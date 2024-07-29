Sundry Photography

Amid sky-high stock markets, investors have demanded sheer perfection this earnings season, and tech companies that have failed to live up to this mark have been met with stinging downturns.

This is true even for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), which recently delivered a beat-and-raise in Q1 and showed stabilization in its net retention rates, one of the most critical growth measures that investors have been watching. Amid its continued spillage, as well as the fact that Okta is only up mid single-digits amid massive gains for the tech sector elsewhere, I’m taking this dip as an opportunity to build a longer-term position in the name.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral article downgrading Okta in mid-March, back when the stock was trading closer to $110 per share. At the time I had argued that decelerating growth, lower customer adds and continued macro pressure would put downward momentum on the stock and create a better buying opportunity later. Now, after the combination of double-digit share price declines amid a strong Q1 earnings print, I think that opportunistic window has emerged, and I’m upgrading Okta back up to a buy rating.

First, let’s touch on Okta’s valuation amid its latest guidance boost. At current share prices near $94, Okta trades at a $15.75 billion market cap. After we net off the $2.32 billion of cash and $1.16 billion of convertible debt off Okta’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $14.59 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $2.53-$2.54 billion in revenue, representing 11-12% y/y growth: versus a prior outlook of 10% growth. And if we look ahead to FY26, which is the year for Okta ending in January 2026, Wall Street’s consensus revenue estimate for the company is $2.85 billion, representing 12% growth against FY25.

This puts Okta’s valuation multiples at:

5.7x EV/FY25 revenue

5.1x EV/FY26 revenue

Now: I wouldn’t go so far as to call Okta a slam-dunk bargain play. However, given its position as the market leader in single sign on, its broad customer base and its huge gross margins that give the company potential for tremendous operating leverage, I think there’s room on the upside here.

My price target on Okta is $109, which represents 6x EV/FY26 revenue and ~15% upside from current levels.

There are a number of medium and long-term catalysts, in my opinion, to get Okta there. The key ones to keep in mind are:

Category leadership with secular tailwinds . Okta is the leading vendor in single sign on management. As more and more companies rely on cloud-based applications to deliver enterprise services, secure login capabilities will continue to be mission-critical. Rivals like OneLogin and Duo Security are smaller and lesser-known entities.

. Okta is the leading vendor in single sign on management. As more and more companies rely on cloud-based applications to deliver enterprise services, secure login capabilities will continue to be mission-critical. Rivals like OneLogin and Duo Security are smaller and lesser-known entities. Huge $80 billion TAM . Okta estimates its total addressable market at $80 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~2% penetrated.

. Okta estimates its total addressable market at $80 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~2% penetrated. Horizontal product . Okta is a true "horizontal" software company whose product is applicable to companies of any size in any industry.

. Okta is a true "horizontal" software company whose product is applicable to companies of any size in any industry. Recurring revenue and high net retention rates . All of Okta's business is in recurring subscriptions; in addition, the company's seat-based pricing plus its multiple modules lend themselves nicely to its +110% net revenue retention rates. In short, Okta has a very stable subscription revenue base that is a powerful growth engine from within the current installed base.

. All of Okta's business is in recurring subscriptions; in addition, the company's seat-based pricing plus its multiple modules lend themselves nicely to its +110% net revenue retention rates. In short, Okta has a very stable subscription revenue base that is a powerful growth engine from within the current installed base. Profitable. Okta has achieved above-breakeven pro forma operating margins, on top of positive free cash flow. The company's tendency to upsell aggressively into its client base also gives it excellent operating leverage. It's also worth keeping in mind that Okta still qualifies as a "Rule of 40" company that adeptly balances growth and profitability.

Stay long here and take advantage of the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q1 download

Let’s now go through Okta’s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Okta Q1 results (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

Okta’s revenue grew 19% y/y to $617.0 million, ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $604.6 million (+17% y/y) by a two point margin. Importantly: revenue growth also didn’t decelerate at all from Q4, indicating further that the company’s guidance of 11-12% growth for the year may still yet be light.

Another top-line metric worth calling out: Okta's net revenue retention rates have been in heavy focus this year, as broad layoffs have put pressure on software companies with seat-based pricing. Though Okta's net revenue retention rates in Q1 at 111% didn't improve versus last quarter, they also didn't get worse: which is a relief as NRR has seemingly been in free-fall over the past few quarters.

Okta net revenue retention rates (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

The company also added 150 net-new customers in the quarter to end with 19.1k total customers: equivalent to the number of customers the company added in Q4, which is impressive when we consider the fact that Q4 contains the year-end period in which many software companies tend to see an influx of new bookings as IT departments attempt to exhaust their budgets for the year.

Management additionally noted that it couldn't quantify any material revenue impact on Okta's security breach incident last October, and that its pipeline remains strong. Per CFO Brett Tighe's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Consistent with last quarter, as we analyzed our key metrics, we couldn't attribute a quantifiable impact from the security incident on our Q1 results. And while not quantifiable, the event likely had some level of impact. We'll continue to monitor this as we move through the rest of FY’25. The macro environment during Q1 was relatively consistent with what we experienced over the past few quarters. In short, it's stable but still challenging and most notably having an impact on our mix of new business versus upsells with existing customers [...] We were encouraged by Q1's strong top-line metrics and pipeline growth. Public sector was a particular area of strength, led by our largest ever public sector deal. In fact, five of our top six deals in Q1 were with public sector organizations. And despite the strong quarter for public sector deals, which are typically one year deals, weighted average contract term length for contracts signed in the quarter increased year-over-year."

Equally impressive were the company's profitability results. Pro forma operating margins soared to 22%, up fifteen points y/y as a result of a three-point improvement in pro forma gross margins (to a sky-high 82%) as well as operating cost efficiencies from multiple rounds of layoffs (earlier this year the company announced its second major round of job cuts, amounting to 7% of overall headcount):

Okta operating margins (Okta Q1 earnings deck)

We note that with a 22% pro forma operating margin stacked on top of 19% revenue growth, Okta still qualifies as a "Rule of 40" company. It's unclear how long this status will be sustained, as Q2 guidance calls for 13-14% growth on top of 20% operating margins: but Okta has routinely undercalled its growth expectations (Q1 guidance originally called for 15-17% growth, and Okta came in three points above the midpoint of that range).

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Okta amid its lowered valuation, its guidance boost for the year (which still leaves room for further beat and raises, based on Q1's beat to expectations), its massive operating margin expansion, and large unfilled $80 billion TAM. Take any short-term dips as an opportunity to buy.