets like Florida and Texas. In a downturn, we would likely see HBAN pull back on spending to preserve margins. It is also adding bankers to grow fee revenue, and we are seeing progress on these initiatives.

Capital markets revenue rose by 18% from last year to $73 million, given greater loan origination activity. Higher markets boosted wealth management revenues 8% to $90 million, though this lagged 17% asset growth. Relationship growth was 8%, which should create the potential for accelerating revenue as these customers are fully onboarded. It is also seeing growth in credit card penetration and treasury services for businesses, pushing payments revenue up 5% to $154 million.

Unsurprisingly, HBAN did not adjust guidance it had given just five weeks prior to earnings. With no major macro shifts in late June, I would have been surprised to see changes. Given strong Q2 loan growth, I expect average loans to rise in the top-half of guidance, meaning NII should be down no more than 2% this year. I also expect net charge-offs to run the in top half of its 25-35bps range.

Huntington Bancshares

Now, of course, all investments have risks. For most of the regional banking sector, I view CRE as the leading risk. While HBAN has some exposure here, it will be more exposed to a general recession with a rise in corporate defaults, given its loan book has more corporate exposure than CRE exposure. As noted, it is carrying some extra reserves, but a corporate-led recession could require some additional reserves. I would continue to monitor economic data, but a recession is not my base case.

Additionally, my expectation is that as the Fed begins to cut interest rates, HBAN (and banks more broadly) will be able to reduce deposit rates in tandem, reducing funding costs, and offsetting lower yields on floating rate loans. It is possible that deposits prove to be more rate sensitive, and passing on rate cuts could lead to deposit outflows, necessitating higher for longer deposit rates. This could compress NIM and limit NII expansion. We are not seeing signs of this yet, but I would continue to track HBAN's deposit data each quarter, as well as weekly deposit information from the Fed to ensure deposit costs can come down without reducing balances.

Back in April, I was targeting $1.25-$1.40 in 2024 EPS, which drove my $15 price target as I felt shares merited an 11-12x multiple given where regional banks trade and its solid execution. Q2’s earnings came in at a $1.32 run-rate, adjusting for the FDIC payment. With some sequential NII growth, I see earnings this year running $1.30-$1.40 now, and HBAN is positioned for further modest earnings growth in 2025 towards $1.50 as its balance sheet grows and fixed assets mature.

That said, shares are trading at a higher valuation. Shares are 11x my forward 12-month earnings. It has a $9.90 tangible book value, excluding AOCI, leaving it over 1.5x to book. With its strong credit quality and limited CRE losses, HBAN’s financial performance should outperform peers during an economic downturn. That lower degree of risk in its financial position is helping it earn a higher multiple than a bank like Valley National (VLY).

There is likely some scope for modest multiple expansions, to 12x, or the high-end of regional bank valuations, which could push shares towards $16.80. That would be 1.7x book value and represents most of the potential upside I see, given its long-term 17% return on tangible equity target. With a 4% dividend and 6-10% share price upside, HBAN can still deliver low double-digit returns while also providing investors worried about CRE exposure with more safety. While I expect the pace of gains to moderate relative to the past year, I remain a buyer of HBAN as a long-term winner in the industry.