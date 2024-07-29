Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.88K Followers

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susannah Livingston - VP of IR and Treasurer
Jack Sinclair - CEO
Curtis Valentine - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities
Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs
Mark Carden - UBS
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Robert Ohmes - Bank of America
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets
Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
Karen Short - Melius Research

Operator

Good day, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Susannah Livingston. Please go ahead.

Susannah Livingston

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you are joining Sprouts on our Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis Valentine, Chief Financial Officer are with me today. The earnings release announcing our second quarter 2024 results, the webcast of this call and financial slides can be accessed through the investor relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.

During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2024 and beyond. These statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statement. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings and the commentary on forward-looking statements at the end of our earnings release. Our remarks today include references to non-GAAP measures. Please see the tables in our earnings release to reconcile our

Recommended For You

About SFM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFM

Trending Analysis

Trending News