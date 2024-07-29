Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2024 7:43 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.87K Followers

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hanover - Investor Relations
Nimrod Ben-Natan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Walter Jankovic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company
Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities
George Notter - Jefferies
Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Harmonic Earnings Conference Call. My name is Amy, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to David Hanover, Investor Relations. David, you may begin.

David Hanover

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Harmonic's second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. With me today are Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO; and Walter Jankovic, CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to point out that in addition to the audio portion of the webcast, we've also provided slides for the webcast, which you may view by going to our webcast on our Investor Relations Web site.

Now turning to slide two, during this call, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to documents Harmonic filed with the SEC, including our most recent 10-Q and 10-K reports and the forward-looking statements section of today's preliminary results press release. These documents identify important risk factors, which can cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About HLIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News