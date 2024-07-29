Blackstation

The iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) has given back a chunk of its year-to-date gain just in the last few weeks. The US tech selloff spread to some foreign areas, including the semiconductor-heavy region of Southeast Asia. When domestic chip stocks sink, you should expect general weakness in EWT considering that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the biggest international stock by market cap, is more than 23% of EWT. Moreover, the Information Technology sector commands a massive 65% weight in the Taiwan fund.

Still, I reiterate a buy rating on the ETF. I see its valuation as compelling given the EPS growth trajectory, but I am sure to highlight the concentration risk. There are also geopolitical issues in light of China’s hostility toward the island nation. Finally, EWT’s chart is encouraging after breaking out earlier this year.

YTD Return Heat Map: TSM, A Major Component of Taiwan's Stock Market

According to the issuer, EWT seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Taiwanese equities. The fund invests in large and mid-sized companies, offering investors targeted access to the Taiwanese stock market. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index, by using a representative sampling technique.

EWT has grown substantially since I last reviewed it in late 2023. Total assets under management have swelled from $3.6 billion to more than $5 billion today. The ETF isn’t incredibly cheap considering its 0.59% annual expense ratio, while the forward yield is very high at 10.6%.

Share-price momentum has been decent this year, but the fund ranked No. 2 in its Sub Class, has underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin through late July. Its risk rating is poor, however, given the high concentration and somewhat elevated annual volatility readings. But liquidity metrics are robust considering average daily volume of more than three million shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of two basis points, per the issuer.

Digging into the portfolio, the 1-star, Gold-rated ETF by Morningstar plots along the very top of the style box given its large-cap exposure. There’s more growth than value, but the majority of the allocation is considered blend. Without much SMID-cap exposure, EWT has not benefited from the rotation toward small caps lately. What I like, though, is that the ETF’s price-to-earnings ratio is just 19.1 compared with a long-term EPS growth rate of more than 20%. That’s a PEG ratio of less than one – significantly less than that of the S&P 500.

EWT: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Of course, investors acquire a heavily concentrated fund when buying EWT. Nearly two-thirds of the portfolio is invested in the Information Technology sector. TSM is almost a quarter of EWT while the top 10 assets account for about half of the allocation.

Should troubles arise at TSM, then EWT would be in a precarious position. If we see cyclical challenges in the semiconductor industry or if China invades Taiwan – a real threat according to some pundits – then EWT could spike lower. Perhaps that is why the PEG is so modest right now.

EWT: A Concentrated Portfolio, TSM Trends Key

Seasonally, EWT tends to perform poorly now through early October. It follows a similar trend to the US stock market in that respect, so some patience with an entry point may be prudent right now.

EWT: Bearish Seasonality On Tap

The Technical Take

With a low valuation, decent momentum, and important risks to weigh, EWT’s technical situation is encouraging. Notice in the chart below that shares broke out from a consolidation range toward the end of the second quarter. I anticipated a rally in the ETF late last year, but that didn’t really materialize. Rather than breaking out from a descending trend line, EWT merely established a new sideways trading range after a protracted downturn throughout 2022.

Today, I feel more confident in the breakout. There’s key support in the $49 to $51 zone – a range where the bears had asserted themselves from late 2022 through this past April. What’s more, unlike in Q4 last year, the long-term 200-day moving average is now rising, which suggests that the bulls control the primary trend.

But take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it broke down after being in an uptrend. So, there could be a bit more weakness with weak seasonality on deck. On the upside, a measured move price target to $61 is in play based on the height of the previous trading range and subsequent breakout.

EWT: Shares Retreat Toward Support, Rising 200dma, $61 Upside Target

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on EWT. While the Taiwan fund has underperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2024, its valuation is attractive while the technical situation is generally fine despite notable investment risks.