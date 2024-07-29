sanfel

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) operates and franchises restaurants under the Chili’s and Maggiano’s names, as well as the 'It’s Just Wings' digital brand that operates through Brinker’s other restaurants.

The company’s past ten years haven’t been great as Brinker has failed to sustain the relevance of its brands, weakening margins in the few past years to a thin level. Brinker’s newer menu changes, restaurant remodeling, and marketing seem to have started paying off recently, though – after changes outlined in Brinker’s June 2023 Investor Day Presentation, the company has now started to outpace peers in the restaurant industry in comparable restaurant sales. With its clearly better performance, Brinker is at an interesting point in time as a company.

For the moment, Brinker doesn’t pay out a dividend.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Driving Greater Same-Restaurant Sales Matters Most

While Brinker’s total restaurants have been incredibly stable, growing from a total of 1563 Chili’s restaurants and 45 Maggiano’s restaurants as of Q3/FY2014 into 1566 Chili’s and 52 Maggiano’s after the most recent reported quarter, Q3/FY2024. The company has spent $309.9 million on acquiring franchised restaurants in the period, though, making the share of company-owned restaurants 73% after the most recent quarter.

Brinker’s issues have persisted in prior years in maintaining same-restaurant sales – when adjusting for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation data for the food away from home -category, sales per restaurant declined by a total of around 20% from FY2010 to FY2019.

While total revenue growth has been greater in recent years at a high of 14.0% in FY2022, adjusted for inflation, the growth has remained quite slow since the FY2020 Covid pandemic slump.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR & USBLS Data

As same-restaurant sales trends clearly drive profitability with a large share of fixed costs in operating restaurants, better same-restaurant sales are critical for Brinker – the company’s operating margin only stood at a low 4.2% in FY2023, down by over half from the average of 9.0% from FY2015 to FY2019 prior to the Covid pandemic.

To drive sustainably good financials, Brinker needs to push for continued higher same-restaurant sales that the recent years have shown from the pandemic lows.

Brinker Is Slowly Getting Back Its Relevance: Operational Changes Have Started Showing Results

The company’s changes, outlined in the 2023 Investor Day, focus on simplified operations, a more focused menu, and increased, relevant advertising to grow back the Chili’s brand’s relevancy, in addition to other focus areas. While the rationalized menu brings better cost control with less food items, the other initiatives mainly focus on brand relevancy that Chili’s has clearly lacked.

The changes already seem to have created a positive trend in Brinker’s sales. For example, the Q2 and Q3 same-restaurant sales of 5.2% and 3.3% respectively, outpacing most industry peers by a good margin. Jack in the Box (JACK) reported figures of 0.8% and -2.5% in the periods respectively for the company-named brand, Shake Shack (SHAK) had comparable growth figures of 2.8% and 1.6%, and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) had consolidated figures of -0.2% and -1.6% respectively. Restaurant Brands International (QSR) has reported 5.8% and 4.6% respectively, slightly outpacing Brinker – while not yet the best in the industry, Brinker’s strategic operational shift has clearly created positive changes in light of its terrible long-term history.

Brinker's Q3/FY24 Earnings Slides

The changes have also driven better margins, as Brinker’s trailing operating margin already stands at 5.7%, up from just the 4.2% reported in FY2023. While the company has ways to go into the historical relevance and margin level, the recent trends already show great results, with an expected continuation in Q4 as well.

Upcoming Q4 Results

Brinker is going to report the company’s Q4 results on the 14th of August in pre-market hours. Wall Street analysts estimate revenues of $1.15 billion and a normalized EPS of $1.65, a growth of 7.1% and $0.26 respectively.

While the industry has continued struggling with weaker foot traffic, Brinker revised the FY2024 guidance upwards after Q3, implying an adjusted EPS of $1.29-1.49 for Q4. Revenues are expected at $1123-1143 million, up 5.4% at the mid-point – Wall Street expects even the updated FY2024 guidance to be beat. I believe that with weak recent restaurant sales data, the estimates could well be missed, even though I believe that the Q3 and revised guidance show likely great continued momentum in the quarter.

In the report, I believe that a more critical component is Brinker’s guidance for FY2025, as the guidance will show better how the company expects same-restaurant sales to perform in the future. The Q4 financials are likely disturbed by a lower consumer sentiment, and the FY2025 outlook should give more context to Brinker’s foreseen momentum.

The Stock Valuation Doesn’t Leave Base Scenario Upside Anymore

While Brinker’s recent sales trends show clear improvements, the valuation has already adjusted accordingly, as the stock has appreciated by 64% in the past year alone. To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model as usual.

In the model, I estimate sales to grow by 5.2% in FY2024, 4.5% in FY2025, and by 3.8% in FY2026 driven by the operational momentum, within Brinker’s 3-5% growth target outlined in the Investor Day. Afterwards, I estimate growth to fade into 2.2%, within a fair inflation assumption expecting a normalized level of Brinker’s same-restaurant traffic.

With the better expected traffic in the upcoming years, I estimate the EBIT margin to rise to 7.5% in the coming years, still below the longer-term level. I believe that the margin should still be estimated conservatively for the time being, as the momentum needs to continue for higher margins to realize.

Brinker has very modest capital expenditure needs due to a stable restaurant base, and I estimate a fairly good cash flow conversion.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Brinker’s fair value estimate at $56.66, 12% below the stock price at the time of writing – if margins don’t rise back into the historical level, likely only driven sustainably by very good same-restaurant sales momentum, the valuation doesn’t provide an attractive opportunity anymore.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.03% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3, Brinker had $16.2 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 8.69% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a 30% long-term debt-to-equity ratio, near the current debt level.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.17% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. Seeking Alpha estimates Brinker’s beta at 1.62. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 11.08% and the WACC at 10.03%.

Takeaway

Brinker’s long-term history of same-restaurant sales declines in real terms seems to have come to an end, with operational improvements showing great results in past quarters. The company and Wall Street also estimate a great upcoming Q4, driving up margins from the current thin level with improved brand relevancy. While the momentum should drive earnings up very well if continued, I believe that the valuation doesn’t come with any upside anymore unless margins can be very dramatically elevated further. As such, I initiate Brinker International at a Hold rating.