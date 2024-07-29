Okta: With Guidance Boost, I'm Diving Back In

Jul. 29, 2024 8:49 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.41K Followers

Summary

  • Okta looks promising again after resoundingly beating expectations in Q1 and raising its outlook for the year.
  • Okta showed stabilization in net retention rates, raising hopes that it has hit a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of macro headwinds.
  • Longer term, the company remains a market leader in security and single sign-on with a huge $80 billion TAM in which it's only ~2% penetrated.
  • The company also remains a "Rule of 40" software stock, which makes its ~5x revenue multiple look cheap.

OKTA headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Amid sky-high stock markets, investors have demanded sheer perfection this earnings season, and tech companies that have failed to live up to this mark have been met with stinging downturns.

This is true even for Okta (

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.41K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OKTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News